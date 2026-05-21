Rankings Show Healthy Concern About Jordan Love’s Packers Supporting Cast

There are lies, damned likes and statistics, Mark Twain famously said.

Sometimes, however, statistics tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.

In the Green Bay Packers’ mind-blowing playoff loss to the Bears in January, Jordan Love became the 23rd quarterback in NFL playoff history to throw four touchdown passes and zero interceptions in a game. He was just the third to lose.

Jordan Love is really good. Is his supporting cast good enough?

With the help of scouts, FoxSports.com’s Ralph Vacchiano ranked the supporting casts surrounding the quarterbacks. The Packers ranked 14th .

Despite the well-reasoned perception of mediocrity, the Packers’ main offseason additions on offense were receiver Skyy Moore, who should help on special teams, and fifth-round interior lineman Jager Burton, who should help with depth.

Questions Everywhere

There are legitimate questions swirling around each of Green Bay’s position groups. That starts at receiver , where the Packers are banking on a less-is-more approach after moving on from Romeo Doubs, who led the team in receiving in 2025, and Dontayvion Wicks.

“There is potential for this to be a great supporting cast for QB Jordan Love,” Vacchiano wrote. “But right now, the Packers are lacking a No 1 WR. Christian Watson showed glimpses last season of being that guy, but he has to show he can stay healthy first. Several scouts told me 2025 first-rounder Matthew Golden has the talent to be a go-to option, but last season he was, in the words of one scout, ‘tragically underused.’”

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) throws a pass to wide receiver Matthew Golden against the Bears. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Packers haven’t had a 1,000-yard receiver since Davante Adams in 2021, but Watson put up that type of production following his return from a torn ACL.

The question is whether Watson can sustain that production over 17 games. He hasn’t done so in his first four seasons. Added opportunities will help the numbers, so long as he can stay on the field, which his history suggests could be a dangerous bet.

Jayden Reed, who had strong seasons to open his career in 2023 and 2024, missed most of last season with a broken collarbone. Golden disappeared last season after a promising start, a combination of his own injuries and the returns to action for Watson and Reed, but had an excellent playoff game.

Tight end Tucker Kraft was on pace to finish with more than 1,100 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns before he suffered a torn ACL against Carolina. He was dominant at times and an absolute monster after the catch . More of the offense needs to flow through him, as was the case during his primetime destruction of the Steelers.

At running back – again – health will be critical. A full-strength Josh Jacobs is one of the best in the league, but there’s no obvious backup should Jacobs struggle through an injury, as was the case last season.

On the offensive line, the Packers will have a new left tackle, Jordan Morgan, and will be banking on in-house growth from center Sean Rhyan and right guard Anthony Belton, and a healthy bounce-back by right tackle Zach Tom.

As Vacchiano wrote: “The Packers also have a game-breaking TE in Tucker Kraft, but he’s coming off a torn ACL. And they have a promising offensive line, though it's coming off a bad season and dealing with a lot of moving parts. So, for the moment, the star is 28-year-old Josh Jacobs, a punishing running back who also has to find a way to stay healthy. There’s a lot here for HC Matt LaFleur to work with — when everyone's on the field.”

Injuries Are Inevitable

Injuries are going to happen, though, and the reality is not everyone is going to be on the field.

At receiver, is Savion Williams ready to be more than a gadget guy, as was the case last year? Can Moore or one of the young receivers emerge as a consistent threat? Or will general manager Brian Gutekunst have to check out a veteran market that includes Stefon Diggs?

At running back, can MarShawn Lloyd finally get on the field – and stay there – after he’s missed 33 of a possible 34 games in two NFL seasons? Or will Gutekunst have to explore the veteran market, which includes some potential trade candidates ?

At tight end, can Luke Musgrave finally make good on his potential after disappearing behind Kraft?

The Packers’ only additions at those positions were an undrafted receiver, an undrafted running back and an undrafted tight end.

The problem for the Packers is the NFC is loaded with offensive firepower. The top five teams in Vacchiano’s rankings reside in the conference and will be challenging the Packers for a place in the playoffs. That includes the Bears, who won the NFC North last year, and the Lions, who won the NFC North the previous two seasons. They are third and fifth, respectively.

Of the Bears, who are led by coach Ben Johnson and quarterback Caleb Williams, Vacchiano wrote, “They look frighteningly like the Lions of a few years ago, led by a dangerous 1-2 punch at running back, a field-stretching tight end and an offensive game plan that’s hard to predict.”

At running back, Chicago has D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai while Green Bay has only Jacobs. At tight end, Chicago has Colston Loveland, Cole Kmet and rookie Sam Roush while Green Bay has only Kraft. While they are perhaps on a level playing field at receiver with a lack of proven depth for both teams, Chicago’s offense is powered by a juggernaut offensive line while Green Bay has a question-filled new starting quintet .

The Lions, meanwhile, have given Jared Goff four premier weapons with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta.

In the NFC, Love’s supporting cast ranks ninth.

The question marks dotting the roster explain why Green Bay is not in the Top 10 of our Consensus NFL Power Rankings .

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