Packers’ Matt LaFleur on Brandon McManus, Christian Watson and Thesauruses
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Before Thursday’s practice, Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said kicker Brandon McManus’ quad injury was a “major concern.”
To him, maybe. But not to McManus.
“He didn’t speak to me about that, so he has his own thesaurus, encyclopedia to describe injuries,” McManus said after practice.
McManus typically kicks on Friday. Asked if he would practice and be available for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, LaFleur replied to Joseph’s joke with one of his own.
“We’ll see when we get out there,” LaFleur said. “I’ve got to check my thesaurus, apparently. But anytime a kicker – I don’t care, that’s what I was trying to tell him – yeah, you’ve dealt with this. Well, we haven’t, and I haven’t in my experience.
“If you’re a kicker and your leg is bothering you, that’s a problem. It’s no different than a quarterback that has something with their throwing arm or throwing shoulder. That is a concern. Whether or not you can work yourself through it, time will tell.”
The Packers brought in a couple of contingency plans. Greg Joseph, who competed for the job at training camp in 2024, and Lucas Havrisik went through tryouts on Friday.
Would the Packers need to sign one, either to the roster or practice squad, just in case?
“I think that’s definitely part of our plan in regards to at least having a workout. We’ll see where we’re at,” LaFleur said.
After failing to make the Packers’ roster, Joseph kicked in eight games for the Giants, Commanders and Jets last year, going a combined 16-of-20 on field goals and making all of his point-after attempts. His 80.0 percent success rate on field goals was in line with his career mark if 82.3 percent. He made a 61-yarder for the Vikings in 2022.
Havrisik made 15-of-20 field goals (75.0 percent) and 19-of-22 extra points (86.4 percent) for the Rams in 2023. That’s his only NFL game experience. He was all-UFL this past season, going 22-of-25 on field goals with a long of 54 for the Dallas Renegades.
Left tackle Rasheed Walker, who did not practice on Thursday due to a quad injury of his own, was scheduled to practice on Friday.
“He’s another guy that we’re going to follow through and see what he can do today,” LaFleur said.
Whoever plays left tackle – Walker or Jordan Morgan – will have to deal with All-Pro defensive end Trey Hendrickson.
“Yeah, it always does, but we’ve got a lot of guys that have a lot of playing experience now up front, so we’ll kind of see how the week goes and see how it plays out,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said of how Walker’s injury complicates matters on offense.
“Whenever you’ve got a rusher like Hendrickson, he’s again another great rusher that we’ve faced so far his year. He’s got elite get-off, great motor. You can tell he’s a really intelligent player, so yeah, you’re going to have your hands full, no matter who’s playing.”
One player who definitely will not play on Sunday is receiver Christian Watson. He was impressive in his first week of practice since last year’s torn ACL but there’s work to do and rust to knock off after being limited participation on Wednesday and Thursday.
“He won’t play this week, but he has looked pretty damn good,” LaFleur said. “I’m excited for when that day comes. He’s definitely going to add an element to our offense.”
This story will be updated following the media portion of Friday’s practice. For now, here are the injury reports from Thursday. For Green Bay, its Thursday report had only one change from Wednesday, which was Walker going from limited to not participating.
Packers Thursday Injury Report
Did not participate: OT Anthony Belton (ankle), LT Rasheed Walker (quad), DT Devonte Wyatt (knee).
Limited: LG Aaron Banks (groin), DE Kingsley Enagbare (ankle), CB Nate Hobbs (concussion), K Brandon McManus (right quad), C/G Jacob Monk (hamstring), RT Zach Tom (oblique), WR Christian Watson (knee), WR Savion Williams (groin).
Full: TE Tucker Kraft (elbow), QB Jordan Love (left thumb/ankle), T/G Jordan Morgan (knee).
Note: Watson and Monk have been designated to return from injured lists and are within their 21-day practice windows.
Bengals Thursday Injury Report
Did not participate: LG Dylan Fairchild (knee), LB Shaka Heyward (illness), DT B.J. Hill (ankle/rest).
Limited: WR/KR Charlies Jones (Achilles), TE Drew Sample (ankle), DE Shemar Stewart (ankle).