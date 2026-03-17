Javon Hargrave’s Contract Details Reveal Packers’ Salary-Cap Space

It took a while because of the sheer volume of contracts from the first waves of NFL free agency, but the specifics of Javon Hargrave’s contract with the Green Bay Packers are available.

As reported, Hargrave’s two-year, $23 million contract includes a $10.5 million signing bonus. According to OverTheCap.com , here’s what it looks like:

2026: $1.6 million base salary, $750,000 in per-game roster bonuses, $150,000 workout bonus for a cap charge of $7,705,882.

2027: $6.1 million base salary, $3 million roster bonus (third day of the league-year), $750,000 in per-game roster bonuses, $150,000 workout bonus for a cap charge of $15.25 million.

With that, according to OverTheCap.com , the Packers are about $21.944 million under the cap. Ken Ingalls, an authority of Green Bay’s salary cap, has about the same number.

Green Bay Packers Salary Cap Update: 3/17/2026



⚠️Includes all signings/restructures except for Skyy Moore - Using $2.5m placeholder



Salary Cap:

🟡Current: $21.95m

🟠After Draft & June 1 Hobbs Release: $28.53m

🔵Effective for Regular Season: $13.65m



Plenty of extension room! 😉 pic.twitter.com/yFUNVJSfsB — Ken - Packers Cap (@KenIngalls) March 17, 2026

By OTC’s accounting, only 10 teams have less space, with the Bears and the Vikings at the bottom of the list.

There are no void years to help with this year’s salary cap. The same is true for linebacker Zaire Franklin’s new contract , which would seem to indicate general manager Brian Gutekunst and the team’s salary-cap guru, Russ Ball, feel good about where the team’s at financially headed into the upcoming season.

One Year And …?

The reality is the two-year contract for Hargrave is really a one-year-and-let’s-re-evaluate deal. The $3 million roster bonus will force a quick decision on whether Hargrave will get Year 2 with the team. If it’s one-and-done, the Packers would save $10.0 million on the 2027 cap but absorb $5.25 million in dead cap.

On the other hand, if the Packers like what they see, they could restructure the combined $9.1 million base salary and roster bonus to take the sting out of the big Year 2 cap charge.

The addition of Hargrave should help the interior pass rush. According to Pro Football Focus , Devonte Wyatt was one of 91 interior defensive linemen who had at least 222 pass-rushing opportunities in 2025. From that group, Hargrave ranked 18th in pass-rush win rate and tied Wyatt for 18th in pass-rush productivity, which includes sacks, hits and hurries per pass-rushing snap.

Still, the Vikings released him after Year 1 of a two-year, $30 million contract as a way to get out of their massive cap problems.

“He can play so many styles,” Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said of Hargrave early last season. “It's like a prize fighter that has all the punches and all the ways of fighting a fight based upon the opponent.”

Packers Have Money to Spend

The Packers just can’t go on a spending spree, though. They’ll need money to:

Sign their draft class, which will be less expensive than usual because they won’t have to pay a first-round pick.

Pay the full 53-man roster emerging from the end of training camp rather than accounting for only the top 51 cap charges, which are the offseason rules.

Pay the practice squad.

Leave money behind for in-season transactions, such as elevating players from the practice squad or adding to the 53-man roster throughout the season.

Helping with that will be Nate Hobbs’ contract. By taking advantage of June 1 accounting , the Packers will gain about $8.38 million in cap space in about two-and-a-half months.

They’ll also need money for the obvious contract extension that’s coming Tucker Kraft’s way and the potential contract extension for receiver Christian Watson.

A wild card is the potential contract extension for Wyatt, who is set to play the upcoming season under the fifth-year option of $12.938 million. The extension could be more or less expensive from a cap perspective, depending on the structure. The best defensive tackle in free agency this offseason, John Franklin-Myers, signed a three-year, $63 million contract with the Titans. His Year 1 cap charge is almost $15 million.

Still, there should be money for the Packers to make another dive into free agency to bolster weak spots that exist on the defensive line and elsewhere.

Free agency has been picked over, but there are some available players capable of being Week 1 starters for the Packers.https://t.co/CZFLUxPvEZ — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) March 17, 2026