Packers’ Positional Needs, From Minimal to Maximum

With free agency essentially in the rearview mirror and the NFL Draft on the horizon, where do the Green Bay Packers need help on their depth chart and where are they set?

Here’s a closer look. Our tiers, ranked from low to high, are minimal, moderate, major and maximum.

Quarterback

The Packers are heading into Year 4 with Jordan Love as their starting quarterback. There will be a new backup for the third time in those four seasons, though, now that Malik Willis has been tasked with saving the Dolphins.

The Packers probably could do worse than Desmond Ridder as their backup. Ridder, who will battle Kyle McCord for the backup job, was a third-round pick in 2022. He has 18 starts under his belt and some success in his career. He’s not Willis but he’s experienced enough and talented enough to probably give the Packers a chance to win a game.

There are some capable veterans on the market, but a late-round draft pick could make sense if the right fit is on the board.

Need: Moderate.

Running Back

The Packers have a veteran stud to lead the way with Josh Jacobs, and they’ve got a stud pass protector in Chris Brooks to handle challenging situations on third down.

What they don’t have is a proven No. 2 running back. Emanuel Wilson rushed for almost 1,000 yards the last two seasons and capably carried the load when Jacobs was on the sideline. That role should belong to MarShawn Lloyd but, well, you know the rest of the story.

Younger (and cheaper) is almost always the way to go at running back. Expect the next running back to come in the draft and not what’s left in free agency.

Need: Major.

Receiver

Green Bay Packers receiver Christian Watson scores a touchddown against the Bears in the playoffs. | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Packers lost Romeo Doubs in free agency but should be strong here, so long as Christian Watson and Jayden Reed stay healthy and Matthew Golden and Savion Williams take a projected second-year jump. ( Don’t assume the Year 2 jump, by the way .)

However, receiver is an underrated need when you take a long-term view, which is how general manager Brian Gutekunst figures to do it. After this season, Watson, Reed, Dontayvion Wicks and free-agent addition Skyy Moore are scheduled to be free agents. Gutekunst won’t let everyone go but he won’t be able to keep them all, either. That means he almost certainly will make a forward-thinking pick – perhaps with one of his middle-round picks.

Need: Minimal (for now).

Tight End

Once Tucker Kraft is up and running, the Packers will be blessed with one of the top tight ends in the NFL. He’ll be joined by underachieving Luke Musgrave and Josh Whyle. All three will be free agents at the end of the season, though Kraft almost certainly will be given an extension.

The short-term need would be to find a physical blocker. That was John FitzPatrick’s domain last year, but he’s coming off a torn Achilles and remains unsigned.

Need: Moderate.

Offensive Line

In a perfect world, the Packers’ new No. 1 line would stay healthy and gel into a real powerhouse.

Jordan Morgan will step into the lineup at left tackle; he was drafted in the first round in 2024 to eventually replace Rasheed Walker. Left guard Aaron Banks signed a huge contract last offseason. When he was healthy, he was solid. Sean Rhyan went from the center of necessity to the center of the future; he should be better in Year 2 following the release of Elgton Jenkins. Anthony Belton, a second-round pick last year, should be better in Year 2 at right guard. Zach Tom is a premier right tackle when healthy.

The problem is the NFL isn’t a perfect world. Eight linemen played at least 488 snaps for the Packers last season. With Morgan and Rhyan starters rather than critical depth, who will fill the backup positions? The only proven backup is Darian Kinnard. Whether it’s free agency or the draft, the Packers must make at least one big addition here and perhaps two.

Need: Maximum.

Defensive Line

Gutekunst had built a roster with Jeff Hafley’s 4-3 scheme in mind. Now, he must pivot to Jonathan Gannon’s 3-4. The schematic change meant one more big defensive lineman was needed in the starting lineup. Instead, he needed two after trading Colby Wooden for linebacker Zaire Franklin.

Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (95) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy. | Wm. Glasheen-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The signing of Javon Hargrave to join Devonte Wyatt will help, but Gannon can’t possibly feel great about the group of Karl Brooks, Warren Brinson, Nazir Stackhouse and Jonathan Ford providing the third starter and the depth.

Need: Maximum.

Edge

The Packers traded Rashan Gary and lost Kingsley Enagbare at the start of free agency. With Micah Parsons coming off a torn ACL, the depth chart to start the season is as thin as the plot of a See Dick Run book.

As it stands, Luke Van Ness and Barryn Sorrell probably would start and Collin Oliver and Brenton Cox would be the primary backups. Those four players combined for 4.5 sacks and six tackles for losses. All will be good once Parsons is back to full speed, but no offensive coordinator is going to lose sleep at the start of the season.

Need: Major.

Linebacker

A 3-4 defense requires only two off-the-ball linebackers. With Zaire Franklin replacing Quay Walker and joining Edgerrin Cooper in the starting lineup, with the return of Isaiah McDuffie and Ty’Ron Hopper to provide the depth and with Nick Niemann and Kristian Welch to cover kicks, the Packers are loaded.

Need: Minimal.

Cornerback

Chicago Bears receiver D.J. Moore (2) leaps to catch a pass against Green Bay Packers cornerback Carrington Valentine. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Gutekunst signed Benjamin St-Juste in free agency and gave the heave-ho to injury-plagued and underachieving Nate Hobbs. St-Juste, who finished among the league leaders in passes defensed for the Commanders in 2023 and played really well in mostly backup duty with the Chargers in 2025, will challenge Carrington Valentine for the starting job opposite Keisean Nixon.

However, the upcoming draft isn’t only about filling immediate needs. After the 2026 season, the Packers literally have nobody under contract other than St-Juste. There’s no doubt Gutekunst will draft a cornerback, but will it be with a premium pick after picking only seventh-rounders the last three years?

Added together, you could argue this is a maximum need. However, we’ll go with major because the Packers are at least competent for the start of the season. Drafting a big-time stopper, though, would change the defense.

Need: Major.

Safety

The Packers are loaded, the byproduct of Gutekunst’s brilliance in 2024, when he signed veteran Xavier McKinney and drafted Javon Bullard, Evan Williams and Kitan Oladapo. That means they’ll be back for 2026 as well as 2027.

Need: Minimal.

Specialist

The Packers paid Brandon McManus his $1 million roster bonus, which will ensure his spot on the training camp roster. Lucas Havrisik kicked well enough when McManus was sidelined last season to have earned a chance to compete for the job.

The Packers are rock solid with punter Daniel Whelan and snapper Matt Orzech.

Need: Minimal