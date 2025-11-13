Rare Occurrence on Packers-Giants Wednesday Injury Report
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Last week, the Green Bay Packers had 17 players on their injury report. The Eagles had 10. A week earlier, the Packers and Panthers had 12 apiece. In Week 8, the Packers had 16 and the Steelers had eight. Even coming off their bye, the Packers had 14 and the Bengals had nine.
On Wednesday, with the Packers and New York Giants getting ready for Sunday’s game, Packers coach Matt LaFleur – as has been the case for every game beginning with Week 4 against Dallas – hit double figures with 11 players on his initial injury report. The Giants under interim coach Mike Kafka listed 14, including 10 who did not practice.
It’s the first time since Week 3 in which the Packers had a shorter injury report than their opponent.
Seven starters didn’t practice for New York, including quarterback Jaxson Dart, leading tackler Bobby Okereke and defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux.
With Dart out with a concussion, Jameis Winston will start over Russell Wilson.
Winston is the ultimate wild card. With the Buccaneers in 2019, he led the NFL in passing yards and interceptions. Last year with the Browns, he started seven games and threw 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
“I think Jameis has done a great job since he's been here,” Kafka said. “Just like all our quarterback room, I've got a lot of trust in that room, being in there all the time, pretty much every single day since we've been here. But I've got a good feel for those guys, and I think Jameis will do a heck of a job. He's a great leader. He has a lot of production in this league, and I think he's going to do a great job leading that group.”
Coming off a Monday night game, coach Matt LaFleur put his players through a walk-through on Wednesday, so his practice designations are estimations.
For the Packers, cornerback Nate Hobbs (knee) and defensive end Lukas Van Ness (foot) did not practice. Hobbs was inactive last week and will miss this game, as well. Van Ness has missed the last four games, but LaFleur thought he might return to practice this week.
“I would hope so,” LaFleur said.
Receiver Matthew Golden (shoulder), who was inactive for the Philadelphia game, was listed as limited participation. Receiver Romeo Doubs (chest), who missed the end of the Philadelphia game, was full participation.
Meanwhile, kicker Brandon McManus isn’t on the injury report at all. He has struggled in his three games back since missing two games with an injured quad, though the 64-yard miss in the cold at Lambeau on Monday night shouldn’t be considered part of any slump.
McManus is last in the NFL in field-goal percentage, but they are going to stick with the veteran over Lucas Havrisik, who remains on the roster. Why?
“I would say the day to day that we experience and watch and evaluate across the street,” LaFleur said. “We’re going to to put more stock into the practice and then, ultimately, you have to go out there and perform on game day,
The Packers placed center Elgton Jenkins on injured reserve on Tuesday due to a broken fibula. His season probably is over.
“Unfortunately, I’d say it’s highly unlikely,” LaFleur said when asked if Jenkins could return this season. “It’s a shame because, shoot, he was one of the first guys we drafted when I got here, and just been through a lot with him, and obviously, a lot of great moments. And it’s a shame, because he’s one of our real leaders on our team.”
Sean Rhyan, who replaced Jenkins on Monday, will start against the Giants.
“Make the most of it,” Rhyan said of the opportunity. “Unfortunately, we play a game with a pretty high injury rate, so it’s the next guy up. My number got called, so I got to go out and perform.”
Packers Wednesday Injury Report
Did not participate: CB Nate Hobbs (knee), DE Lukas Van Ness (foot).
Limited: LB Edgerrin Cooper (foot), DE Kingsley Enagbare (knee), WR Matthew Golden (shoulder), DE Micah Parsons (pectoral), RT Zach Tom (back), LB Quay Walker (calf), WR Dontayvion Wicks (calf), WR Savion Williams (foot).
Full: WR Romeo Doubs (chest).
Giants Wednesday Injury Report
Did not participate: QB Jaxson Dart (concussion), K Graham Gano (neck), LB Chauncey Golston (neck), LB Neville Hewitt (foot), G Evan Neal (hamstring), S Tyler Dubin (neck), DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches (toe), LB Bobby Okereke (shoulder), WR Darius Slayton (hamstring), OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (shoulder).
Limited: CB Paulson Adebo (knee), TE Daniel Bellinger (groin), LB Victor Dimukeje (shoulder), C John Michael-Schmitz (shin).
Full: None.
SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY PACKERS NEWSLETTER