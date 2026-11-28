GREEN BAY, Wis. – One great truth in life is you get what you pay for.

In the salary-cap world that is the NFL, the reality is you had better get what you pay for.

The Green Bay Packers, who are a mediocre 6-5 following Wednesday’s loss to the Rams and barely in the playoff race, are not getting what they’ve paid for.

Part of it is due to injuries. Nothing can be done about that, obviously, but it is a major blow to a team when high-end, high-priced talent is out of the lineup. The other part of it is due to players not living up to their contract, either because they’re underperforming or weren’t worth the money in the first place.

Here’s a look at Green Bay’s high-priced veterans, all of whom are making at least $10 million per season, and how they have played this season.

Jordan Love ($55 million)

The numbers show Love is the picture of mediocrity, which is a big reason why the Packers have a mediocre record. Out of 31 quarterbacks who’ve thrown at least 150 passes, Love is 13th with a 94.4 passer rating. He is 20th in completion percentage and 11th in yards per attempt.

On the other hand, he’s been burdened by drops, dogged by pressure and saddled with no running game whatsoever.

Lord only knows what the Packers’ record would be without Love. On the other hand, he’s won one of only five starts against teams with a winning record with a 91.3 passer rating; the rating is skewed by his big game against the Bears. In games against teams .500 or worse, the Packers are 5-1 and his rating is 96.8.

Worth it?: Yes, but he’s tied for third in the league at $55 million per season. That’s the same figure as Josh Allen and Joe Burrow.

Micah Parsons ($46.5 million)

The Packers acquired Parsons at the end of training camp last year and signed him to a colossal four-year, $186 million contract. The $46.5 million average ranks second among edge players.

Following last year’s torn ACL, Parsons made his season debut against the Rams on Wednesday and led the team with one sack and four pressures.

Worth it?: No, through no fault of his own, obviously.

Christian Watson ($23.0 million)

The Packers signed Watson to a four-year, $92 million contract extension this offseason. The $23.0 million average ranks just outside the top 20 among receivers. It was a huge gamble considering he had never even reached 625 yards due to injuries and limited opportunities.

Worth it?: Watson enters Sunday’s games ranked third in the NFL in receiving yards, third in receiving touchdowns and first in yards per catch. He’s on pace to reach 1,500 yards. So, the obvious answer is, yes, he’s worth it.

Zach Bako-Bewele ($22.0 million)

Before the start of training camp last year, the Packers signed Bako-Bewele to a four-year, $88 million contract after he finished third in All-Pro voting among right tackles in 2024.

Bako-Bewele, who ranks fourth at the position in average pay, sustained a season-ending knee injury against Denver last season. After partially tearing the patellar tendon last year, he suffered a full tear during the opening series of the Jets in Week 2.

Worth it?: No. It’s not his fault that he will end this season having played in 14 of a possible 34 games in the first two years of the extension.

Aaron Banks ($19.25 million)

The Packers signed Banks to a four-year, $77 million contract in free agency last offseason. Even he was surprised at the time. His season-and-a-half with the team has been marked by inconsistent play and persistent strains and pains.

Worth it?: Obviously not. Imagine the ninth-highest-paid guard in the league in terms of average salary losing the starting job at left guard to a player who opened the season on the practice, squad, Laken Tomlinson, switching to right guard – a position he hadn’t played – and watching behind Travis Glover and Kevin Zeitler.

Tucker Kraft ($18.75 million)

Kraft was the last big domino to fall among Green Bay’s contract extensions this year. Kraft had emerged as one of the best tight ends in the NFL last season before suffering a torn ACL.

Following a four-year, $75 million contract extension, he’s been a shell of that player this year. He hasn’t blocked with consistency, hasn’t been a run-after-catch monster, and has too many drops and fumbles.

Worth it?: Not even close; how much of that is due to coming off a significant injury is anyone’s guess.. Kraft ranks third among tight ends in average pay. The Packers deserve better than four drops, two fumbles and a contested-catch rate of 33.3 percent.

Saying he has been used more in protection is an excuse. He’s averaging 1.25 yards per route this season compared to 2.33 last year. Kraft averaged 15.3 yards per catch with 10.8 yards after the catch per catch last year but just 9.9 yards per catch and 5.7 YAC per catch this year.

Devonte Wyatt ($18.3 million)

The Packers extended Wyatt to get him off the pricey fifth-year option. Playing almost the same number of snaps this season as last season, Wyatt has crashed from 28 pressures to 10. Evan Williams has more pressures.

Worth it?: Heck, no. Wyatt ranks 22nd among defensive tackles in average salary but is tied for 76th in pressures. He was 19th with 46 pressures in 2023.

Jayden Reed ($16.75 million)

In 2023 and 2024, Reed during his first two seasons in the league played in 33 of a possible 34 games and caught 119 passes for 1,650 yards and 14 touchdowns. Due to a broken collarbone and injured foot in 2025 and a neck injury in 2026, Reed in nine games the last two seasons will wind up with 23 catches for 231 yards and one touchdown.

Worth it?: No, though it’s not as if it’s his fault. The Packers at the start of the draft gambled on past production by giving Reed a three-year, $50.25 million contract extension that ranks 33rd in annual pay. Imagine how good the passing game might have been with his skill, versatility and competitive spirit in the slot.

Xavier McKinney ($16.75 million)

The Packers signed McKinney to a four-year, $67 million in free agency in 2024. He leads the NFL with six interceptions this season. According to Sports Info Solutions, not only does he lead the league with 16 interceptions since joining the Packers but he has not allowed a touchdown.

Worth it?: McKinney ranks seventh at the position in average salary. To say he’d be a bargain at twice the price might be an overstatement, but he’s a steal. A huge decision awaits with his $14.65 million base salary for next season, his final under contract.

Josh Jacobs ($12.0 million)

Josh Jacobs signed a four-year, $48 million contract in free agency in 2024. He rushed for 1,329 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024 and 929 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2025. This season’s problems have been well-documented, and the offense has suffered as a consequence.

Worth it?: Jacobs ranks 11th among running backs in average salary. His base salary this year is $10.2 million. With 80 rushing yards, he’s averaging $127,500 per yard. So, after being a focal point of the offense the last two years, he has not been worth it this year.

Javon Hargrave ($11.5 million)

After trading Colby Wooden to the Colts for Zaire Franklin, the Packers signed Hargrave to a two-year, $23 million contract. However, he suffered a torn Achilles late in the blowout win over the Bears.

Worth it?: No. When healthy, Hargrave provided some pass-rushing juice and leadership. He has a $15.2 million cap number for next year.

Sean Rhyan ($11.0 million)

Rhyan was in and out of the lineup at right guard in 2025 until Elgton Jenkins sustained a season-ending injury. So, for the first time in his life, he was thrown in at center. He did well enough to be handed a three-year, $33 million contract.

Worth it?: Rhyan ranks eighth among centers in annual pay based on projection rather than production. After playing in every game in 2024 and 2025, he missed almost four full games due to an ankle injury this year. He’s been OK when on the field but not top-10 worthy. So, no, he has not been worth the contract, though he can change that statement down the stretch.

The Bottom Line

Across the NFL, there are 301 players earning at least $11 million per season. The Packers have 12 of those players. Only three have been worth the payday: Jordan Love, Christian Watson and Xavier McKinney.

Injuries have been an obvious factor, but Aaron Banks, Devonte Wyatt and Tucker Kraft have been among the high-priced players who have not been good enough when on the field.

It’s a huge problem. The 49ers have 11 players making at least $11 million per season; actually, they all make at least $14 million per season. While some of the players have battled through injuries, they’re all horses on perhaps the best team in the NFL.

Clearly, the Packers have not received enough bang for their megabucks.