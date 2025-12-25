Packers-Ravens Final Injury Report: Jordan Love Among 5 Starters Questionable

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love was limited participation at Thursday’s practice and is questionable for Saturday night’s home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Meanwhile, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is doubtful after suffering a back contusion during the team’s loss to the Patriots. It’s a deep-tissue bruise – it’s not black and blue, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said – that has limited his mobility.

He did not practice this week.

“It’s legitimate and very painful,” Harbaugh told reporters on Wednesday. “The muscles lock up around it (and) you can’t really move very well. He’s in that process now of loosening all that up, hopefully. You can’t really say when it’s going to be right. …

“To be an athlete, you have to be able to move around and do your thing. So, that’s what you’re working back towards with all the treatment and everything. So, believe me, if he can go out there and do it – this guy’s one of the ultimate competitors that you’re ever going to see. If he’s able to go, he’s going to be out there going.”

Back to the Packers, seven players are questionable due to injuries and/or illness.. Including Love, five are starters: center Sean Rhyan (knee/illness), right tackle Zach Tom (knee/back), receiver Christian Watson (shoulder/illness) and safety Evan Williams (knee).

It’s not the shoulder that has Watson’s status in limbo. After being full participation to start the week, he didn’t practice on Thursday due to illness. It’s the same deal for Rhyan, who was limited to start the week but didn’t practice on Thursday.

Tom, who was inactive for Saturday night’s loss at Chicago, didn’t practice this week. Jordan Morgan started last week and held his own against the Bears.

Williams, who also was inactive for the Chicago game, was limited participation all week and appears ready to play.

“Whenever something happens to a major kind of spot like a knee or an ankle, it’s kind of tough to feel stable for those first couple days but, yeah, just being able to get that swelling down,” Williams said.

“Get that out of there. Dealing with the pain tolerance -- or being able to get that out of the way – is pretty important for starting to ramp up your recovery and stuff. So, got that out the way and definitely feeling a lot more comfortable now.

Also questionable are backup quarterback Malik Willis (right shoulder/illness), who practiced as limited participation on Thursday after sitting out Wednesday due to illness, and cornerback Bo Melton, who didn’t practice all week due to illness.

Running back Josh Jacobs (knee/ankle) is off the injury report after missing the final quarter-and-a-half against the Bears. He’s been battling through a knee injury for several weeks.

He said he’s never had an injury that “lingered this much, this long. It’s unfortunate because I just keep getting hit on it. It’s not like I’m coming out of these games clean and actually giving it a little bit of time. It’s like either once or twice a game I get hit right on the spot. Obviously, I’ve got it overly padded up and things like that. But football is still football.”

Tight end Josh Whyle, who was inactive for the Chicago game due to the concussion sustained at Denver, is off the injury report, as well. He’ll join Luke Musgrave as the primary tight ends, though the team could elevate one of its practice squad tight ends on Saturday.

Love was limited participation all week. Practicing is part of the concussion protocol, in part because it’s important to know how a person will react to physical exertion. From that perspective, that Love was able to practice on Thursday was an important step.

“He’s gone out there and he’s obviously in the protocol and everything like that, but he’s doing everything and, hopefully, we’ll see how it goes this week,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said. “Hopefully, we can get him through the protocol and everything’s good.”

Watson on Wednesday said Love has “looked really good” at practice.

“From everything that I’ve talked to him about, he feels like he’s in a good spot,” he said. “Obviously, he’s got to clear everything. I think he’s just approaching it like a normal week in terms of how he’s going about everything and then, obviously, he’ll just let the medical staff take care of the rest.

"But he’s looked like J-Love out there so, obviously, if he does get the opportunity to play on Saturday, I know he’ll be ready to go."

Based on the trends, it will be Love vs. Tyler Huntley at quarterback.

He had one of the best days of his career when he started for Jackson against the Packers in 2021. He completed 28-of-40 passes for 215 yards with two touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 99.5 passer rating. In terms of completions and touchdowns, he had career-high days.

“I don’t want to say, ‘No, it’s just the same thing no matter who plays quarterback,’ because I think that’s unfair to Lamar and what he’s done in this league and how dynamic he is,” Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley said. “As far as scheme, I don’t think the scheme will change very much.

Also for the Ravens, defensive tackle Taven Bryan (knee) was added to the injury report and is out. Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (foot), safety Kyle Hamilton (ankle), Andrew Vorhees (foot) and running back Keaton Mitchell (calf) are off the injury report.

Packers Final Injury Report

Out: LB Kristian Welch (ankle), G John Williams (back).

Questionable: QB Jordan Love (left shoulder/concussion), CB Bo Melton (illness), C Sean Rhyan (knee/illness), RT Zach Tom (knee/back), S Evan Williams (knee), WR Christian Watson (shoulder/illness), QB Malik Willis (right shoulder/illness).Ravens Final Injury Report

Out: DT Taven Bryan (knee).

Doubtful: QB Lamar Jackson (back).

Questionable: LB Jay Higgins IV (knee).

