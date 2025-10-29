Packers-Panthers Injury Report: Christian Watson Limited
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Coming off a big game in his big return to the lineup, Green Bay Packers receiver Christian Watson was limited participation at practice on Wednesday.
Playing in his first game since tearing his ACL in Week 18 of last season, Watson caught all four targets for 85 yards in the victory at the Pittsburgh Steelers. He’ll be ready for more action when the Packers host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
The knee was not on his mind on Sunday night, Watson said after practice, his 11th consecutive of being limited participation.
“I didn’t really have too many expectations going into it,” he said. “I was just excited to be able to go out there and play football again. In terms of me going out there and having a decent impact for the game, I think my expectation in terms of being able to go out there and make plays when my number’s called, I didn’t want to put too much pressure on anything specifically. I just wanted to go out there and play football.”
Watson delivered some key blocks on the perimeter, springing a big gain by Tucker Kraft and a touchdown run by Josh Jacobs. He also caught a 33-yard pass to set up a touchdown.
“Obviously for a guy who’s missed so much practice and playing time, it’s tough to be able to get back into that rhythm right off the bat, and he did a good job of doing that,” quarterback Jordan Love said.
Watson played 36 snaps, or 54 percent.
“I definitely thought I was going to get a little bit less snaps than that, but I told him [coach Matt LaFleur] at the end of the game that I was fine, I was feeling really good, so I wasn’t worried about anything. Normal game soreness afterward but I’m feeling good right now, for sure.”
Also back in the lineup on Sunday was defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt. After missing two games with a knee injury, he played 34 snaps and contributed two tackles and three pressures.
“Getting back out, I was little bit nervous,” Wyatt said after being limited participation on Wednesday. “But once I got that first hit out I was back to me.”
Three players did not practice: defensive end Lukas Van Ness (foot), receiver Dontayvion Wicks (calf) and linebacker Nick Niemann (pectoral).
The Packers have had 14 players on their injury reports the last few weeks. On Wednesday, they had only nine. Running back Josh Jacobs (calf), left guard Aaron Banks (shin), right tackle Zach Tom (back) and kicker Brandon McManus (quad) joined Watson and Wyatt as limited.
For the Panthers, quarterback Bryce Young, who was inactive for the blowout loss to Buffalo on Sunday, was full participation and appears poised to return to the starting lineup.
“Bryce, I really think the turning point could, you could argue, was a couple years ago in our game when he went off in the second half,” LaFleur said of Young’s 312-yard game during his rookie season of 2023 – the second-most yards of his career.
“They battled back and we made a couple plays down the stretch to win the game. But I think that kind of got him going. I know he had a little setback last year, and then he really got going. So, he’s obviously a very talented quarterback. I think he can do a lot of things with his legs, just either manipulating the pocket or creating off-schedule. And I think he’s got some weapons he can throw to now.”
Practice on Thursday will be telling.
“We had a little bit of a modified practice today, but he handled it, handled the load,” Panthers coach Dave Canales said. “Tomorrow we'll push it again, and we'll make a decision in the next couple of days.”
His offensive line could be in some jeopardy for this week, though. Four starters did not practice: right tackle Taylor Moton, right guard Brady Christiensen, center Cade Mays and left guard Damien Lewis. Christensen started the last four games but suffered a season-ending Achilles injury last week.
However, Chandler Zavala, who has started two early-season games at right guard, could be activated off injured reserve this week. He was full participation as he comes back from a knee injury.
“Certainly could use his help right now, especially with Brady going down,” Canales said.
Packers Wednesday Injury Report
Did not participate: LB Nick Niemann (pectoral), DE Lukas Van Ness (foot), WR Dontayvion Wicks (calf).
Limited: LG Aaron Banks (shin), RB Josh Jacobs (calf), K Brandon McManus (quad), RT Zach Tom (back), WR Christian Watson (knee), DT Devonte Wyatt (knee).
Full: None.
Panthers Wednesday Injury Report
Did not participate: RG Brady Christensen (Achilles), QB Andy Dalton (right thumb), C Cade Mays (ankle/knee), RT Taylor Moton (knee), S Nick Scott (groin), OLB Princely Umanmielen (ankle), LB Trevin Wallace (shoulder).
Limited: None.
Full: DE Derrick Brown (knee), WR Jimmy Horn Jr. (shoulder), G Dammien Lewis (oblique), QB Bryce Young (ankle), RG Chandler Zavala (knee).
Zavala is on injured reserve and within the 21-day return-to-play window.