Packers-Cowboys Injury Report: Huge List Includes Micah Parsons
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ offensive line limped off the field following Sunday’s loss at the Cleveland Browns. It’s only Wednesday, but that group might be limping into Sunday night’s game at the Dallas Cowboys.
Of the starting five, three players are on the injury report. So is a top backup.
Right tackle Zach Tom didn’t practice after his oblique injury knocked him out after one snap at Cleveland. He will not play this week.
“Obviously, in hindsight, I shouldn’t have played. But it is what it is,” Tom said after Wednesday’s practice.
Left guard Aaron Banks didn’t practice after missing the second half of the Cleveland game with a groin injury. He missed Week 2 with a groin injury, as well.
Left tackle Rasheed Walker was limited participation with a quadricep injury.
Rookie Anthony Belton, who might start at right tackle this week, was limited by an ankle injury.
Tom, Banks and safety Javon Bullard (concussion) were the only players who did not practice, but another eight players were limited.
That list includes defensive end Micah Parsons. He was not on the injury report last week but was limited participation due to his back, just like his first couple games with the team. He looked good during the portion of practice that was open to reporters and made no mention of it when he talked to reporters outside the locker room.
Parsons downplayed the emotions of his homecoming to Dallas, which traded him to Green Bay last month.
“I just feel like it’s just going to be another game for me,” Parsons said. “Obviously, got a lot of ties there, but I think the atmosphere is going to be great. I know what a Packer-(Cowboy) game looks like, and I know the fanbase is going to be pretty rowdy, so I’m just excited for a competitive matchup in Sunday night prime(time) football.
Defensive tackles Devonte Wyatt (knee) and Karl Brooks (foot) were limited, as well. Wyatt was unable to finish the Cleveland game, so that he practiced is a good sign.
Tight end Tucker Kraft, who played through a knee injury last week, was limited with an elbow in addition to the knee.
Bullard is in the concussion protocol but did football drills with a trainer.
The offensive line is going to be a huge storyline for the Packers this week.
What is certain is Tom won’t play. He missed part of the second half of the Week 1 game against Detroit with the oblique injury, which was sustained as he tried to avoid Jordan Love, who was knocked to the ground following an interception.
He was limited participation last week, took a few team reps on Friday and thought he’d be able to play through the injury. Instead, “My body told me, ‘No.’”
“I felt like I was good to go,” he said. ‘Obviously, it’s hard to replicate a full-speed pass rush. And yeah, I mean, obviously I wish it wouldn’t have happened on the first play, but it is what it is. I’ve got to get my body right.”
Tom said “that sh** hurt” but that wasn’t the only pain he was dealing with when he got to the bench and put his head in his hands.
“I was a little emotional,” he said. “I felt like I was letting the team down. I was pissed, obviously, but probably a mixture of anger and feeling like you let the team down.”
After Banks played only one half in his return to the lineup, it’s possible he’ll also be inactive this week, with the potential of using this week and the bye to get both players back for Week 6 against the Bengals.
“Yeah, we’re going to give all of our veteran players an opportunity up until gametime to go out there and perform,” coach Matt LaFleur said before practice.
“I think there’s got to be something, especially with what transpired, you want to have some level of confidence that they can go in there and practice and be functional, because the last thing we want to do is put somebody that is in a position and they can’t perform to the level that we need them to be or, if you are risking further injury, obviously, then you pull the guy.”
The Cowboys have only five players on their injury report but four are pivotal starters. Rookie right guard Tyler Booker (ankle), 2021 All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs (knee) and three-time All-Pro receiver CeeDee Lamb (ankle) did not practice. Cornerback DaRon Bland (foot), an All-Pro in 2024, was limited.
Booker and Lamb are out and center Cooper Beebe is on injured reserve.
“Injuries are part of the game,” Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said. “(The Packers) are probably going to be without their tackle, so you lose players and next man up, you move up. And the one thing it never can be and never will be is an excuse.
“We’re good enough to beat the Packers without CeeDee and Book and the guys we could be missing. But the only way you do that is if you play well and execute and if you don't you put yourself in a tough spot.”
Packers Wednesday Injury Report
Did not participate: S Javon Bullard (concussion), LG Aaron Banks (groin), RT Zach Tom (oblique).
Limited: OT Anthony Belton (ankle), DT Karl Brooks (foot), TE John FitzPatrick (groin), RB Josh Jacobs (ankle), TE Tucker Kraft (knee/elbow), DE Micah Parsons (back), LT Rasheed Walker (quad), DT Devonte Wyatt (knee).
Full: Nate Hobbs (knee), QB Jordan Love (left thumb), CB Bo Melton (shoulder),
Cowboys Wednesday Injury Report
Did not participate: RG Tyler Booker (ankle), CB Trevon Diggs (knee), WR CeeDee Lamb (ankle).
Limited: CB DaRon Bland (foot), CB Trikweze Bridges (knee).