Packers-Cowboys Injury Update: Two Injured Starters Making Progress
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Three players did not practice for the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday, their first day on the field before Sunday night’s game at the Dallas Cowboys.
While right tackle Zach Tom and left guard Aaron Banks stayed inside the Don Hutson Center for rehab work, defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt was back on the field after missing the end of Sunday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns.
Perhaps even more encouraging, safety Javon Bullard was going through football drills with a trainer after entering the concussion protocol following a late-game collision with Quay Walker on Sunday.
“He is still in the protocol,” coach Matt LaFleur said before practice. “I think he’s done a hell of a job [this season]. I think when you look at just what we want in terms of our play style, he is the epitome of that. The guy goes out and competes. He plays hard. He’s physical. Pound for pound, if he’s not at the top he’s right near the top of the toughest guys on our time. So, I’ve been really pleased with Bull.”
Bullard is third on the team with 18 tackles, including a tackle for loss on a pass against the Browns. While he hasn’t broken up any passes, he’s been much more effective in coverage than last season, when his inexperience as a rookie was compounded by an injury that required surgery after the season.
“Last year was a pretty rough year, both mentally and physically,” he said during training camp. “I broke my heel initially and really, man, you got to do what’s best for the team to be honest with you. People made sacrifices for me, I got to make sacrifices for them. I love this team, I love the camaraderie we have, I love the brotherhood we’re building. I’d do anything for this team. Whatever they need me to do, I’ll do it, man.
“Really just taking that step, getting healthy, getting myself healthy, building that confidence back in my body and myself, within myself, and really just preparing like I haven’t prepared before.”
The offensive line will be the biggest question mark entering Sunday.
Tom, who on the first snap last week aggravated the oblique injury that held him out of Week 2 will not play against the Cowboys, ESPN reported on Monday. That’s hardly a surprise; the Packers promoted Brant Banks from the practice squad on Tuesday.
Aaron Banks, who missed the Week 2 game with a groin injury, missed the second half of Sunday’s game with a groin injury. Banks will have to prove he’s capable of playing against the Cowboys.
“Yeah, we’re going to give all of our veteran players an opportunity up until gametime to go out there and perform,” LaFleur said. “I think there’s got to be something, especially with what transpired, you want to have some level of confidence that they can go in there and practice and be functional, because the last thing we want to do is put somebody that is in a position and they can’t perform to the level that we need them to be or, if you are risking further injury, obviously, then you pull the guy.”
LaFleur wouldn’t provide any inkling on how the team would play this week, though it’s a reasonable possibility that Tom and Aaron Banks will not play this week with the hope that next week’s bye will get them ready for Cincinnati in Week 6.
In their place, last year’s first-round pick, Jordan Morgan, could start at left guard and this year’s second-round pick, Anthony Belton, could start at right tackle.
That’s how the Packers lined up for the second half of the loss at Cleveland.
“Certainly, has he earned the opportunity [to start at right tackle]? Absolutely I think he has,” LaFleur said of Belton. “I think he’s gone out there and I think he’s played well given the opps. So, that would certainly be within the thought process and discussion that we have. Without telling you.”
The Packers lined up with four different right tackles last week alone. Tom got the first snap and was replaced by Morgan for the rest of the half. For the second half, Morgan replaced Aaron Banks at left guard and Belton stepped in at right tackle. When left tackle Rasheed Walker missed four snaps with an equipment problem, Belton moved to left tackle and Darian Kinnard stepped in at right tackle.
Pro Football Focus charged Belton with zero pressures in 25 pass-protecting snaps when he started against Washington in Week 2 but three pressures in 14 pass-protecting snaps against the Browns.
“I think the more he’s played it seems like the better he’s gotten, which is, for most young players, that is to be expected,” LaFleur said. “That’s why we drafted him where we drafted him. Is there still a lot of things he needs to work on? Absolutely. But I think he’s trending in the right direction.”
Wyatt, the team’s best defensive tackle following the trade of Kenny Clark to the Cowboys, has two sacks, five quarterback hits and two pass breakups. According to PFF, he’s second among interior defensive linemen with 13 pressures.
While the focus this week will be on Micah Parsons facing his former team, the same will be true of Clark, a three-time Pro Bowler during his nine seasons in Green Bay.
“He looks really good, like I would expect, like he did when he was here. So, yeah, he’s going to be a handful,” LaFleur said.