Packers Break the Bank to Sign Undrafted Free Agents

The Green Bay Packers’ six-man draft class was the smallest in franchise history. They responded by signing their most expensive group of undrafted free agents.

Led by Central Florida edge rusher Nyjalik Kelly’s $265,000, four of Green Bay’s undrafted rookies will pocket at least $215,000 in guaranteed money, according to Spotrac .

The previous high was defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse’s $165,000 last year.

And if that’s not enough: Green Bay’s final draft pick this year was kicker Trey Smack in the sixth round. He received a $206,532 signing bonus and no guaranteed base salary. So, four of Green Bay’s undrafted players will do better financially than the last of its draft picks.

Green Bay gave signing bonuses to 10 undrafted players. Kelly, Auburn offensive lineman Dillon Wade, Illinois offensive lineman Josh Gesky, Iowa State offensive lineman Dylan Barrett, Florida receiver J. Michael Sturdivant, Central Florida running back Jaden Nixon, Maryland tight end R.J. Maryland and Louisville linebacker T.J. Quinn led the way with $15,000 bonuses.

Kelly, Wade, Gesky, Sturdivant and Quinn also received a significant amount of guaranteed money as part of their base salaries. Here’s the breakdown.

Edge Nyjalik Kelly

Signing bonus: $15,000

Guaranteed base salary: $247,500

Total: $262,500

WR J. Michael Sturdivant

Signing bonus: $15,000

Guaranteed base salary: $200,000

Total: $215,000

G Josh Gesky

Signing bonus: $15,000

Guaranteed base salary: $200,000

Total: $215,000

G Dillon Wade

Signing bonus: $15,000

Guaranteed base salary: $200,000

Total: $215,000

LB T.J. Quinn

Signing bonus: $15,000

Guaranteed base salary: $150,000

Total: $165,000

TE R.J. Maryland

Signing bonus: $15,000

Guaranteed base salary: $0

Total: $15,000

RB Jaden Nixon

Signing bonus: $15,000

Guaranteed base salary: $0

Total: $15,000

G Dylan Barrett

Signing bonus: $15,000

Guaranteed base salary: $0

Total: $15,000

S Murvin Kenion

Signing bonus: $10,000

Guaranteed base salary: $0

Total: $10,000

QB Kyron Drones

Signing bonus: $5,000

Guaranteed base salary: $0

Total: $5,000

What Does It Mean?

Money talks, obviously. Generally speaking, the better the player, the more demand for him. Added together, more guaranteed money should improve the chances of that player sticking on the final roster.

In 2025, Nazir Stackhouse extended Green Bay’s streak to 21 consecutive seasons in which at least one undrafted rookie cracked the 53-man roster. His contract included the most guaranteed money with a $15,000 signing bonus and $150,000 in base salary for a total of $165,000.

The next three in terms of guaranteed money consisted of safety Jonathan Baldwin, guard Tyler Cooper and linebacker Jamon Johnson. They signed the same contract, which included $115,000 guaranteed in the form of $100,000 in base salary and $15,000 in signing bonus. Baldwin and Johnson spent the season on the practice squad but Cooper did not stick. Of the three, only Baldwin is on the team now.

Six other players last year received signing bonuses but not guaranteed base salary: $15,000 for running backs Amar Johnson and Jalen White, $10,000 for cornerbacks Tyron Herring and Kahzir Brown and guard J.J. Lippe, and $1,000 for offensive tackle Brant Banks. Of those six, only Herring and Banks were on the practice squad at any point and only Banks is on the team now.

In 2024, guard Donovan Jennings received $110,000 guaranteed in terms of base salary ($100,000) and signing bonus ($10,000). He spent his rookie year on the practice squad and made the roster last year. A total of six players received signing bonuses, with Jennings, tight end Messiah Swinson ($10,000 bonus) and defensive tackle James Ester ($8,000 bonus) on the roster today.

In 2023, 11 players received signing bonuses ranging from $2,000 to $9,000 but none received guaranteed base salary. Edge Brenton Cox and receiver Malik Heath, who were among six players with the top bonus, wound up playing for the Packers and Cox remains on the roster.

Ultimately, money matters but it doesn’t guarantee anything.

For years, general manager Brian Gutekunst preached the real opportunity to make the roster as his main recruiting tool for undrafted free agents. Now, he can offer money and opportunity.

“I do think we have a tremendous history with our undrafted free agents, and we put a lot of time into it, a lot of work,” he said at the end of camp last year. “And I think also across the league, agents understand that when players come here, they’re going to get an opportunity.

“No matter if a guy’s drafted in the second round and there’s a UDFA here, they’re going to get the same chance in some instances. We don’t have an owner that’s looking over us asking why we did this? There’s not a lot of questions about it. We just keep what we think is the best players for our football team.

“So, I think we have a great history there, and the most important thing to me is that the community understands that if they send their player to Green Bay, he’s going to get a fair shake and he’s going to have a chance to make the football team.”

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