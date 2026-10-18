Packers-Cowboys Inactives: Most of Last Two Free-Agent Classes Are Out
In this story:
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers signed four players in unrestricted free agency. Three of them will not play on Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys.
With the Packers having only 50 players on the 53-man roster and with two elevations from the practice squad on Saturday, they only had to name four players inactive. The inactives are cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (hamstring) and offensive linemen Aaron Banks, Jager Burton and Donovan Jennings.
Banks will miss a fourth consecutive game due to knee and toe injuries. Through six games, he has played only 22 snaps.
The Packers ruled out four players on Friday’s injury report. Three of them – Hargrave (Achilles), defensive tackle Jonathan Ford (calf) and receiver Skyy Moore (ankle) – were placed on injured reserve on Saturday. The fourth player was St-Juste.
The 2026 Free Agents
In free agency this offseason, general manager Brian Gutekunst signed four players.
Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave signed a two-year, $23 million contract after being released by the Vikings. He suffered a torn Achilles during the final moments of last week’s win against the Bears. It was his second season-ending injury in three years. In four games, he had six tackles but led the position group with six pressures.
Cornerback Benjamin St-Juste, who was excellent in part-time duty for the Chargers last season, signed a two-year, $9.8 million contract in free agency. He challenged for a starting job during training camp, has played only one snap on defense and 59 snaps on defense in four games.
Receiver Skyy Moore, who had a sensational season as a punt and kickoff returner after being traded to the 49ers last year, signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract in free agency to help fix the special teams. He was off to a strong start in that regard but suffered a high-ankle sprain early in the game against Chicago.
The fourth and final player signed was quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who the Packers will hope to God won’t have to play a meaningful snap this season.
Cowboys Inactives
Starting linebacker DeMarvion Overshown is the big name on Dallas’ inactives list. He will miss a fifth consecutive game with a hamstring injury. Cornerback Cobie Durant, who started the first two games, also is out with a hamstring.
Cornerback Joey Porter, who was acquired a few weeks ago, was questionable with an ankle injury but will start.
Packers Inactives
The big news for Green Bay is that cornerback Brandon Cisse is active. He was added to the injury report on Friday as questionable with a hip injury. That it didn’t elevate rookie Domani Jackson, however, was a pretty good sign that Cisse would be fine for the game.
The next men up are Carrington Valentine and Kamal Hadden.
Receiver Savion Williams, who missed the first five games while on injured reserve, will make his season debut.
The Packers on Saturday elevated receiver Coleman Owen and edge player Arron Mosby from the practice squad. This will be Owen’s NFL debut; Mosby has been a valuable player on special teams.
While the 2026 free-agent class was the theme at the start of the story, the Packers signed two players to big contracts in 2025. One of them was Banks, who pocketed a four-year, $77 million contract. He practiced all week but is out again, which means Laken Tomlinson will make his third start at left guard. The other is cornerback Nate Hobbs, who signed a four-year, $48 million contract but was released in the offseason after an injury-plagued first season.
The Packers are 2-0 with Tomlinson starting, though the run game remains the worst in the league by a significant margin.
“We just got to keep hammering the details, being keyed into the details,” Tomlinson said. “The guys have done such a good job of doing all the little things and extra things and just to get out there and practice and stuff and get it on film. And now we just got to make that next step every week, every day, really. So guys are bought in, man, and we’re going to get there.”
In case you were wondering, here’s why the Packers had only a 50-man roster.
SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY PACKERS NEWSLETTER
Bill Huber, who has covered the Green Bay Packers since 2008, is the publisher of Packers On SI, a Sports Illustrated channel. E-mail: packwriter2002@yahoo.com History: Huber took over Packer Central in August 2019. Twitter: https://twitter.com/BillHuberNFL Background: Huber graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, where he played on the football team, in 1995. He worked in newspapers in Reedsburg, Wisconsin Dells and Shawano before working at The Green Bay News-Chronicle and Green Bay Press-Gazette from 1998 through 2008. With The News-Chronicle, he won several awards for his commentaries and page design. In 2008, he took over as editor of Packer Report Magazine, which was founded by Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Nitschke, and PackerReport.com. In 2019, he took over the new Sports Illustrated site Packer Central, which he has grown into one of the largest sites in the Sports Illustrated Media Group.