DETROIT – There’s never a good time to play without your starting linebackers.

That’s especially true for the Green Bay Packers, who will play without premier starter Edgerrin Cooper and defensive captain Zaire Franklin for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions. It’s not exactly ideal considering the Lions are second in the NFL in scoring, fourth in total offense and have a premier running back with Jahmyr Gibbs.

Cooper, of course, is on injured reserve with a torn Achilles. Franklin suffered an injured shin at practice on Thursday and is out on the Packers’ final injury report.

“Unfortunate deal,” coach Matt LaFleur said before Friday’s practice. “That happens when you play football, especially the way our guys have been practicing.”

Four Players Are Questionable

Franklin was the only player ruled out by LaFleur on the injury report.

Left guard Aaron Banks, receiver Bo Melton, defensive tackle Jordon Riley and cornerback Benjamin St-Juste are questionable.

Quarterback Jordan Love (back) and cornerback Brandon Cisse (stinger) are among those off the final injury report.

Melton missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday but returned on Friday. Riley remains on injured reserve but just completed his second week of practice. Banks hasn’t played since his one and only game against the Jets in Week 2. St-Juste was inactive last week.

“Big, stout physical D-lineman. Exactly what we need,” coach Matt LaFleur said of Riley before practice.

As expected, unning back Josh Jacobs appears ready to make his debut after being removed from the exempt list this week. The NFL gave him a one-week roster exemption, so he will have to be activated by 3 p.m. Saturday, which is the same deadline for any other roster moves, such as activating Riley or practice-squad elevations.

“Yeah, I believe so,” LaFleur said of Jacobs being ready. “But we’ll get through it and see how he’s feeling and the confidence he has in himself, which I think is pretty strong. But those conversations will take place after practice.”

The Backup Plans at Linebacker for Packers

The Packers will be going with their backups at linebacker against the explosive Lions offense. Isaiah McDuffie started for Cooper the last two games, though he mostly split the reps with third-year player Ty'Ron Hopper. Now, they’ll both be in the starting lineup.

McDuffie is a known commodity. He has started 40 games in his career, including eight games in 2023, all 17 in 2024 and 12 in 2025. He topped 90 tackles each of the last two seasons.

Hopper is the unknown. A third-round pick in 2024, he’s barely played for most of his career. He hadn’t played more than 18 snaps in a game until logging all 67 snaps in last year’s finale at Minnesota. This year, he played six snaps the first four games but 39 vs. Chicago two weeks ago and 33 vs. Dallas last week.

He produced two tackles and one interception against the Bears and five tackles and one breakup against the Cowboys.

“He’s maximized them. He’s taken advantage of them,” LaFleur said. “He’s done a great job, and I think we saw, his progression has been pretty cool to watch, just how he’s developed over the years.

“Especially I think we got a good sense early on in training camp that he’s on his way, so this will be a great opportunity for him to get even more reps.”

Franklin is a captain on defense. He presumably will be replaced in green-dot duty by McDuffie, who is a captain on special teams.

“Man, I’ve always had a lot of respect for Duff,” Franklin said of McDuffie after the Dallas game. “I always seen him make a lot of plays on defense from afar, but he’s a consummate professional. He’s ready. He plays any spot, he does anything the team asks him for and he’s a captain for a reason.

“He’s a heartbeat of this team and we feed off of each other, man. I feel like we got very similar careers and similar mentalities and I love playing with Duff. That’s a great man right there.”

The trickle-down effect will impact the special teams.

Lions Updates

Star safety Brian Branch said he’s “ready to roll” as he makes his debut following last season’s torn Achilles. Officially, he is questionable.

“I’m really excited, to be honest,” he told reporters in Detroit. “Play the game that you love that you've been missing out for so long. To come back like this is a blessing to be able to play this game. I'm just going to execute [the game plan] and, if I execute, it's going to be a hell of a game.”

Branch had 109 tackles and four interceptions in 16 games in 2024. Last season, he had 75 tackles, zero interceptions and a career-high 2.5 sacks in 12 games before the injury. In 43 games, he has seven interceptions, 38 passes defensed and 20 tackles for losses.

Packers Final Injury Report

Out: LB Zaire Franklin (shin).

Questionable: LG Aaron Banks (knee/toe), WR Bo Melton (back), DT Jordon Riley (Achilles), CB Benjamin St-Juste (hamstring).

Off the final injury report: DT Anthony Campbell (ankle), CB Brandon Cisse (neck/shoulder), LB Zaire Franklin (shin), Matthew Golden (shoulder), QB Jordan Love (back), edge Lukas Van Ness (illness), WR Christian Watson (ankle), WR Savion Williams (ankle).

Riley has been designated to return from injured reserve and is within his 21-day practice windows.

Lions Final Injury Report

Questionable: S Brian Branch (Achilles), C Cade Mays (wrist).

Not on final injury report: CB Rock Ya-Sin (hamstring).

Branch has been designated to return from injured reserve and is within his 21-day practice windows.

It's just one game, but it's a huge one - according to the computers.



Here's a look at the impact Packers-Lions will make on Green Bay's playoff chances. ⬇️https://t.co/C7wfp85X8X — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) October 23, 2026

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY PACKERS NEWSLETTER