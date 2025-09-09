Packers’ Rashan Gary Calls Latest Step in Career a ‘Blessing’
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Rashan Gary has accomplished a lot in his football career.
He was the top recruit in the country out of Paramus Catholic High School in Paramus, N.J. He parlayed a three-year career at Michigan into being the 12th pick of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers.
After two seasons of working behind Za’Darius and Preston Smith, who were signed in free agency before he was drafted, Gary became a full-time starter in 2021 when Za’Darius Smith missed most of the year with a back injury and was subsequently released in the offseason.
Finally in the spotlight, Gary was asked to be one of the team’s premier players on a defense tasked with carrying more of the load as Aaron Rodgers aged and the offense took a step back.
With a new spotlight came new responsibilities. Gary was being asked to not just emerge from the shadows of the Smith Brothers but be as productive as they were while becoming a leader in the locker room.
Coming into last season, Gary had taken full ownership of a leadership role on Green Bay’s defense. Former defensive line coach Jason Rebrovich called Gary “the engine” that drives the team.
Now, with the trade of Kenny Clark – the team’s longest-tenured player – in the big Micah Parsons deal, Gary has become the elder statesman of the defense. With that status comes more responsibilities.
Coach Matt LaFleur did away with season-long captains after Za’Darius Smith was not elected a captain entering the 2021 season. Smith famously made himself a large captain’s patch to wear on his necklace. In hopes of quelling some drama, LaFleur opted to change captains on a weekly basis until the playoffs.
This year, however, LaFleur went back to the model he had when he became coach in 2019.
Gary was one of those captains as voted on by the coaches and his teammates. It’s the first time Gary has been a captain in his football career. Gary was never elected captain at Michigan and has always been behind others since being drafted.
“Man, it’s a blessing and honor, shoot a privilege,” Gary said after the team’s 27-13 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
“Out of all teams, to have all my teammates vote me as a captain, it’s something I’ve always dreamed of, something I prayed for. It’s something I won’t take for granted. Anytime I wear that ‘C,’ I’m going to lead that way.”
Joined by Xavier McKinney and Quay Walker as captains on defense, Gary was a wrecking ball in his first game with the “C” on his jersey.
In the third quarter, he shared a sack with Lukas Van Ness. In the fourth quarter, Gary sacked both quarterback Jared Goff and left tackle Taylor Decker on the same play that nearly resulted in a safety. It was the 40th sack of Gary’s career, making him the eighth player in team history to reach that landmark since sacks became an official stat in 1982.
It was the type of game-wrecking play the Packers were hoping to get more of from Gary last year and expect more of this year as he teams up with Parsons and returning players such as Lukas Van Ness, Karl Brooks and Devonte Wyatt.
“Yeah, I think you look at that defense, a lot of people underestimated those guys that are going to step up with the trade,” Parsons said. “I think, how many times they rush and we held them to 50 yards rushing? So we got some real dawgs up front and it allows me to take my time, get all the way back. You see Van Ness, you see K.B., Rashan. I don’t got to be in a rush to get back. This team is so loaded and the sky’s the limit and I think we going to be a really good football team.”
Part of being a really good football team will be Gary forcing teams to pick their poison, as he said.
“I think Rashan had a really good camp and he’s playing at a high level,” defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley said last week. “I’m proud of him and, really, the D-line. Any time you bring in an elite rusher like Micah, there’s probably going to be a lot more one-on-one opportunities to win, and I think that should excite all those guys and I think they are excited.”
Parsons saw a multitude of double teams from the Lions, which will continue to give other players opportunities to get after the passer.
The goal now for Green Bay will be to sustain what happened on Sunday through the rest of the season. The team had enough one-offs of domination a season ago. They sacked the Tennessee Titans eight times in Week 3, for instance, but they were not consistent enough. With the Washington Commanders coming to Lambeau Field for a Thursday night showdown, Green Bay’s newest captain has the mindset of staying in line with the routine.
“Just being consistent throughout the whole week of preparation,” Gary said. “Falling back on our preparation, understanding how they wanted to attack us, and once again, just everybody doing their one-eleventh, being where they’re supposed to be, making the routine plays, not getting tired of making the routine plays and playing with high effort.”