Packers’ Biggest Remaining Needs After NFL Draft – What’s Still Missing

The Green Bay Packers came out of free agency and the draft in better shape to compete for a Super Bowl.

After losing to the Chicago Bears in the playoffs, they addressed arguably their two biggest weaknesses, defensive tackle and cornerback, in tried-and-true Brian Gutekunst fashion. First, he signed defensive tackle Javon Hargrave and cornerback Benjamin St-Juste in free agency. Then, he drafted cornerback Brandon Cisse and defensive tackle Chris McClellan with his first two selections.

“To be honest, I don’t know if I ever feel like I’ve checked every box because I don’t know if anything’s ever complete,” Gutekunst said after the draft.

There is work to be done between now and the start of the regular season in about four months. Here are five positions that – maybe – could use a lift.

Running Back

The Packers may need a No. 2 running back.

Tough-as-nails Josh Jacobs only missed one game due to injury last season, but he was slowed for several games by a knee injury. That doesn’t necessarily mean the 28-year-old is showing signs of breaking down after averaging just more than 300 touches per season over his seven-year career, but it must at least be a small concern.

Trusty sidekick Emanuel Wilson, who had a combined 140 rushes and receptions last season, was allowed to sign with Seattle in free agency. That number includes 28 carries in a big midseason win against the Vikings and 11-plus touches in six of 17 games. He was an important contributor and will be missed.

The only offseason addition was Jaden Nixon, an undrafted free agent from Central Florida who is undersized by Green Bay’s standards but churned out big plays as a runner and returner.

If something were to happen to Jacobs, as was the case last season, is anyone from the group of Chris Brooks, MarShawn Lloyd, Pierre Strong, Damien Martinez or Nixon good enough to help win a game or two?

Brooks is an established pass protector but hasn’t gotten many opportunities as a runner. It doesn’t mean he can’t be that player; he just hasn’t had to be that player. The next three on that list are draft picks. Lloyd, of course, has been sidelined by one injury after another. Martinez, a seventh-round pick by Seattle in 2025 who joined Green Bay’s practice squad late last season, might be the favorite to win the job, one source said.

There could be some quality options available, whether it’s Antonio Gibson once he’s healthy or Trey Benson in a trade , if the others can’t take charge.

Tight End

The Packers definitely need a dirty-work tight end. Gutekunst said as much after the draft. One option was supposed to be Wake Forest’s Eni Falayi, who was expected to be part of Green Bay’s undrafted class but failed his physical and did not sign a contract. That leaves R.J. Maryland from SMU as the only tight end addition, and he’s more of a sleek, speedy receiving threat.

At 6-foot-4 7/8 and 249 pounds, Falayi had the size and background to potentially handle that role. His position coach at Wake, Wesley Beschorner, told Packers On SI that he played every snap in three or four games and played through a high-ankle sprain.

“He was really good [in the run game] and for a lot of reasons,” he said. “He's strong. He's long. That's something that sometimes I think people aren't aware of. He's got such long arms that he can keep people away from the runner, which is ideal, because it always did always look dominant.”

With John FitzPatrick coming off a torn Achilles, the best blocker available in free agency might be Marcedes Lewis.

Offensive Line

The Packers may need another blocker.

As it stands, the only proven depth behind the new starting five is Darian Kinnard, who played well in a utility role last season. There are options, though, and developing them will be key.

Jacob Monk, a fifth-round pick in 2024, got his first real snaps in Week 18 last season when he started at center against Minnesota and fared well. Guard Donovan Jennings, an undrafted rookie in 2024, had a good enough training camp last summer to make the roster but hasn’t played meaningful snaps. John Williams, a seventh-round pick last year, spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve following a back injury.

This year, of course, they used a fifth-round pick on Jager Burton. He played center and guard at Kentucky and spent Friday at rookie camp locked in at center.

“You want to get the plays down at center,” he said after practice. “It’s a lot to learn, especially just the depth of the playbook coming from college. Getting the reps there and being able to move out there and play guard, where you’re kind of already knowing what the calls are, will be beneficial for me.”

Quarterback

For Malik Willis to be acquired for peanuts and turn into an elite backup is rare. Green Bay’s situation now is much more in tune with football reality. On paper, you could do a lot worse than Desmond Ridder, a third-round pick in 2022 with 18 starts under his belt.

Kyle McCord, a sixth-round pick by the Eagles in 2025, and Kyron Drones, an undrafted rookie this year, will provide the competition.

The backup probably will come from this group. But you can never say never, as evidenced by the 2024 trade for Willis.

The Good News

While the Packers might have an incomplete roster, the starting 22-plus looks strong. There are some question marks – Jordan Morgan at left tackle, for instance – but no obvious weaknesses.

A starting five on the line of Morgan, Aaron Banks, Sean Rhyan, Anthony Belton and Zach Tom could be strong, depending on the development of Morgan in his first year as a starter, Rhyan in his first full season at center and Belton in his second season. Healthy versions of Banks and Tom would be helpful.

The losses of Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks at receiver could be beneficial. McClellan has more upside than Colby Wooden at defensive tackle. Zaire Franklin should at least be an adequate replacement for Quay Walker. The influx of cornerbacks means options where there were none last season.

Whether it’s a late-offseason signing like linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, who was an All-Pro in his debut season, or the end-of-camp trades for Willis, Kinnard and Micah Parsons, Gutekunst has shown a propensity to add beyond free agency and the draft.

“I think the one thing that we’ve shown and Gutey’s shown is that by no means is our roster solidified at this moment,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “Things happen in this league, there’s some veterans on the street that you could potentially pick up and we’re certainly not out of the trade market ever. So, we’re always looking at different ways that we can add value to our football team.”

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