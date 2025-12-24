Packers-Ravens Practice Update: Another Layer to Quarterback Questions

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love remains in the concussion protocol but joined his teammates on Clarke Hinkle Field on Wednesday, the first true practice of the week before Saturday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

His backup, Malik Willis, was not on the field. It wasn’t due to the shoulder injury sustained when he was sacked on the final play of regulation in the loss to the Bears, though. Rather, he was not present due to illness.

Without Willis, Love, practice-squad quarterback Clayton Tune and assistant coach Luke Getsy took the snaps during the individual drills while reporters were present. Love didn’t seem to be on any snap limitations. At one point, he threw four consecutive passes to Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks.

Meanwhile, there was key quarterback news coming out of Baltimore with three-time first-team All-Pro Lamar Jackson missing practice again due to the back injury sustained against the Patriots.

That Love was on the field after getting some work on Tuesday would seem to indicate that he is trending the right way. Initially, coach Matt LaFleur said he “would anticipate” having clarity on Love’s status before Saturday.

However, he continued: “I’m going to retract what I said and say that, especially when you’re talking about – I don’t even like to say the C-word [concussion]. It’s just a very delicate issue, you know what I’m saying? We’ve seen it with certain guys they come in, they feel great one day and then the next day they don’t. So, it kind of is a little bit of a moving target.”

If Love doesn’t clear the protocol or Willis is unable to play, the Packers have Tune waiting on the practice squad. Tune was a fifth-round pick by the Cardinals in 2023 who started one game as a rookie.

“Potentially,” LaFleur said. “The only way you can do that, to my understanding, is he’s got to be on the 53.”

That’s true. To be the emergency third quarterback, the Packers would have to add him to the 53-man roster. To be the backup with Love or Willis inactive, he could be elevated from the practice squad.

Willis (shoulder/illness), Melton (illness), Tom (knee) and Welch (ankle) are not practicing.



The Packers did not practice on Tuesday, holding a walk-through instead. If they would have practiced, right tackle Zach Tom (knee/back), linebacker Kristian Welch (ankle), cornerback/receiver Bo Melton (illness) and defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna (illness) would not have participated.

On Wednesday, Bohanna returned but Tom, Welch and Melton did not practice. Tom did go through some lineman-type movements on the side while the team went through warmups.

“Obviously, it’s frustrating not being able to be out there, but I’ve never been a part of a game where we lost like that,” Tom said on Tuesday. “So, you know, it happens, so you’ve just got to move on to the next week and go from there, and I think everybody in here has that same mentality, where we’re just moving on.”

Safety Evan Williams (knee), who like Tom was inactive against the Bears, practiced. So did running back Josh Jacobs, who has been dealing with a knee injury for the last several weeks.

Tight end Josh Whyle, who suffered a concussion at Denver and was inactive against Chicago, practiced, as well. Getting him back would be important after John FitzPatrick suffered a season-ending Achilles injury on Saturday. The Packers finished the game with Luke Musgrave as the only tight end.

Wednesday is Christmas Eve and Thursday is Christmas. The team will practice, though LaFleur will modify the schedule to accommodate families.

“We give them the morning to spend time with their families, and then we’ll bring the guys in,” he said. “I think 11 o’clock is when we’re going to start our meetings, and we’ll have a condensed day, but we’re still going to go out and practice.”

How does a head coach handle Christmas when it falls during a key day in getting ready for a game?

“I’m sure we’ll be getting up early in my house and open presents,” he said, “and about the minute we’re done doing that, we’ll be back in the office. I don’t think my wife thought I was a good boy this year, so I don’t think she got me anything. I was on the naughty list.”

Packers Injury Report

Did not participate: DT Quinton Bohanna (illness), CB Bo Melton (illness), RT Zach Tom (knee/back), LB Kristian Welch (ankle).

Limited participation: LG Aaron Banks (neck), RB Josh Jacobs (knee/ankle), QB Jordan Love (left shoulder/concussion), DE Arron Mosby (ankle), C Sean Rhyan (knee), DT Jordon Riley (ankle), DE Lukas Van Ness (foot), TE Josh Whyle (concussion), S Evan Williams (knee), G John Williams (back), QB Malik Willis (right shoulder).

Full participation: WR Romeo Doubs (wrist), DE Collin Oliver (hamstring), WR Christian Watson (shoulder), WR Dontayvion Wicks (ankle), WR Savion Williams (foot).

Ravens Injury Report

Did not participate: QB Lamar Jackson (back).

Limited participation: CB Chidobe Awuzie (foot), RB Keaton Mitchell calf), G Andrew Vorhees (foot).

Full participation: S Kyle Hamilton (ankle), LBB Jay Higgins IV (knee).

