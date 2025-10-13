Packers Endure More Injuries in Beating Bengals
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers weren’t appreciably healthier in their first game coming out of the bye. They left it significantly more injured.
Three players dropped out of Sunday’s victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Defensive end Lukas Van Ness, who had the team’s only sack, suffered a foot injury and did not play in the second half.
“I know he’s going to get an MRI tomorrow,” coach Matt LaFleur said after the 27-18 verdict. “I know he’s sore in his foot, but I don’t believe there was anything broken or anything like that. We’ll have a better understanding of what’s going on tomorrow.”
Receiver Dontayvion Wicks suffered an ankle injury in the first half. He was late out of the locker room following halftime and played only the first offensive snap of the third quarter the rest of the way.
Nickel Javon Bullard, who missed the end of the Week 3 game with a concussion, left the field early in the third quarter to be evaluated for a concussion. On his second-to-last snap, he blitzed and there was a helmet-to-helmet collision with Bengals running back Chase Brown.
Right tackle Zach Tom and left guard Aaron Banks returned to the lineup and played every snap.
Tom’s status will need to be monitored this week. He suffered an oblique injury in Week 1 against Detroit. He was inactive in Week 2, played one snap in Week 3 and inactive in Week 4. He was confident the bye had gotten him past the injury, but that does not appear to be the case.
“It didn’t feel great,” Tom said after the game.
Asked to put his level of pain on a one to 10 scale, Tom declined to answer.
“I ain’t answering that. No way,” he said.
He gave a similar response when asked if he should have given himself another week to heal.
“I’m not answering that, either.”
Tom said the injury hurt “way worse” during his abbreviated comeback at Cleveland a few weeks ago. This time, it was “manageable.”
Tom played well, anyway. Pro Football Focus charged him with only two pressures, and his return to the lineup coincided with the best rushing day of the season.
Tom said the pain was too great to remember most of the game, though.
“I just want to go home and go to sleep,” Tom said.
With the return of Banks, who like Tom was injured in Week 1, inactive in Weeks 2 and 4 and unable to play a complete game in Week 3, the Packers gained 409 yards and scored on five of their eight possessions.
“I think that’s the name of the game is trying to stay healthy and get your best players out there,” quarterback Jordan Love said of his line. “Having those guys out there, I felt very comfortable. I felt good with whoever we had in there, but having those guys, you could feel the difference.
“That’s going to be a big key going forward is trying to find ways to stay healthy and get our body back throughout the week because bye week’s gone so we’re in it for the long haul now. Just got to keep finding ways to do that.”
The “long haul” is right. With a Week 5 bye, the Packers will play 13 consecutive weeks just to get to the playoffs.
Meanwhile, defensive tackle Devonte Waytt was inactive with a knee injury originally sustained in Week 3 at Cleveland, kicker Brandon McManus was inactive with a groin injury sustained at practice this week and rookie offensive tackle Anthony Belton was inactive with an ankle injury sustained at practice before the Dallas game.
With Wyatt injured, sixth-round rookie Warren Brinson made his NFL debut and played 21 snaps. He didn’t have any tackles but did apply a couple of pressures.
McManus went through an extensive pregame workout His thumbs up, however, was shot down by general manager Brian Gutekunst and special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia.
“It was tolerable,” he said. “You saw me keep kicking. I was kicking 50-yarders no problem. It was tolerable.”
McManus wasn’t sure what the plan would be next week ahead of a game at the Arizona Cardinals. In his place, Lucas Havrisik made all five kicks, including a clutch field goal to clinch the game.
“They thought they just wanted to play it smart and safe,” McManus said. “It’s early in the season and they didn’t want to make it more than a one-week type deal. We went out, did that warmup and collectively that was the decision made.”
Reinforcements could be on the way.
Last week, the Packers opened the 21-day return-to-play windows for receiver Christian Watson and lineman Jacob Monk. Watson was ruled out on Friday but the Packers listed Monk as questionable, meaning he was far enough along to at least consider adding to the roster.
Perhaps both players will be back for the Arizona game. The addition of Havrisik gave the Packers a 52-man roster, so activating Watson and Monk would require another move.
Defensive end Brenton Cox will be eligible to return from injured reserve this week after suffering a groin injury in Week 1. Depending on the severity of Van Ness’ injury, his return could be fortuitous timing.
Along with Watson and Monk, running back MarShawn Lloyd (hamstring), defensive end Collin Oliver (hamstring) and offensive lineman John Williams (back) are on reserve lists.