Packers Mock Draft 3.0 Starts With Complement to Big Free-Agent Addition

The NFL offseason continues to trudge along as free agency has made it through its first week, and the Green Bay Packers have been able to add to their roster, as they typically have done under Brian Gutekunst.

The Packers came into the offseason with pressing needs at cornerback, linebacker, defensive tackle and offensive line. They’ve made an outside addition at cornerback, linebacker and defensive tackle, while keeping what they hope to be their top six offensive linemen under contract for the 2026 season.

They could tinker with the roster to some degree between now and the start of the draft, but the heavy lifting is likely done at this point. The majority of their additions moving forward will come from the draft in April.

In our third mock draft of the offseason, the focus was all over the board as the Packers have made some additions in free agency.

Selections were made using the PFSN Mock Draft Simulator .

First Round: Traded

This pick was traded for defensive end Micah Parsons.

Second Round, Pick 52: Christen Miller, DT, Georgia

The Packers added some depth to their defensive line with the free agent signing of Javon Hargrave. Hargrave has played for new Packers defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, having two of the best seasons of his career when Gannon was the defensive coordinator for the Eagles.

Hargrave should join Devonte Wyatt in getting after the quarterback with force. What the Packers need now, after the trade of Colby Wooden to the Colts, is someone who can play nose tackle.

Miller is someone who could fit the bill for that role. He tips the scales at 315 pounds, and displayed power in the run game as someone who can reset the line of scrimmage.

The Packers need more players like that along their defensive front as they were hemorrhaging talent on the defensive line by the end of the 2025 season.

Furthermore, Karl Brooks and Wyatt are set to be free agents at the end of the 2026 season. The Packers need reinforcements up front for the present and the future.

Third Round, Pick 84: Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State

Despite the addition of Benjamin St. Juste, the Packers should not be done adding cornerbacks. Yes, they have enough players to start the season. Yes, they’ve stated several times that they like the players they have in the cornerback room now despite public perception.

No, they do not have enough quality cornerbacks in the room for the 2026 season, and they definitely do not have enough for 2027.

Ohio State defensive back Davison Igbinosun hit 34 inches on the vertical leap at the Scouting Combine. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine are scheduled to be playing on expiring contracts. They both could be allowed to leave in free agency after the upcoming year. St. Juste was signed to a two-year deal, so he is unlikely to be a long-term solution.

Igbinosun is someone who plays physical and has a competitiveness that helps match his ability to play the ball in the air. He was penalized early and often during the 2024 season, drawing 15 flags, but cut that down to five in 2025.

Igbinosun would not have to start immediately but is talented enough to push any of the holdovers from last year to find his way into the lineup.

Fourth Round, Pick 120: Harold Perkins Jr., LB, LSU

Along with the trade for Zaire Franklin, the Packers re-signed linebackers Nick Niemann and Kristian Welch to boost their special teams going into training camp. Combined, the Packers should probably feel pretty good about their linebacker room going into 2026.

The reality is they also need to look toward the future. At the top of the depth chart, Franklin could be one-and-done if he doesn’t have a bounce-back season, Ty’Ron Hopper is entering his third season with little to show for it and Isaiah McDuffie will be playing on an expiring contract. Niemann and Welch were signed to one-year contracts; Welch, who fell short of the 53-man roster each of the last two training camps, is not a lock to make the roster.

Added together, the Packers could stand to add another talented player to their linebacker room as a potential long-term solution next to Edgerrin Cooper.

Could the talented former Bayou Bengal make sense in Green Bay as a role player early in his career? It’s possible.

Perkins could fit as the team’s coverage linebacker. He was a big-play machine in college with 13 sacks, 26 TFLs, two interceptions, seven forced fumbles and seven pass breakups. The downside? He’s small at 6-foot-1 and 223 pounds and he tore his ACL in 2024, which set him back for the start of the 2025 season.

Fifth Round, Pick 158: Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State

Chris Brooks and Josh Jacobs are back on the running backs depth chart to open the 2026 season.

Marshawn Lloyd is also under contract, but has yet to take on a significant role due to a snake-bitten first two seasons of his NFL career. The Packers could use another talented running back on their roster to replace the recently departed Emanuel Wilson in free agency.

Jacobs is going to be the primary workhorse, but injuries took a toll on him last season and he has a lot of mileage piled up over his NFL career.

Singleton was part of a two-headed monster in the backfield in Happy Valley, displaying a nose for the end zone with 54 touchdowns during his college career. Singleton weighs 219 pounds, which puts him around the size the Packers typically prefer with their running backs under Matt LaFleur.

Singleton could be Jacobs’ running-mate in the first season of his career before potentially replacing him should Gutekunst decide to move on from Jacobs after the 2026 season.

Sixth Round, Pick 201: Sawyer Robertson, QB, Baylor

With the departure of Malik Wilis, the Packers are left with Desmond Ridder and Kyle McCord behind Jordan Love.

Maybe they’ll be in the market for a trade candidate, as they’ve been noted to be a team to watch for former first-round pick Anthony Richardson of the Colts. If they do not land Richardson or another veteran quarterback, picking one is always going to be on the table.

Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson throws a pass at the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Robertson was productive in Baylor’s pass-happy offense in 2025. While Baylor had a down season, Robertson piled up career highs in yards and touchdown passes in his final season.

Robertson could compete with McCord to be the team’s third quarterback, which likely would land him on the practice squad as a rookie. From there, he could compete to be a long-term option as the backup behind Love.

Seventh Round, Pick 236: Pat Coogan, OL, Indiana

With a three-year, $33 million contract, Sean Rhyan is back and is going to be the starting center when the Packers begin training camp in July. Including the playoffs, Rhyan started eight games at center last year, and the Packers clearly liked what they saw.

The Packers still need depth on their offensive line, and they could use someone who has some versatility to play center. Pat Coogan certainly applies as the starting center for the defending national champions, the Indiana Hoosiers.

Coogan is big at 6-foot-5 and 311 pounds. He played center at Indiana in 2025 and Notre Dame in 2024. He allowed zero sacks in 483 pass-blocking snaps for the Hoosiers and one sack in 439 pass-blocking snaps for the Fighting Irish, according to PFF. He also played 769 snaps at left guard in 2023.

That positional versatility could help the Packers as he transitions to the next level as their depth on the interior could use some competition, to say the very least. Coogan could cross train at both guard spots while competing with Jacob Monk to be the team’s backup center.

Seventh Round, Pick 255: Collin Wright, CB, Stanford

If there is a call for ball skills in the Packers’ secondary, Wright could be someone who fits the bill. The Packers’ cornerbacks had two interceptions last season if you include the playoffs.

Wright had three by himself to go with five PBUs in 2024 for the Cardinal. He added one more interception and three PBUs in 2025. Wright has good enough size, standing at 6-foot and 195 pounds.

With 225 special-teams snaps under his belt, that’s another place that he could potentially help, which is a necessity as a late-round draft pick.