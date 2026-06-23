Six Packers Who Will Ride Soaring Stock Into Training Camp

By now, the 91 players on the Green Bay Packers’ roster have mostly headed their separate ways, their days filled with workouts, beaches and tee times.

Training camp, however, is not far away. For these six players, their excellent offseason practices should serve as springboards into the upcoming season.

LT Jordan Morgan

In the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Packers drafted Arizona left tackle Jordan Morgan. The Packers could have focused on more immediate needs but instead selected Morgan, who was a first-team all-conference selection at left tackle during each of his final two seasons.

For his first two seasons in the NFL, Morgan was forced into a utility role. Last season was a perfect encapsulation of an imperfect start to his career. In Weeks 2 through 4, he played left guard. After the Week 5 bye, he played right guard from Weeks 6 through Week 12.

He was benched for three games before being thrown in at right tackle following Zach Tom’s knee injury. Finally, in Week 18, with coach Matt LaFleur using the game to rest his premier players, Morgan for the first time in his career got to play the position he was drafted to play.

Left tackle.

The future, finally, is here for Morgan. The Packers let three-year starting left tackle Rasheed Walker go in free agency and handed the job to Morgan. With the caveat that OTAs and minicamp aren’t “real” football for a lineman, he was excellent with his ability to take away his opponent’s speed.

“J-Mo, since we got back, he’s looked good,” quarterback Jordan Love said. “He’s put in the work throughout the offseason, just working out, getting that strength right. For him, I think it’ll be great to be able to get him settled in at left tackle.

“We know he’s bounced around – been at guard, moved around to tackle. For him to be able to settle in and get all these reps throughout the offseason and going into training camp at tackle, it’ll be great for him and just continue to grow and be the best player he can be. I’m excited for him.”

Walker was a solid starter – rarely great but rarely a major cause for concern. Morgan could be an upgrade.

“Rasheed was a hell of a player, hell of an athlete, but I feel like we have the guys in the room to get the job done,” right guard Anthony Belton said. “I feel like J-Mo is a hell of an athlete himself. I’m excited to see what he does at left tackle because that’s something I feel he’ll thrive at.”

RB MarShawn Lloyd

Nobody’s stock was lower than Lloyd’s by the end of last season. A third-round pick in 2024, Lloyd played in one game as a rookie and zero games in 2025.

From that draft, 125 players on the offensive side of the ball have played in a game. From that group, he is 119th in snaps.

When he was drafted, the question was whether Lloyd could serve as the lightning to Josh Jacobs’ thunder. By the end of last season, the question was whether Lloyd would ever be able to weather the storm of lower-body injuries.

Last season, while on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, he met with specialists at the Meyer Institute of Sports in El Segundo, Calif., which is led by Dr. John Meyer, the health and performance director of the NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers and the NHL’s Los Angeles Clippers. Lloyd then spent the entire break between the end of the season and the start of the offseason program working with Meyer.

There was an immediate payoff, with Lloyd participating at every practice during OTAs and minicamp.

“This is my first since I’ve been here – my first time that I went through OTAs fully healthy,” he said at the end of minicamp. “That’s a big accomplishment.”

Lloyd will spend most of the break leading to training camp working out at Lambeau under Meyer’s virtual supervision. After playing only 10 snaps in his career, there is real optimism that Lloyd’s career is ready to launch.

Armed with a fun nickname , Lloyd’s stock is surging.

TE Josh Whyle

Green Bay Packers tight end Josh Whyle (81) catches a touchdown pass against the New York Giants. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

In the 2023 draft, the Packers double-dipped at tight end with Luke Musgrave in the second round and Tucker Kraft in the third round. In the fifth round of that draft, the Titans selected Josh Whyle.

Whyle caught 28 passes for Tennessee in 2024 but was released at the end of training camp last year. He landed on Green Bay’s practice squad, where he stayed until Kraft’s torn ACL. He wound up playing in eight games with one start and caught five passes for 36 yards and one touchdown.

With Kraft rehabbing his knee throughout the offseason, Whyle was by far Green Bay’s most productive tight end. During a 2-minute drill that wound up being the final sequence of the offseason, he caught two passes that produced first downs. Even with Kraft targeting a Week 1 return, Whyle should be a key part of the offense.

WR Matthew Golden

Last season, Romeo Doubs led the Packers with 85 targets and Dontayvion Wicks was third with 46. That’s 131 targets that left Green Bay this offseason. That’s about eight per game, and they’ve got to go somewhere.

The remaining receivers, led by Christian Watson, Jayden Reed and Matthew Golden, will be the obvious beneficiaries. Golden, the first-round pick last year, caught 29 passes for 361 yards and zero touchdowns as a rookie. He’s far too talented to get only 3.1 targets per game.

The strength of Watson’s game is being a downfield playmaker. The strength of Reed’s game is his explosive ability in the short- to intermediate game. The strength of Golden’s game is his combination of blazing speed and route-running. He’s open. A lot. It wouldn’t be a surprise if he winds up leading the receiver corps in catches.

“We rely on doing a lot of different things in this offense from a wide receiver standpoint,” Watson said. “It’s definitely tough for any rookie or young guy to come in here and have all that stuff down right away. I definitely seen him take a few steps forward this offseason in terms of going out there and playing fast, just playing free out there.

“That’s the best way to play and I’ve definitely seen that from him so far. I’m excited to see where he goes this year.”

Edge Brenton Cox

Green Bay Packers defensive end Brenton Cox Jr. (57) celebrates sacking Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. | Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Who’s going to rush the passer without Micah Parsons to start the season? Parsons’ knee injury and the departures of Rashan Gary and Kingsley Enagbare have left a big void on the defense.

Gone but not forgotten is Brenton Cox. He had four sacks in a six-game stretch after Preston Smith was traded in 2024. He missed most of last season with a groin injury but is in position to earn key snaps this season. Some of the pass-rushing packages included Cox working with the No. 1 unit.

Other than Lukas Van Ness, he probably was Green Bay’s most consistent pass rusher during the offseason.

S Javon Bullard

Javon Bullard took the requisite Year 2 jump last season. Locked in at the slot position, his speed and physicality have been a consistent presence.

“I think he’s played pretty damn good football the last two years,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “We always talk about style of play, and he epitomizes what we want to be about in terms of his effort, physicality, finish.

“I just think you know the longer these guys are in the league, the more familiar they are with certain looks, they understand the why a little bit better, the detail of how you go about executing, and I think it’s been a very, very, very productive spring for Bull.”

The next step for Bullard is making game-changing plays. In two seasons, Bullard has zero interceptions, zero forced fumbles and four passes defensed. He was much more of a playmaker during the spring practices. There’s absolutely no reason why that won’t continue into training camp and the season.

“Sh**, just being the best player I can be, man, to be honest with you,” he said of the next step for him “I know my work is going to show up. I work my ass off. This is not my time, it’s God’s time, and so I’m just going to continue to put the work in, continue to put my trust in Him, and everything is going to follow where it’s supposed to.”

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