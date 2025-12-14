For Packers to Beat Broncos, These 10 Players Must Have Great Games

There is no rest for the weary, as the saying goes. Coming off an emotional win against the NFC North-rival Chicago Bears, the Green Bay Packers on Sunday will play at the Denver Broncos, who are in the midst of a 10-game winning streak.

In addition to facing a tough opponent, the Packers are headed to a tough environment. They’ve won one time in Denver, which came in 2007 when Brett Favre was the starting quarterback.

The Packers sit in first place in the NFC North, a half-game behind the Los Angeles Rams for the top seed in the NFC playoffs.

With a win, the Packers would hold serve and keep their lead in the division, at minimum. A loss, combined with a win by the Bears at home against the Browns, would put the Packers essentially right back to where they were a week ago before beating the Bears.

The implications of this game are massive, and the Packers need to continue their winning ways.

In order to do that, here are our 10 most important, leading off with their closer.

No. 10: DE Micah Parsons

Ask and you shall receive. If the game’s on the line and the defense is walking on the field, defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley suggested the Packers should play Metallica’s Enter Sandman as a nod to former New York Yankees closer Mariano Rivera to serenade Micah Parsons as his defense’s closer.

Parsons and the defense came through by slamming the door on last week’s victory over the Bears when given a 28-21 lead by Josh Jacobs and Green Bay’s offense. Parsons played a starring role throughout the game, harassing Caleb Williams, but gave way to Keisean Nixon to be the hero against the Bears.

Last week’s game against Chicago was explosive, with Green Bay’s offense moving the ball seemingly at will during different points of the game. This week’s game against Denver is likely to be different. The Broncos have one of the league’s best defenses, and points may be at a premium.

In games like those, one play could swing the game. Those types of games give proud players like Parsons extra motivation.

“Yeah, there’s always a certain pride when you’re playing against, whether it’s another good rusher, another good defense,” Parsons said on Friday. “I’m pretty sure even with QBs, there’s a debate about MVPs and who’s going to be the best quarterback today.

“There’s always those type of self-pressure that you put on yourself to outperform the other defense or other players. That’s definitely going to be involved in this game. I know they’ve got some really good guys over there and I’m excited to see whose front’s going to play better.”

Whether Green Bay’s front plays better than Denver’s starts with Parsons, who has been a one-man show along their defensive line. One thing that Green Bay will need to do better this week to avoid another second-half collapse is figure out a way to get off the field.

That could be on third down, or it could be a turnover. Parsons has yet to force a fumble this season, and this week feels like a game where a play like that will be necessary to swing the game in Green Bay’s favor.

No. 9: LB Edgerrin Cooper

Edgerrin Cooper may not have the splash plays that he had a season ago, but he is a better player. His speed is evident each week that he plays, and last week against Bears quarterback Caleb Williams that was no different.

Cooper was one of the key contributors on the final play. Had Williams decided to run for the first down, it would have been a race between he and Cooper for the 1 yard needed.

Green Bay Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (56) during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Cooper won’t have as difficult of an assignment this week. Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is not the athlete that Caleb Williams is, though he does have some mobility and adds to Denver’s run game.

Nix has a modest 244 yards on 55 carries. His long run, a 25-yarder against Houston on Nov. 2, set up a walk-off field goal.

Keeping Nix from moving the chains with his legs is important, but so is defending against Denver’s tight end, Evan Engram.

Green Bay has struggled to defend the middle of the field this season. Whether or not that’s by design is something that only Jeff Hafley can answer. Regardless, with Micah Parsons potentially getting after Nix, he could rely on getting the ball out of his hands quickly. If Nix isn’t targeting Courtland Sutton or Troy Franklin, Engram is the team’s third-leading receiver. Cooper could be locked up in coverage with him in key situations.

In addition, Cooper leads the team in forced fumbles with two. Again, in a game where the margins are thin, big plays could swing the game. That’s where Cooper could make an impact.

No. 8: S Xavier McKinney

Speaking of big plays that could be made, it has been a while since Xavier McKinney has gotten his hands on the ball.

McKinney finished second in the NFL with eight interceptions last season. This year, those plays have been fewer and further between. McKinney has still been excellent; teams just don’t test the Packers down the field.

That’s a direct result of Micah Parsons, but with the altitude in Denver, it’s possible Parsons will not be the workhorse he typically has been. When he’s off the field, Jeff Hafley has a pretty good idea of what the opposing offense wants to do.

“Yeah, they’re going to throw deep. Now, looking at it, that doesn’t pop out as much as I would’ve thought, but I 100 percent always look, and I’m always aware,” Hafley said. “Because sometimes when I’m up there and DeMarcus [Covington, the defensive line coach] is subbing guys because he might need a blow, and sometimes my eyes are down and I might be looking at the call sheet, and I look up and I’m like, all right, Micah’s not in.

“But the good thing is we got enough good edge rushers and enough speed that have been getting there that we’ve been doing a pretty good job keeping away from the explosive pass plays.”

If the Broncos do decide to push the ball down the field, that’s typically the area of the field where McKinney operates. Again, with the expected defensive struggle, takeaways are something that will be more important than usual. If McKinney gets a shot on a deep ball, he needs to come away with it to help his team get off the field.

“Hell, yeah, if we can get off the field on first down, that'd be great,” McKinney said. “But any third down or fourth down, got-to-have-it down, whatever down it is, we’re always trying to get off the field. We want to be able to make a play, to be able to get the ball back for our offense.

“However that works, whether it's a turnover, whether that's just a turnover on downs, we’re always trying to find a way to not have the drive get extended longer than what it should be. So, we always have that in our mind.”

No. 7: C Sean Rhyan

One thing is certain about Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph; he’s not going to sit around and wait.

He’s going to try to get opposing quarterbacks uncomfortable, and that’ll result in him sending pressure. They’re 11th in the NFL in blitz rate this season.

Of course, blitzing Jordan Love and the Packers’ offense was an exercise in futility against Chicago a week ago, when Love was 9-of-12 for 171 yards and three touchdowns.

Packers center Sean Rhyan (75) blocks Chicago Bears defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) to protect Jordan Love. | Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Network v

Part of getting those protection schemes in order is Green Bay’s new pivot man.

Sean Rhyan has played well since moving to center and becoming a full-time player. In fact, the Packers have played the same starting five on the offensive line since the second half of their 23-6 win over the Vikings on Nov 23.

That continuity has made them a more cohesive unit, which could come in handy against a complex Denver defense.

“I think so. The more that we play next to each other, the more that we can kind of create that nonverbal relationship to where we just react to things the same way instead of kind of being a piano,” Rhyan said. “One guy does this and then another guy does this, kind of all just one thing. So, I think through the weeks, that has helped us, but we’re still getting better each week.”

No. 6: WR Christian Watson

In addition to putting pressure on the quarterback, the Broncos play a lot of man coverage. In fact, they play man 35 percent of the time, which is 9 percent above the league average.

Watson is coming off one of his best games since returning to the lineup in late October. He beat Chicago’s Kevin Byard on a deep pass for a 23 yards touchdown and outran Chauncey Gardner-Johnson for a 41-yard touchdown.

He is their big-play threat but also has shown his ability to make plays in the intermediate parts of the field. For example, his second touchdown against Chicago came on a RPO in the middle of the formation as opposed to on the boundary.

Watson’s ability to push the ball down the field could also help in drawing flags. Among all corners, Green Bay’s Keisean Nixon has been flagged a league-high 12 times. Denver’s Riley Moss is next with 11 and Patrick Surtain is tied for fourth with nine. Big plays swing big games like these.

“Christian, I don’t know what he’s averaging on his catches, it’s got to be over 20 yards a catch though,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said.

Stenavich was close. Watson is averaging 18.1 yards per reception, but has a touchdown of more than 40 yards in each of the last two games. Whether it’s scoring from deep or drawing a flag, the Packers need Watson to keep making plays.

No. 5: WR Jayden Reed

Denver’s defense is really good, and that is largely built on the backs of their pass rush. Denver has 55 sacks this season, which is the highest mark in the NFL. They get pressure on opposing quarterbacks and force them into mistakes.

The Packers have done a good job at avoiding big mistakes on offense. Last week against Chicago, they only turned the ball over once and never truly put the ball in harm’s way after the opening series.

One of the big stories of last week’s game was the return of receiver Jayden Reed. Reed was the team’s leading receiver each of the last two seasons, and adds an explosive element after the ball is in his hands that has been missing since Tucker Kraft was lost for the season with a torn ACL.

Green Bay Packers receiver Jayden Reed (11) catches a pass against Chicago Bears safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Green Bay did not waste any time welcoming Reed back, getting him the ball on the first pass play of the game. That was something they felt was important.

“I think just for a guy you have so much respect for and that’s been out and he’s just such a great leader for us and just such a good playmaker for us, just to be able to go out there and get him involved as fast as possible, that’s always huge just to get his confidence back to have a big game,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said.

Reed’s stat line was a modest four catches for 31 yards. He added two rushes for 22 yards. The Packers found a way to get him the ball. This week, there’s no time for easing Reed back into the offense. The Packers will need to get the ball out of Jordan Love’s hands quickly. With Denver’s rush, it’s unlikely they’ll have as much time to hunt explosive plays down the field.

They’ll need to create some. That’s where Reed comes in. Last year, Reed finished sixth among receivers in yards after the catch per catch, according to Pro Football Focus. Reed, who scored a touchdown against the Broncos in 2023, has the ability to turn a catch for 6 yards into one for 60 yards. That could be the type of play Green Bay needs to make plays on offense.

No. 4: Running Back Room

This is admittedly cheating.

On Saturday, they elevated Pierre Strong Jr. to the active roster . They’ve done that two other times this season, but Strong has yet to get the ball in his hands. With Josh Jacobs questionable but expected to play with a knee injury and Emanuel Wilson added to the injury report with an illness and also questionable, there’s plenty of uncertainty in the backfield.

If Jacobs and Wilson cannot go, or are limited, the backfield will belong to Chris Brooks and Strong. Brooks has 11 carries for 31 yards this season. Strong hasn’t touched the ball in a game that counts since late last season. That’s a really inexperienced backfield, which could change Green Bay’s game plan.

Regardless, if Green Bay can get any semblance of a ground game going, it needs to stick with it. Living in a world where you are in dropback-passing mode is a recipe for disaster against Denver’s ferocious pass rush.

Staying balanced to keep the rush honest is important. Of course, the Broncos have one of the best rushing defenses in all of football, so there is potential for an ugly game on the ground.

“Ooh, really good defense, really good defense, probably the best defense we’ve played all year or are even going to play all year,” Jacobs said. “A lot of turnovers, the front five is really good, back end probably (has) the best corner in football, you’ve got two really good safeties and, obviously, the linebackers are pretty good, too.

“This is going to be a real test for our offense and really a real test for our team. They’re playing at a high level and even in games where you think they didn’t play as great they still find a way to win, and that’s what the good teams tend to do. I’ve got the utmost respect for that team.”

No. 3: RG Anthony Belton

Anthony Belton has fully entrenched himself as the team’s starting right guard after unseating Jordan Morgan in the second half of the Packers’ win over the Vikings in late November.

Belton has been tested since then with some tough individual matchups like Detroit’s Alim McNeil and Chicago’s Grady Jarrett.

Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Anthony Belton has helped power an improved running game since moving into the lineup. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This week against the Broncos, he’ll face Denver’s Zach Allen, who has been one of the premier interior defensive linemen in football. As a 3-4 defensive end, Allen has six sacks and an NFL-high 34 quarterback hits.

Obviously, the Packers will help Belton as much as they can, but there will be times when Belton is asked to block him one-on-one. When he is asked, he cannot allow Allen to wreck the game.

“Belton’s been great. A lot of things he needs to work on, but loving his play style,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said. “Love his attitude. He’s doing a great job. And again, the more reps he gets the better and better he’s going to get. I’m encouraged by what’s happening right now with our center and guard situations. It’s been good.”

Belton’s performance does not just matter in the passing game but on the ground, as well. In terms of EPA per play, the Broncos are 26th in the NFL against inside runs according to Sumer sports.

If the Packers want to have any chance of moving the ball on the ground, Belton will have to play a starring role.

No. 2: RT Zach Tom/LT Rasheed Walker

The Packers have Micah Parsons. The Broncos have Nik Bonitto, who is one of the most productive edge players in the NFL. He leads the Broncos with 12.5 sacks – tied with Micah Parsons for third in the NFL – and 12 tackles for losses. He is fifth in the NFL with 24 quarterback hits.

Left tackle Rasheed Walker struggled last week and right Zach Tom looks like he is starting to get healthier as the season goes on. He’s playing much better as a result, and so is the whole offensive line.

This week, the Packers will need both of their tackles to play well as Denver’s defense attacks opposing passers from a variety of angles, and that starts with Bonitto.

“Yeah, I think Sheedo, there’s been some moments of really good football and he’s got to keep pushing,” Matt LaFleur said. “Consistency, that’s the biggest thing for everybody. I still think there’s more out there for our entire group; him and our entire group to continue to push.

“We got a great test in front of us. One of the best front sevens in all of football, one of the best defenses in all of football, if not the best. So, it’ll be a great challenge this weekend.”

The reality is, the Packers might have all of their pass catchers back, but none of those receivers will matter if the quarterback is running for his life or on his back. Green Bay needs to protect their quarterback first and foremost in Sunday’s game.

No. 1: QB Jordan Love

Jordan Love shook off an early interception in last week’s win over the Bears and proceeded to play lights-out football like he has in most of the team’s big games this season.

Sunday’s game will be big, as well.

One of the advantages they have in this game is at the quarterback position. Wins are not a quarterback stat but, more often than not, the quarterback who plays better sees his team win.

Denver’s defense is ferocious and is going to test Love’s capacity to be patient, take care of the ball and make plays under pressure .

Love’s interception in the first half of last week’s game was his first since throwing a pick in early November against the Panthers. Love’s final numbers at the end of this game may not be gaudy. He may not throw for 400 yards or four touchdowns, but efficiency and taking care of the ball should be at a premium.

“Obviously they’re a very good defense, probably one of the best defenses we’ve seen all year and the numbers all kind of back that,” Love said. “But, obviously, the pass rush they have, the sacks they’ve been able to generate and you look at the defense all across the board, I think they’ve got really good players and a really good scheme so it will be a good test for us to be able to go out there and see what we can do as an offense.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY PACKERS NEWSLETTER

More Green Bay Packers News