Packers-Lions Final Injury Report: Status for Micah Parsons, Jayden Reed
GREEN BAY, Wis. – New Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons participated in all four practices this week but is questionable for his presumptive debut against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
Parsons is one of seven players who are questionable. He is joined by receivers Jayden Reed (foot), Dontayvion Wicks (calf) and Savion Williams (hamstring), cornerback Nate Hobbs (knee), safety Zayne Anderson (knee) and defensive end Barryn Sorrell (knee).
Quarterback Jordan Love (thumb) and center Elgton Jenkins (hip) are off the injury report.
Every member of the Packers practiced on Friday, the last big workday before Sunday’s season-opening showdown.
Parsons, who sat out all of training camp in Dallas while in a contract dispute with the Cowboys, participated in all four practices since he was acquired in a blockbuster trade last week. Between last year’s 2.5-sack game in the finale and the trade, Parsons hadn’t taken part in any vigorous football activity until Monday’s first practice.
So far, so good, coach Matt LaFleur said before Friday’s practice.
“He’s looked limited, but he’s done a nice job in that regard,” LaFleur said.
Has he shown some of his typical explosiveness?
“Yeah, absolutely. He’s a freak,” LaFleur said. “That certainly stands out when he’s out there.”
The two players who did not practice on Wednesday, receiver Reed and Hobbs, practiced for a second consecutive day.
Reed and Wicks sat out most of training camp and didn’t play in the preseason. Their experience should help them be a factor against the Lions.
“Yeah, I would say so,” LaFleur said when asked if they were in a groove. “They’ve got a lot of banked reps that you can lean on. I think certainly I would anticipate as the season progresses and they get more time on task with Jordan in our offense, I would anticipate it getting a little cleaner every week, but I think they’ve done a nice job, two guys that we know what we’re getting and that we can count on.”
Wicks downplayed the potential impact of the training camp injuries to himself, Reed and Love.
“Yeah, we’ve been practicing, trying to get that chemistry and timing back down. I think we can,” Wicks said after Friday’s practice. “We’ve just got to do what we’ve got to do and be on the details. It’s really a detail game. As long as we’re staying on our details as a receiver group, all the plays that present themselves can be made.
“I don’t think it’s really a problem with the injuries because I feel like the details override that. For example, the steps of the routes. We’ve got to be where we need to be at and where the quarterback’s looking for us to be at. Just being in them spots when we need to, I think we can make it work.”
As for Hobbs, he “potentially” could play, LaFleur said, although that seems a bit unlikely considering he’s had only a couple limited-participation practices since he had surgery a little more than one month ago.
Turning back to Parsons, not only has he had to ramp up for the season but he’s also been dealing with a back injury.
Speaking to reporters after practice on Thursday, Parsons said he “felt a tweak” during a lift in training camp in Dallas. He said he “overused it” and called it a “complete accident.”
Looking ahead to Sunday, Parsons said “we’re going to see about” having a pregame injection. In the interim, he said he just finished a steroid pack he received from the Cowboys and has been getting treatment in Green Bay in hopes of getting “back to 100” percent.
Asked about the steroid, Parsons said: “Honestly, it just helps it get stronger. That’s all it is. It’s a weak joint, right? And if something is weak, it helps it get stronger faster. And then, obviously, when you mix that in with treatment and the technology that we have, it makes things get better a lot faster. I’ve been trying to practice hard with the reps they’ve gave me on the ramp-up and see what their plan is for me this game and see how they’re going to unleash me.”
Parsons almost certainly will play against the Lions. The number of snaps, however, could be limited on Sunday, not only because he’s new to the team and working through an injury but because there’s a short turnaround to Thursday night’s next big game against the Washington Commanders.
“I’m still ramping up,” Parsons said. “It’s a process of getting ready for football. Being out for six months, obviously, going through the tightness, the soreness, but I just got plenty of faith that this great training staff and the coaches are slowly getting me the plays and getting me things that I need if we decide to give me the green light out there. It’s completely up to the coaches, though.”
The Lions will have all of their key players, including rookie receiver Isaac TeSlaa, who was limited at the start of the week due to illness. He was full participation on Friday.
The three players who are out – linebacker Trevor Nowaske (elbow), running back Sione Vaki (hamstring) and offensive tackle Jamarco Jones (ankle) – are backups.
Packers
Questionable: WR Jayden Reed (foot), CB Nate Hobbs (knee), S Zayne Anderson (knee), DE Micah Parsons (back), DE Barryn Sorrell (knee), WR Dontayvion Wicks (calf), WR Savion Williams (hamstring).
Lions
Out: LB Trevor Nowaske (elbow), RB Sione Vaki (hamstring), T Jamarco Jones (ankle).