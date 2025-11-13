Packers Practice Updates Include Big News on Lukas Van Ness, Receivers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – For the first time in a month, defensive end Lukas Van Ness was on the practice field for the Green Bay Packers.
The 2023 first-round pick suffered a foot injury on his end-of-the-half sack against Cincinnati on Oct. 12. After missing the last four games, Van Ness’ comeback took the next step at Thursday’s practice.
Green Bay’s defense has kept humming without Van Ness, with Micah Parsons and Rashan Gary starting and Kingsley Enagbare playing well in extended playing time as the top backup. But Van Ness will add another talented and versatile piece to a Packers defense that ranks seventh in scoring and fifth in yards headed into Sunday’s game at the Giants.
“I just think he’s a really good player,” coach Matt LaFleur said before practice. “You always want good players out there on the field. His versatility is something that I think could give us a boost. His ability to play on the edge or kick down inside. We’ll see how it goes today and see where he’s at.”
The Packers had a rare injury-report advantage on Wednesday, with the caveat being that LaFleur held only a walk-through coming off a Monday night game.
But with the return of Van Ness, the only player who did not practice was cornerback Nate Hobbs, who was inactive last week and will not play on Sunday due to a knee injury.
The noteworthy items from practice during a spectacularly sunny Thursday on Ray Nitschke Field were at receiver.
Matthew Golden, who was inactive last week against Philadelphia with a shoulder injury, practiced.
Romeo Doubs, who dropped out of the Philadelphia game with a chest injury, practiced.
Cornerback Bo Melton, who was forced to play a lot of receiver – his natural position, anyway – due to the injuries to Golden and Doubs, went through individual drills with the receivers, even though he was wearing his green defense jersey.
“Certainly, we think a lot of him at corner, and he’s done a nice job there,” LaFleur said on Wednesday. “I know he hasn’t gotten any game reps, but we see him every day in practice. It was one of those things of necessity last week, especially when you were dealing with three guys that were limited in some capacity.
“You can’t go into a game with just two healthy receivers. I was really pleased with his effort. You know what you’re going to get from Bo. You’re going to get the guy that strains and does everything the right way. So, I thought it was a really, really good performance for somebody, considering all the circumstances going into that game.”
Jayden Reed, who remains on injured reserve following the broken collarbone sustained in Week 2, went through a rehab workout outside.
So did running back MarShawn Lloyd, who suffered a hamstring injuring during the preseason. It’s the first time reporters have seen Lloyd do anything but ride a stationary bike for the past couple months.
With the Packers on a short week, LaFleur had the players in pads for the start of practice before “we’ll throw them a bone” and spend the second half of practice going full speed but without pads.
“I think you always got to be mindful of the entire situation,” LaFleur said. “Every week is a little bit different in regards to how you want to approach it. I think we could always work on our pad level, our fundamentals that you get really good work with when you got pads on and, certainly with our situation at center, I think it's important to have them on at least for a portion of the practice.”
The Giants have a mile-long injury list. Among them is rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, who is out due to last week’s concussion. Jameis Winston will start.
It will be the 11th-year pro’s first game action since last year with the Browns.
“I've been waiting on this moment, man,” Winston told reporters in New York on Wednesday. “So, the shock was off, the rust is off. It's like, hey, you get to play. And when you get to play, nothing else matters but taking it one play at a time and doing your very best. Because we all have different circumstances, conditions and facts, and I know that.
“But, man, I'm extremely grateful. I choose to focus on what's true and that's my mentality, that's my opportunity, being able to lead this team, and that's my action. So going out there, being energetic, enthusiastic, serving every single way that I can, and playing the best football I possibly can play.”
The teams will release updated injury reports after Thursday’s practices. For now, here are the reports from Wednesday, with the Packers’ being only an estimation because they held a walk-through.
Packers Injury Report
Did not participate: CB Nate Hobbs (knee), DE Lukas Van Ness (foot).
Limited: LB Edgerrin Cooper (foot), DE Kingsley Enagbare (knee), WR Matthew Golden (shoulder), DE Micah Parsons (pectoral), RT Zach Tom (back), LB Quay Walker (calf), WR Dontayvion Wicks (calf), WR Savion Williams (foot).
Full: WR Romeo Doubs (chest).
Giants Injury Report
Did not participate: QB Jaxson Dart (concussion), K Graham Gano (neck), LB Chauncey Golston (neck), LB Neville Hewitt (foot), G Evan Neal (hamstring), S Tyler Dubin (neck), DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches (toe), LB Bobby Okereke (shoulder), WR Darius Slayton (hamstring), OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (shoulder).
Limited: CB Paulson Adebo (knee), TE Daniel Bellinger (groin), LB Victor Dimukeje (shoulder), C John Michael-Schmitz (shin).
Full: None.
