Packers Roster Moves: What They Mean for Week 3 at Browns
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will be down one key weapon for a couple of months but will have the services of another for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.
The Packers made one roster move – and didn’t make another – on Saturday. Here’s the breakdown.
Injured Reserve: Jayden Reed
Jayden Reed, who suffered a broken collarbone against the Washington Commanders in Week 2 and had surgery to repair that injury along with a nagging foot injury, was placed on injured reserve.
He’s expected to be out a couple months.
Reed was the team’s leading receiver as a rookie in 2023 and again in 2024.
“I think J-Reed’s 1-of-1,” Love said on Wednesday. “It’s definitely a guy that will be missed out there on the field. Obviously, the injury, it’s tough, so he’ll be missed, but like I said before, we got a lot of guys in that receiver room who can step up, who’ve played a lot of good minutes and this won’t be their first time getting in there.
“So, just got to keep leaning on those other guys and guys got to step up and keep making plays, but we got a deep receiver room, so it won’t be too big of an issue.”
Active: TE Tucker Kraft
According to national reports and confirmed by Packers On SI, tight end Tucker Kraft will be active against the Browns.
Kraft suffered a knee injury at practice on Thursday.
“Little scare but all good,” a source told Packers On SI afterward. It was only a “tweak.”
Asked on Friday about Kraft’s potential for playing on Sunday, coach Matt LaFleur said he’d give Kraft “up to gametime” to get ready.
“More than anything,” he added, “he’s got to feel confident and be cleared at the same time.”
Kraft leads the Packers in receptions (eight), yards (140) and touchdowns (two). With Jayden Reed injured on the opening series, Kraft is coming off the best game of his career with six receptions for 124 yards and one touchdown.
Not Elevated: WR Mecole Hardman
The Packers have two spots open on the 53-man roster after placing Brenton Cox on injured reserve last week and Jayden Reed on Saturday. But with an otherwise-healthy roster, they not only didn’t sign anyone to the active roster, they didn’t elevate anyone from the practice squad, either.
The broken collarbone sustained by receiver Reed not only left the Packers a man down at receiver but without one of their top return options. Reed had a 20-yard punt return against Detroit in Week 1. Without him, Keisean Nixon has two returns for 3 yards and Matthew Golden had one return for minus-2 yards against Washington.
It seemed to be the exact reason why the Packers kept Mecole Hardman around. Instead, they’ll play with five receivers – Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, Malik Heath and rookies Golden and Savion Williams – and no reliable option on punt returns.
“I think the first thing we’re looking for is the decision-making process back there,” special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia said on Thursday of the punt-return game. “Where are we on the field? What’s the situation in the game? Is it a return on? Is it a rush on? And make the right decision as to how to catch it, whether it’s a fair catch, and if you’re not going to catch it, give a ‘Peter’ call to get the corner out of the way.
“We ran into that a little bit last week. So, I think the first thing comes from the decision-making process back there.”
The return game has been the strength of Hardman’s career. A second-round pick in 2019, he averaged 10.2 yards on 20 punt returns with zero muffs and 26.4 yards on five kickoff returns last season with the Chiefs.
“It’s definitely always part of my game,” Hardman said during minicamp. “I think returning is a unique skill. I’ve been lucky enough to be able to return on some of the big stages and some of the biggest games. When it comes to that, I love that part of it. I’m open to everything – kickoff return, punt return. If that’s something that they would love me to be a part of, I’d love to be a part of it, as well, and I’ll come in with that mindset of trying to do that on special teams as well.
“The more you can do, the better, right? That’s what my mindset is and I’m trying to do everything they need.”
The Packers had only three players on their final injury report, with Reed out and tight end Tucker Kraft (knee) and right tackle Zach Tom (oblique) questionable.
Last week, with Tom and left guard Aaron Banks out of the lineup, the Packers elevated Brant Banks from the practice squad.
Cleveland Browns Roster Moves
That the Browns didn’t make any moves on their offensive line probably is a signal that left guard Joel Bitonio (back) and right tackle Jack Conklin (elbow), both of whom are questionable, will play. They are former All-Pros and the unit’s best players.