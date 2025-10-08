Zac Taylor Discusses Joe Flacco Preparation Timeline, Bengals Injuries Entering Packers Practices
CINCINNATI — Zac Taylor had some very different thoughts on the Bengals quarterback situation today compared to his Monday press conference. Cincinnati has a new QB starter this weekend in Joe Flacco after trading for the former Browns quarterback.
Zac Taylor had plenty to say about the veteran coming into town, and also gave a positive update on Shemar Stewart (ankle), noting he has his best chance yet to return from injury this week against Green Bay. Taylor said Stewart is "day-to-day" now.
"Played him a lot. Watched him a lot. Brings great, great experience, great leadership," Taylor said about Flacco. "His style fits our play style, so excited to get him out there. We'll start him this week, so he's gonna take all the reps. Get ready to go. Already spent a lot of time meeting with us getting up to speed. So feel really good about where he's at."
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Cincinnati wants to get Flacco up to speed to start immediately this week. Taylor said it's a work in progress during the veteran's first full day in the building, but he's well-versed in multiple NFL systems.
"I don't know him personally. Only met him once before he came here, but he knows the game so well," Taylor expanded. "Played against him I don't know how many times, a lot of times, and so very comfortable with his style, concepts he's been good at, things that fit us, that we do. A lot of the terminology there's a bunch of carryover, more so than I would have anticipated. So feel like we can get him up to speed quickly."
Cincinnati will try to pull off the improbable and beat Green Bay on the road this weekend. Ironically, it would be Flacco's second victory against a cross-conference opponent in one regular season.
