Packers-Ravens Date Set; Be Prepared to Grab Your Credit Card

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ Week 17 home game against the Baltimore Ravens will be played on Saturday night, Dec. 27, the NFL announced on Wednesday.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and will be streamed on Peacock; there is no national broadcast.

The good news is fans in the Green Bay and Milwaukee television markets will be able to watch the game on WGBA-TV and WTMJ-TV, respectively. If you’re outside of those markets, you’ll have to whip out your credit card.

Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst) and Kathryn Tappen (sideline reporter) will handle the broadcast of Peacock’s fourth exclusive NFL game. The first was Packers-Eagles in Brazil last season.

The Packers, who will play at the Chicago Bears on Saturday night in Week 16, haven’t played on back-to-back Saturdays since sweeping the Rams and 49ers late in the 1963 season.

Green Bay’s last Saturday game came on Christmas 2021, when it beat the Browns 24-22.

Packers Remaining Schedule

Here’s a look at the Packers’ closing schedule. All times are Central

Week 15: Packers at Broncos, 3:25 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 14 (CBS).

Week 16: Packers at Bears, 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 20 (Fox).

Week 17: Packers vs. Ravens, 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 27 (Peacock).

Week 18: Packers at Vikings, Date and time, TBA.

The games against the Bears and Ravens will mark the fifth and sixth primetime games of the season.

Schedule Disadvantages

The Packers will have a couple scheduling disadvantages.

For Sunday’s Week 15 game at Denver, the Broncos are a week removed from their bye. That’s perhaps reflected in the initial injury report .

For Week 16 at the Bears, the Packers will be coming off a road trip to Denver while Chicago will be coming off a home game against Cleveland.

For Week 17 at home against the Ravens, the Packers will be at home on a full week of rest while the Ravens will be on the road on a short week.

For Week 18 at the Vikings, Green Bay will be coming off a Saturday game while Minnesota will be coming off a Thursday game, meaning a two-day rest disadvantage for the Packers.

Tough Finishing Schedule for Packers

According to Tankathon , the Colts have the toughest finishing stretch of games, with their final four opponents having a combined .692 winning percentage.

The Packers and Lions are tied for the seventh-toughest final schedule, with their opponents having a combined winning percentage of .596. The Bears are next at .567.

“Yeah, it’s one of those things, like we say all season, where we’ve just got to take it one game at a time,” quarterback Jordan Love said. “We know every game is important, especially going down the stretch.

“Playing some playoff teams down the stretch, it’s going to prepare you for what we’re going to be facing the next couple weeks. Every game’s important and we’re starting here with the Broncos and have our full focus on them and trying to go win this game on Sunday, but it’s going to be a good test because they’re obviously a really good team – No. 1 in the AFC – so it’ll be a good matchup.”

It will be Packers-Bears next week, perhaps for the NFC North championship. Green Bay doesn’t dare look past the Broncos, who are 11-2, while the Bears have an on-paper layup against the Browns, who are 3-10.

“What a great challenge,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “Just our division alone, you knew it was going to be, it was going to be a grind. And you’ve got to find a way to get through it. And, hopefully, just continue to focus on the process and getting a little bit better each and every day, and just try to hone in at one game at a time.”

NFL Week 17 Schedule

All times are Central.

Thursday, Dec. 25

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders, noon (Netflix)

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings, 3:30 p.m. (Netflix)

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs, 7:15 p.m. (Prime)

Saturday, Dec. 27

Houston Texans at Los Angeles Chargers, 3:30 p.m. (NFL Network).

Baltimore Ravens at Green Bay Packers, 7 p.m. (Peacock).

Sunday, Dec. 28

Seattle Seahawks at Carolina Panthers, noon (CBS)

Arizona Cardinals at Cincinnati Bengals, noon (Fox)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns, noon (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, noon (Fox)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Miami Dolphins, noon (Fox)

New England Patriots at New York Jets, noon (Fox)

New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans, noon (CBS)

New York Giants at Las Vegas Raiders, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles at Buffalo Bills, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)

Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Dec. 29

Los Angeles Rams at Atlanta Falcons, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

