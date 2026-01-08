Packers Punter Daniel Whelan Downplays Inconceivable Achievement

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers punter Daniel Whelan did what seemed to be impossible.

Whelan, dealing with the challenges of punting in Wisconsin, led the NFL in punting.

“I’m curious if he’s one of the first Packer punters to do it. He’s got to be,” long snapper Matt Orzech said.

He is.

Pro Football Reference has punting data dating to 1939. Whelan is the first Packers player to lead the NFL, and he did it while rewriting the team record book.

Moreover, almost every punter on the annual list of league leaders kicks in the south or in a dome. Corey Bojorquez with Buffalo in 2020, Brian Moorman with Buffalo in 2005 and Tom Rouen with Denver in 1999 are the only punting champions from a northern city in the last 35 years.

Whelan’s 51.7-yard average obliterated the team record set in 2021 by Bojorquez, who averaged 46.5 yards per punt. Moreover, it was the third-best average in NFL history behind Ryan Stonehouse, who averaged 53.10 yards in 2022 and 53.06 yards in 2023 for the Titans.

“Gross [punt average] gets to the Pro Bowl, but net [average] gets you to the Super Bowl,” special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia said.

Whelan finished fourth in the league with a 43.9-yard net average. That crushed the team record of 41.6 yards set by Justin Vogel in 2017.

“I’ve been fortunate to be around some really good punters, but he’s a special player,” Bisaccia said.

To say Whelan took the accomplishment in stride would be as much of an understatement as saying he has a strong leg.

Green Bay Packers punter Daniel Whelan (19) watches his kick against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

What did it mean to him?

“Nothing, really,” he said.

Really?

“Season’s not over,” he said. “Got to finish this week and next week and the week after.”

How about finishing fourth in net average?

“Nice,” he said.

Told that had set the franchise record, he said, “Yeah, nice. Good punt team there. Love that. That’s good for the punt team. It’s all them.”

Not really. His supercharged leg had a little something to do with it.

Green Bay Packers punter Daniel Whelan (19 ) punts against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

This season, 31 players had at least 30 punts. Whelan finished first in average by 1.1 yards and finished 1.0 yards behind Baltimore’s Jordan Stout for first in net average. Long punts aren’t very useful if the punter is outkicking the coverage. Whelan finished third in hangtime, according to Pro Football Focus.

Orzech has been here for every moment of Whelan’s growth. What has he seen along the way?

“Bombs,” he said. “Honestly. From the day he showed up from the UFL, it was immediately obvious that his leg explosion was pretty impressive. I’ve never seen somebody who hits 5.0-plus [hangtime] punts consistently. Even in crazy wind or cold, there’s still going to be a 5.0 on the chart for the day, which is unbelievable. It’s crazy.”

Whelan obviously is gifted, but it’s the behind-the-scenes work that has made him one of the best in the business. Whelan went from a 46.2-yard average and 39.7-yard net in 2023 to an All-Pro candidate in 2025.

“He works extremely hard at it,” Bisaccia said. “What I think he does a really good job of, as we get going through a game, is, where is he on the field and what kind of punt does he want to hit? And then talking about Bo (Melton) and we had Zayne (Anderson) and I thought we had some really good cover guys playing on the outside for him, and I thought our punt unit inside has done a good job protecting him and giving him confidence that he can put the ball where he wants.

“But I still think he’s an ascending player. I still think he’s got room to grow if he keeps working the way he’s been working. Hopefully, this will be a consistency in which he plays with. It’ll be a level that he plays with for a long time.”

That’s Whelan’s intention. First, though, he’s got to finish this season strong. And now that he’s set a standard, he needs to meet it – and exceed it.

It’s been quite a path for Whelan, who was born and raised in Ireland before moving to the United States when he was 13. At UC-Davis, he was an FCS All-American during his final two seasons.

Whelan went undrafted in 2022 and signed with the Saints but didn’t even make it to training camp. He earned his shot with the Packers for training camp in 2023 by being an all-XFL selection for the D.C. Defenders.

“I’m definitely proud of myself,” he said. “Obviously, a lot of work went into it, but the work doesn’t stop. Got to beat it next year and so on and so on. Just happy with where we’re at.”

Whelan ended the regular season with a bang. Kicking in the great indoors of U.S. Bank Stadium last week, his 50.8-yard net average against the Vikings was the second-best by a player with eight-plus punts in a game since 2000 (Johnny Hekker, 52.9 with the Rams in 2016). His eight punts yielded 5 return yards. Not a 5-yard average. Five yards total.

Whelan had five inside-the-20 punts and zero touchbacks. Among all Packers punters with four punts in a game, his 50.8 net trailed only his 51.6 against Houston last season.

He’ll have a much bigger challenge on Saturday night at the Bears. Assuming he punts, which he didn’t have to when the teams played at Soldier Field a few weeks ago. The Chicago forecast for Saturday night calls for a low of 24 with snow showers and wind gusts of 25 mph.

Whelan shrugged his shoulders.

“We play at Lambeau,” he said. “The last time we played in Chicago, it was 40 mph gusts that knocked over the kicking net seven times. The heaters weren’t working, so we had every disadvantage against us. I think we’ll be better this week.”

The field-flipping Whelan signed a contract extension before the season to tie him to Green Bay through the 2027 season. The $3.1 million average seems like a bargain.

“I just like winning but, obviously, it’s good to have some recognition behind it, as well, but the main goal’s to win a Super Bowl,” he said. “If the punt team’s doing well, you’re probably going to win the game.”

