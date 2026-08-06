Packers Rookie Report: Update on All 17 and Who’s Rising (and Falling) on Depth Chart

GREEN BAY, Wis. – So far, so good for the Green Bay Packers’ rookie class.

The first three draft picks, cornerback Brandon Cisse, defensive tackle Chris McClellan and edge defender Dani Dennis-Sutton, are on track to be immediate contributors on defense. Offensive lineman Jager Burton has a good chance of being the top interior backup.

“I think our guys are doing a good job, and if they deserve to be out there and play, they’re going to play,” defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon said on Wednesday, a day off at Packers training camp.

The Packers have 17 rookies on their roster. Here is a closer look in our first rookie progress report.

Second Round – CB Brandon Cisse

With veteran starter Carrington Valentine out due to injury, second-round pick Brandon Cisse moved in with the No. 1 defense. At this point, he might never move out.

“We want to see him out there and see what he can do,” Gannon said. “Obviously, we took him where we took him. He’s got the skill-set that we’re looking for, and he’s doing a good job of when he makes a mistake – mistakes are going to happen, especially for young guys in a new scheme. Mistakes are OK, just don’t make the same mistake again. I think all our rookies are doing a good job of that.

Cisse’s talent is obvious. He’s got the speed and reactionary skills for coverage and is sturdy enough to play with physicality. He exudes a professional approach, which should allow him to maximize his skill-set.

“Some of those plays, you’re obviously athletically gifted to be able to chase those kind of routes and close on those kind of things with the speed you have,” he said after a standout showing during the one-on-ones on Tuesday.

“But sometimes, you kind of don’t want to have to rush everything, and that’s something that you’re still learning. You’re still a rookie, and there’s a lot of different techniques I’m still learning, but sometimes you just need to learn to slow down and just enjoy the moment. But, obviously, the ability thing is going to be there, but there’s a lot of things I need to polish up on.”

Third Round – DT Chris McClellan

Chris McClellan quickly jumped in with the No. 1 offense during OTAs, making him a big favorite to be a starter for Week 1.

Throughout camp, though, Gannon has given all of his defensive tackles opportunities with the No. 1 defense. At some point – perhaps it’s when Devonte Wyatt is cleared for 11-on-11 work and Javon Hargrave is activated from PUP and ready to roll – maybe we’ll get a clearer indication of what the depth chart will be for Week 1.

Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Chris McClellan (55) rides a bicycle to practice on Sunday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Regardless of his role for Week 1, McClellan’s ability is obvious. He’s gotten into the backfield with frequency, including on Tuesday, when he diagnosed a bootleg and probably would have sacked Kyron Drones. He is going to be a big part of this year’s team.

“It’s a great feeling, man,” McClellan said of running with the starters, “especially when we’re in pads and getting deeper into camp and still have the opportunity to go out there and play with the ‘1’ defense and just be with the pros, guys like Zaire (Franklin), out there with the defense is awesome.”

Fourth Round – Edge Dani Dennis-Sutton

Dani Dennis-Sutton and Brenton Cox have formed the No. 2 edge pairing since OTAs kicked off in May. He’s played a little here and there with the No. 1 defense, as well, in place of Barryn Sorrell. Plus, Gannon has lined him at defensive tackle in some pass-rushing packages in the team’s quest to replace the impact and snaps provided by Micah Parsons.

“I think it’s been good,” he said of the first-team reps. “I’ve taken a big step since OTAs as far as learning the scheme, going out there and playing fast. That’s what training camp is for – continue to grow and really it’s an open competition in our room. I’m just here to compete and see who gets out on the field.”

Fifth Round – G/G Jager Burton

Green Bay Packers offensive linemen Jager Burton (52) and Josh Gesky (76) run through a drill at training camp. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

How much do the Packers like Jager Burton?

Burton dropped out of the first practice of training camp with a hamstring issue. After missing three practices and then getting reacclimated for one day, Burton got some first-team reps at left guard in place of injured Aaron Banks.

If Green Bay’s No. 1 line is healthy, Burton is not going to start. But he’s got a chance to be the top interior backup, with third-year player Jacob Monk the top competition.

“It’s good to have him back yesterday,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said on Wednesday. “I thought he did a nice job when he was in there. He’s got really good athleticism. He’s got strength. He’s an intelligent player and I like his playstyle, too.

“He’s got the right mindset for offensive line play, so I’m excited about what he can be for us. We’re going to work him at multiple spots just to see where he fits. Obviously, we got a lot of competition in that room to see what our best five are, so, yeah, I’m hopeful he’ll get out there and keep impressing us.”

Sixth Round – CB Domani Jackson

Domani Jackson missed all of the offseason practices with an undisclosed injury. The Packers are being cautious with his return, limiting him to individual drills for all six practices of training camp.

Whenever he gets his first reps during team drills, he will start at the bottom of the depth chart.

Sixth Round – K Trey Smack

Trey Smack is the team’s most important rookie just because of the outsized impact a kicker can make on a game, whether that’s positive (making big kicks) or negative (Brandon McManus in the playoffs).

The early returns have not been impressive , though he’s still the only kicker in camp. He was inconsistent throughout the offseason and inconsistent in his two days of live kicking at training camp.

“I don’t put as much stock on the practice stuff as I will in the stadium stuff,” special teams coordinator Cam Achord said on Wednesday. “It’s totally different. A headwind 12 miles an hour outside with gusts of 25 really feels like a light breeze almost inside, whereas at practice, you’re out there and you’re looking at the flags and it’s moving. You’re like, ‘Woo! It’s a tough day to kick.’

“So, it’s good to have those. I think a lot of times at practice, the results may not be what we want them to be, or not as good as they could be, or whatever it may be. But putting guys in tough situations, kicking into that, into it, and then going inside and seeing it’s not as windy as it’s going to be.”

Undrafted Free Agents

The Packers have 11 undrafted rookies on their roster. Here they are, in alphabetical order.

C/G Dylan Barrett: Barrett, who started his career at Wisconsin before finishing at Iowa State, has been locked into the No. 3 offense at center. All 830 snaps the last two seasons of college came at guard.

TE Drew Biber: With injuries ransacking the tight end position, the Wisconsin native received a life-changing phone call on Monday.

“Any team’s obviously a dream,” he said, “but the Packers, it hits different.”

Drew Biber, a native of Cedarburg, Wis., and a lifelong Packers fan, worked out for the team before training camp but was not signed.



On Monday, he got the phone call of a lifetime. ⬇️https://t.co/V5ivpHElQT — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) August 5, 2026

QB Kyron Drones: Drones, as you might expect, has had an up-and-down rookie training camp. His skill-set is obvious. He can make any throw and he’s a threat when he gets out of the pocket. He’s also had a couple panic throws that a professional quarterback just can’t make.

If the Packers had to win a game today, they’d probably go with Kyle McCord. But the chase for a spot on the practice squad isn’t necessarily about the best quarterback today.

“He’s got a big learning curve in front of him, so I don’t want to put it too far out there,” coach Matt LaFleur said recently. “Certainly, he’s a talented guy but he’s going to have to prove it every day.”

G Josh Gesky: Of Gesky’s 2,068 snaps at Illinois, 1,938 were at left guard. He’s been anchored at right guard with the No. 3 offense throughout camp.

CB Marlon Jones: Jones is one of the great stories at training camp , and he added another chapter during the first day of training camp. He hasn’t made any headway on a deep depth chart, though.

It's stories like this one on Packers cornerback Marlon Jones that make training camp the greatest time of the year. ⬇️https://t.co/SESt4lcWKB — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) July 30, 2026

Edge Nyjalik Kelly: Kelly is the highest-paid undrafted free agent in Packers history . He showed some pass-rushing pop during the one-on-ones on Tuesday and has made a few plays during team drills but remains stuck on the bottom of Green Bay’s talented but unproven depth chart.

He will be a player to watch when the preseason begins.

S Murvin Kenion III: With Johnathan Baldwin injured, the adjustment with the No. 2 defense was moving Kitan Oladapo from safety into the slot and inserting Kenion at safety. There is an opportunity for him to win a roster spot if he can replicate the ball production from last season at Nevada.

Green Bay Packers safety Murvin Kenion III catches a pass during drills at training camp. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

RB Jaden Nixon: Nixon was an undersized, explosive playmaker throughout his college career. He’s stuck on the bottom of Green Bay’s depth chart. The preseason will be huge for him as a runner, receiver and potentially a returner.

LB TJ Quinn: Quinn is at the bottom of Green Bay’s loaded depth chart. It’s hard to see him breaking through the top five of Zaire Franklin, Edgerrin Cooper, Isaiah McDuffie, Ty’Ron Hopper and Nick Niemann unless there’s an injury or trade. He’s a good player, though, and made a big-time interception this week .

“It boosts your confidence even more,” he said. “It tells me that I can compete out here, I can make plays, and I feel like that’s what it showed. … It makes you want to go out there and make more plays. That’s all that does for me.”

WR J. Michael Sturdivant: The Packers are an interesting place at receiver with their top six firmly atop the depth chart. That leaves talented young prospects like Sturdivant in a tough spot. He’s made some plays and his size-speed combination is enticing. He dropped a couple passes early in camp but none since.

Green Bay Packers receiver J. Michael Sturdivant (87) catches a pass during practice on Friday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He was in the punt-gunner rotation at practice on Tuesday, a development that hints at the coaches wanting to see what he can do with an expanded role.

G Dillon Wade: Wade played 3,096 snaps during five seasons at Tulsa and Auburn, including 1,931 at left tackle and 997 at left guard. He’s been locked in at left guard with the No. 3 offense throughout camp.

The Last Word

Gannon has had to play rookies, whether it’s when he was defensive coordinator for the Eagles or head coach of the Cardinals. What’s the challenge of having rookies in key roles? He sort of punted on the premise of the question while delivering this superb answer.

“No challenge,” he said. “I feel like rookies, it’s their hardest year in the NFL because if you go back from a year from now, if you look at the scope of what they’ve done through their college season, bowl games, all-star games, (Scouting) Combine, pro day, draft, OTAs, a little bit of time off which is really no time off, training camp. It’s a lot. They really haven’t had a break.

“So, when people talk about the rookie wall, I think that’s what they’re talking about. And then, ‘Oh, by the way, go play 17 games (and) three preseason games, so it’s a long time for those guys to be locked in. I think their brain has to work extremely well. That’s one of the challenges for rookies – not just schematically in football but just from a standpoint of their recovery and their health, truthfully.”

📨 Here's our first Packers mailbag of training camp. Thanks for all the great questions (and apologies for all the mediocre answers). ⬇️https://t.co/IEuifwXufq — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) August 6, 2026

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY PACKERS NEWSLETTER