Packers, Panthers Tied 0-0 After First Quarter
GREEN BAY, Wis. – There is no score but the Carolina Panthers are driving at the end of the first quarter on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.
Carolina forced a big turnover with Green Bay in the red zone, then marched down the field. Bryce Young hit prized rookie Tetairoa McMillan over the middle for a pair of 16-yard gains. The second of which, cornerback Carrington Valentine had excellent coverage but McMillan was too big and too strong.
Green Bay’s prized run defense allowed 37 yards on nine carries. On third-and-4 on the second-to-last snap of the corner, Carolina’s makeshift offensive line had excellent push as Dowdle gained 5 to Green Bay’s 28.
Early in the second quarter, though, Xavier McKinney intercepted Young in the end zone.
The Packers had an excellent first possession, but it died when Savion Williams caught a screen to the left, ran into Romeo Doubs and had the ball punched out by cornerback Jaycee Horn. Safety Nick Scott recovered at the 16.
Starting from the 28, Romeo Doubs caught one pass for a first down and Emanuel Wilson ran for another first down. On third-and-6, Love hit tight end on a crossing route for 10 yards. On the next play, left tackle Rasheed Walker and left guard Aaron Banks pulled to the right to create an opening for Josh Jacobs to gain 18. Jacobs broke one tackle and had 14 yards after contact.
That got the ball to Carolina’s 16 but Williams fumbled on the next play, which officially was a run.
Love was 5-of-5 for 26 yards on the drive.
Carolina won the toss and elected to take the ball to start but went three-and-out.
A false start before the first snap and an excellent open-field tackle by Keisean Nixon on a quick pass made it second-and-14. The Panthers got it to third-and-5 and fourth-and-1. The Panthers went for it and got it on an end-around to Jimmy Horn, but tight ends Tommy Tremble and Mitchell Evans held; Tremble got the call against linebacker Isaiah McDuffie.
Packers left guard Aaron Banks (stinger) is questionable.
