Packers-Commanders Injury Report: Two Starters Did Not Practice
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ offensive line depth might be put to the test against the Washington Commanders.
Coming off their Sunday victory over the Detroit Lions, the Packers did not practice on Tuesday as they prepare for Thursday’s game. If they would have practiced, right tackle Zach Tom (oblique) and left guard Aaron Banks (ankle and groin) would not have been available.
If that’s the case on Thursday, the Packers might be protecting quarterback Jordan Love with Jordan Morgan at left guard and Darian Kinnard at right tackle. Tom, in particular, would be a big loss. He played a large role in Lions star Aidan Hutchinson not recording a single tackle on Sunday.
“Obviously depending on what happens on Thursday, we may have some guys out there who haven’t been out there, so it’s one of those things where you’ve just got to adjust on the fly,” Love said on Tuesday.
“We’ve got to get those guys as many reps in these walkthroughs and things like that – hearing the calls, knowing the calls. But these guys are all pros. I’ve got confidence in them that they’ll be able to go out there and do their job and execute at a high level. And it’s just a matter of getting your mind ready for whatever may happen.”
Kinnard, who was acquired from the Eagles at the end of training camp, played well in 15 snaps against Detroit. A fifth-round pick in 2022, it was only Kinnard’s fourth career appearance.
On Thursday, he could be making his second career start.
“There’s always the small details, the small nuances in any playbook you’re trying to learn,” Kinnard said on Tuesday. Just kind of the small things that I need to continue working on, continue taking on, but, overall, I think I was as best ready as I could be.”
The Packers listed 13 players on their injury report compared to seven for the Commanders. Four did not practice – defensive end Brenton Cox (groin) and cornerback Bo Melton (shoulder) were the others.
However, receiver Jayden Reed (foot) and linebacker Quay Walker (quad), who would not have practiced on Monday, would have been limited on Tuesday.
Reed led the Packers with three receptions, including one for a touchdown, and had a 20-yard punt return against Detroit.
“It feels great to win,” he said after the game. “I’m definitely hurting a little bit but thank God we got some time to recover. I’m about to go home, put my foot in some ice and I’ll feel better.”
Receiver Matthew Golden (ankle), who would have been limited on Monday, would have been full participation on Tuesday. Love (thumb) was full participation, just like last week. Asked how close he is to being 100 percent healthy on Tuesday, Love said only, “I feel good.”
He came out of the Detroit game unscathed, unlike last year’s Week 1 game against the Eagles.
“That’s very fun and a good feeling when you’re not dealing with things like I was last year,” Love said. “But it’s one of those things where, throughout the season, you’re going to have soreness, you’re going to be dealing with bumps and bruises, so you just have to do your best throughout the week trying to get ready. But to your point, it’s a nice feeling not dealing with certain things, for sure.”
Defensive end Micah Parsons (back) would have been limited for a second consecutive day. After playing 30 snaps against Detroit on Sunday, Parsons said he’ll be ready for Washington.
“Yeah, it’s just all about just trusting the trainers, doing your rehab, everything you possible can do to make sure you’re ready – massages, needles, cupping, anything you can imagine, just making sure you’re staying on it to make sure your body feels as best even during the short week,” Parsons said.
Receiver Savion Williams missed most of training camp and all of the preseason with injuries, including a hamstring at the end of camp. He is not on this week’s report.
Packers-Commanders Injury Report
Packers
Did not participate: LG Aaron Banks (ankle/groin), DE Brenton Cox (groin), CB Bo Melton (shoulder), RT Zach Tom (oblique).
Limited: S Zayne Anderson (knee), CB Nate Hobbs (knee), DE Micah Parsons (back), WR Jayden Reed (foot), DE Barryn Sorrell (knee), LB Quay Walker (quad), WR Dontayvion Wicks (calf).
Full: WR Matthew Golden (ankle), QB Jordan Love (left thumb), P Daniel Whelan (right knee).
Commanders
Did not participate: P Tress Way (back).
Limited: WR Noah Brown (knee), RB Austin Ekeler (shoulder).
Full: TE John Bates (shoulder), QB Jayden Daniels (right wrist), DT Daron Payne (calf), DE Deatrich Wise (knee).