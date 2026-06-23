Packers On SI is counting down the Green Bay Packers’ top 25 players for the 2026 season. This series continues with our No. 19 player, Javon Bullard.

After his close friend and former Georgia teammate Quay Walker left in free agency, Green Bay Packers defensive back Javon Bullard wasted no time in switching from No. 20 to No. 7.

“As soon as he left, because me and Quay got a personal relationship off the field, so asked him,” Bullard said. “I really didn’t want my boy to leave but, when I did find out he was leaving, I was like, you know, let me call Matt and then see if I can get this number switched, man.”

The Year 2 jump is a critical component for draft-centric franchises like the Packers. A second-round pick in 2024, Bullard played faster, covered better and tackled more efficiently in 2025 than he did as a rookie.

Now, he needs to take another step in his career progression. Does he feel faster with the new number?

“Nah, I mean, sh--, I just feel like Bull,” he said. “I feel good, anyway, you know what I mean? But I definitely like the look of the single digit.”

Why Javon Bullard Is So Important

The nickel position is one of the most underappreciated in football. It’s a starting position, even if it’s not considered one. With new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, the Packers switched from a 4-3 base defense, which was used the past two seasons under Jeff Hafley, to a 3-4.

Who cares, though? The Packers are going to line up in nickel about two-thirds of the time, no different than most teams. With a four-man line, two linebackers and five defensive backs, it’s the NFL’s universal base defense. Bullard played in all 17 games last season. While he started only seven, he played the seventh-most snaps on the defense.

Last season, 64 receivers were targeted at least 20 times in the slot. Of the top 13 in passer rating when targeted, Green Bay will face 11, including the Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown, who was first in catches and touchdowns, the Rams’ Puka Nacua, who was first in yards per target, the Seahawks’ Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who was third in yards per target, and the Falcons’ Drake London, who was fifth in yards per target.

Along with two matchups apiece against Vikings star Justin Jefferson, who is a proven weapon when aligned inside, and budding Bears standout Luther Burden III, it will be a murderer’s row, and Bullard will have to be at his best.

Javon Bullard’s Strengths and Weaknesses

Green Bay Packers safety Javon Bullard applies tight coverage against New York Giants tight end Theo Johnson. | Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bullard is fast and physical. While he didn’t have any interceptions, Bullard was charged with 0.63 yards allowed per coverage snap. That was second behind Ravens All-Pro Kyle Hamilton, according to Pro Football Focus. He gave up only one touchdown.

Coverage, obviously, is the focal point, but a nickel defender’s proximity to the ball means he also has to have the toughness of a linebacker. Bullard can do that, too.

“I think he’s played pretty damn good football the last two years,” coach Matt LaFleur said . “We always talk about style of play, and he epitomizes what we want to be about in terms of his effort, physicality, finish.”

Bullard’s also an ascending leader on the team, even though he’ll turn only 24 about a week before the start of the season.

Bullard’s weakness is being solid but not spectacular. In two seasons, he has zero interceptions, zero forced fumbles and four pass breakups. He’s done a good job limiting completions and yards. Now, he needs to prevent completions and create some takeaways.

What’s the next step in his mind?

“Sh**, just being the best player I can be, man, to be honest with you,” he said. “I know my work is going to show up. I work my ass off. This is not my time, it’s God’s time, and so I’m just going to continue to put the work in, continue to put my trust in Him, and everything is going to follow where it’s supposed to.”

What Happens If Javon Bullard Gets Hurt

Green Bay Packers safety Javon Bullard (20) reacts after making a tackle for loss against the Chicago Bears. | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When the Packers rested their starters for Week 18 at the Vikings, Kitan Oladapo moved up from safety into the nickel role. Oladapo and Johnathan Baldwin took the No. 2 reps throughout the offseason practices.

The Packers could also mix and match personnel based on situations, too. While Keisean Nixon has been full-time at corner since last year and didn’t take a single snap in the slot during the offseason practices, he has extensive experience at the position and could play that role if, for example, it was third-and-10 against St. Brown and the Lions.

Why We Ranked Javon Bullard Here

While the slot is a critical position, it’s not a full-time role in the way that safeties Xavier McKinney and Evan Williams are on the field for every snap. He played 50-plus snaps in only four games last season.

So, the combination of a (slightly) limited role and being on a rookie contract dings him in these rankings as opposed to if we were simply ranking the best players.

Being more of a playmaker would help, too. He had a spectacular, leaping interception against Jordan Love during Day 2 of minicamp and deflected a couple other passes. If that continues into the regular season, Bullard probably would be considered one of the best slots in the league.

Takeaways are on the mind of Bullard and the entire defense. They tied for the fourth-fewest last season after forcing the fourth-most in 2024.

“You got to seek the ball, man,” he said. “It’s so important they named the game after it. So, you really got to seek the football. Your mind got to be on the football at all times. You got to dream about it. You got to sleep with it. You got to smell it. It’s all types of stuff. Like the ball got to be on your mind all the time.”

Every year, I rank every player on the Packers roster based on talent, importance, salary etc. I will again this year, too.



For now, let's cut right to the chase. Here is a quick-hitting look at the 2⃣5⃣ most important players for the 2026 season.⬇️https://t.co/ezDAkl7vmd — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) June 17, 2026

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