Packers-Ravens Tuesday Injury Report: Jordan Love Part of Staggering List

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love remains in the concussion protocol but was listed as limited participation on Tuesday’s injury report. His counterpart for Saturday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, Lamar Jackson, did not practice.

The Packers have 53 players on their injury report. Including guard John Williams, who has been designated for return from injured reserve, 20 of 54 players – 37 percent – are on the initial injury report. Among them are backup quarterback Malik Willis, who also would have been limited participation.

It’s the longest of the season for the Packers. Four players would not have practiced, including right tackle Zach Tom because of the knee injury sustained at Denver and cornerback/receiver Bo Melton and defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna due to illness.

That Love practiced after suffering a concussion during the first half of Saturday night’s loss to Chicago Bears would seem to be a good indication that he’s on track to play against the Ravens. Coach Matt LaFleur, however, tried to tap the brakes.

“Not necessarily,” he said. “We’ve got to see how they progressed throughout the course of the week, so by no means are they in the clear.”

The “they” includes Willis, who suffered an injured right throwing shoulder when he was sacked on the final play of regulation.

“It’s smooth,” Willis said.

If needed, does he expect to be ready?

“Yeah, I try to take it one day at a time, but I would assume that I’m going to be ready,” he said.

However, even Willis seemed to believe that QB1 will be QB1 on Saturday with a trip to the playoffs within reach.

“He’s good. He’s chillin’,” Willis said.

As Willis talked, Love grabbed some stuff from his locker. Because he’s in the concussion protocol, he’s not allowed to talk to reporters.

The Ravens have only six players on their injury report. That includes Jackson, the two-time NFL MVP was kneed in the back while scrambling on Sunday night against the Patriots.

“Lamar has a back contusion,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters on Monay. “It’s painful, certainly. I saw him in here getting treatment this morning and early this afternoon, and he'll be working. He’s been classified as day to day on that. There is nothing beyond the contusion, but I don’t want to minimize the severity and the pain level of that because it's legit. That’s where it stands.”

Tom was inactive against Chicago. He said he’s feeling “a lot better” than last week.

Just got to get some of the swelling, inflammation to go down and then go from there,” he said.

Tom’s ability to practice this week – and how he feels afterward if he does practice – will be critical in determining whether he’ll return to action this week or if Jordan Morgan will get another start.

“I got to get out on the field and see,” he said. I can probably give you a better answer once we actually start testing it out.”

Eleven players were limited participation. That includes running back Josh Jacobs (knee/ankle), left guard Aaron Banks (neck), center Sean Rhyan (knee), defensive end Lukas Van Ness (foot), safety Evan Williams (knee) and the quarterbacks.

Jacobs has been fighting through a knee injury for weeks. Ankle was added to the report this week.

In a perfect world, the Packers would give him the week off to get better. This is not a perfect world, though.

“I wish we were in a better position to do that,” LaFleur said. “If we feel like it’s, you know, this is where the collaboration comes in. I think, with myself, with him and our athletic trainers, in terms of what’s best for the short term, as well as trying to weigh in the long term.”

Williams is optimistic after suffering a sprained MCL against Denver that kept him out against Chicago.

“I should be able to” practice this week, he said. “Planning on at least getting some indy work tomorrow and then see where it goes from there. But I've doing some stuff on my own. Obviously, we haven't had a full-speed practice yet, so I've kind of been doing my own thing for a little bit and have been feeling good. So yeah I'll be able to test it out a little bit tomorrow.”

Tight end Josh Whyle, who was inactive last week, remains in the concussion protocol but, like Love, would have been limited participation.

Packers Tuesday Injury Report

Did not participate: DT Quinton Bohanna illness), CB Bo Melton (illness), RT Zach Tom (knee/back), LB Kristian Welch (ankle).

Limited participation: LG Aaron Banks (neck), RB Josh Jacobs (knee/ankle), QB Jordan Love (left shoulder/concussion), DE Arron Mosby (ankle), C Sean Rhyan (knee), DT Jordon Riley (ankle), DE Lukas Van Ness (foot), TE Josh Whyle (concussion), S Evan Williams (knee), G John Williams (back), QB Malik Willis (right shoulder).

Full participation: WR Romeo Doubs (wrist), DE Collin Oliver (hamstring), WR Christian Watson (shoulder), WR Dontayvion Wicks (ankle), WR Savion Williams (foot).

Ravens Tuesday Injury Report

Did not participate: QB Lamar Jackson (back).

Limited participation: CB Chidobe Awuzie (foot), RB Keaton Mitchell calf), G Andrew Vorhees (foot).

Full participation: S Kyle Hamilton (ankle), LBB Jay Higgins IV (knee).

