Here’s How We Ranked Every Player on Packers’ Roster Based on Importance

In less than a week, the Green Bay Packers will hit the practice field for the first time during training camp.

To get you ready, we ranked all 91 players on the roster. These rankings are not the best players. Rather, they are ranked on importance, which we based on talent, production and upside along with importance of the position and the Packers’ depth at that position. Salary and draft status are factors, too.

We’ve done this for two decades. As always, hopefully you learn something about the players who will be competing during camp. Links are provided to more detailed looks at every player.

No. 91: Edge Dante Barnett

The native of Birmingham, England, became the Packers’ International Player Pathway participant at midseason. Even during the offseason program, with Micah Parsons and Collin Oliver out with injuries, Barnett got limited opportunities. He will be a project.

No. 90: CB Marlon Jones

Marlon Jones Jr. will be one of the great stories of the summer, having beaten lymphoma – and his oncologist’s prediction.

“I can remember sitting across from the oncologist when he said, ‘You will get healed from this cancer, but you won’t play football again,’” his mother, Amena, told Packers On SI . “And we were like, ‘Yes. Yes, you will. You will play football again.’”

No. 89: WR Brenden Rice

The Packers claimed Brenden Rice, the son of the legendary Jerry Rice, off waivers from the Raiders before OTAs.

“Just knowing that the expectations are always going to be held to a higher standard, from not only myself but everybody else around me,” Rice told Packers On SI . “And just knowing that the work ethic is going to be required every day. More is required.”

No. 88: LB TJ Quinn

With three consecutive seasons of at least 82 tackles, Quinn is a good player with developmental upside, which is why he got a $15,000 signing bonus and $150,000 of guaranteed salary as an undrafted free agent. The veteran depth chart will work against him.

No. 87: CB MJ Devonshire Jr.

After two seasons at Kentucky, MJ Devonshire spent his final three seasons at Pittsburgh, where he intercepted eight passes. The Raiders selected him in the seventh round of the 2024 draft. The Packers are his fifth team, having claimed him off waivers from the Bills in May.

No. 86: Edge Nyjalik Kelly

Kelly is a good prospect, as evidenced by the fact he is the most expensive undrafted free agent in Packers history, but the depth chart might work against him. He received a $15,000 signing bonus and $247,500 in base salary. That money is a bet on his long-term potential based on his ridiculous length and a total of 17 TFLs the last two years.

Full story on No. 91 to No. 86

No. 85: CB Shemar Bartholomew

An undrafted free agent in 2024, Bartholomew played in five games as a rookie with the Panthers. He joined the Packers late last season and played 34 snaps in Week 18 against the Vikings, with all but one of the snaps coming as a perimeter cornerback. The Packers are his fourth team. He brings intriguing size and physicality at 6-foot 1/4. He ran his 40 in 4.44 seconds for a Relative Athletic Score of 8.57 .

No. 84: S Murvin Kenion

The Packers lost Zayne Anderson in free agency. Their only addition at safety was Kenion, an undrafted rookie. He intercepted 11 passes at four schools, including five last year in his lone season at Nevada, which tied for the conference lead.

He was coached at Nevada by former Packers cornerback Joey Thomas.

No. 83: DB Jaylin Simpson

After a versatile career at Auburn in which he played cornerback and safety, Simpson was a fifth-round pick by the Colts in 2024. After several injuries in the defensive backfield, he joined the Packers during training camp in 2025 and played extensively in Week 18.

At Auburn, he said he had a “ Plankton mentality .” The Packers are listing him as a defensive back rather than a cornerback or safety.

No. 82: DT Anthony Campbell

Campbell went undrafted last year after spending his final two seasons at Miami, where he had one tackle in eight games during his final collegiate season. He opened his rookie season on Seattle’s practice squad before joining the Packers’ practice squad for the last couple weeks.

No. 81: DT Jaden Crumedy

Crumedy was a sixth-round pick by the Panthers in 2024. The 200th overall played in five games as a rookie and three games last season for a total of 165 snaps. The Packers signed him to a futures contract after the season.

Full story on No. 85 to No. 81

No. 80: G/C Dylan Barrett

Barrett spent his first two seasons at Wisconsin, where he barely played, before finishing with two seasons at Iowa State, where he played mostly left guard with some right guard. The Packers had him playing some center.

No. 79: G Josh Gesky

An undrafted free agent from Illinois, Gesky received a $15,000 signing bonus and $200,000 of his base salary for this season has been guaranteed. He started for most of his final three seasons with the Illini, with more than 1,500 snaps at left guard during his final two seasons. In 417 pass-protecting snaps as a senior, he was charged with one sack.

No. 78: G Dillon Wade

An undrafted free agent from Auburn, Wade received a $15,000 signing bonus and $200,000 of his base salary for this season has been guaranteed. Wade started at left tackle at Tulsa in 2022 and at Auburn in 2023. In 2024, he saw significant action at left tackle, left guard and right tackle. Finally, as a senior in 2025, he was anchored at left tackle. PFF charged him with one sack in 446 pass-protecting snaps.

No. 77: G/C Donovan Jennings

An undrafted free agent in 2024 after being a 45-game starter at left tackle at South Florida, Jennings spent his rookie season on the practice squad before breaking through and making the 53 last year. He played guard as a rookie and started working at center last season.

No. 76: G/T Karsen Barnhart

Barnhart will be entering his third NFL training camp but has not played in a game. He started 31 games at Michigan and played every position but center, with most of his work coming at right tackle (946 snaps) and left tackle (540). He spent OTAs at right tackle and right guard.

Full story on No 80. to No. 76

No. 75: RB Jaden Nixon

After three years at Oklahoma State and one season at Western Michigan, Nixon in 2025 at UCF rushed for 554 yards and averaged 7.8 yards per carry. Among the 197 FBS-level running backs with at least 71 carries (Nixon’s number), he finished third in yards per carry and first in percentage of yards that came on runs of 15-plus yards.

Packers rookie camp will start in about 90 minutes. One of the players on the field will be explosive running back Jaden Nixon, who I talked to a couple days ago. ⬇️https://t.co/e2jQNtu6CO — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) May 1, 2026

No. 74: RB Pierre Strong Jr.

Strong was a fourth-round pick by the Patriots in 2022. With New England in 2022 and Cleveland in 2023 and 2024, he carried the ball 99 times for 499 yards and two touchdowns and added 26 catches for 193 yards. H spent last season on Green Bay’s practice squad and didn’t play in a game.

No. 73: TE Drake Dabney

Dabney went undrafted in 2025, competed in training camp with the Titans and spent two weeks on their practice squad. The Packers signed him to their practice squad in the wake of Tucker Kraft’s injury. He caught one pass for 3 yards in Week 18.

No. 72: QB Kyle McCord

McCord was a sixth-round pick by the Eagles last year. He spent most of his rookie season on their practice squad, then joined the Packers at the end of the season. He threw 24 touchdown passes at Ohio State in 2023, then transferred to Syracuse and threw for 4,779 yards and 34 touchdowns.

“We really liked his moxie,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said.

No. 71: QB Kyron Drones

The Packers gave Drones a $5,000 signing bonus as an undrafted free agent in hopes of recapturing a QB with a Malik Willis-style skill-set. A three-year starter, he threw for 5,785 yards with 45 touchdowns and 19 interceptions.

Full story on No. 75 to No. 71

No. 70: TE RJ Maryland

Maryland in four seasons at SMU caught 113 passes for 1,495 yards and 19 touchdowns. He’s not an old-school tight end. Instead, he’s more of an overgrown receiver at 6-foot-3 5/8 with a 4.51 in the 40.

It's not where you start, it's where you finish, the saying goes. Unless you're the Maryland family - longtime NFL standout Russell Maryland and his son, Packers TE RJ Maryland. In their case, it's where you finish and where you start. ⬇️https://t.co/5yqxbWOrMN — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) July 2, 2026

No. 69: OT Dalton Cooper

Cooper went undrafted last year after starting 57 games at Texas State and Oklahoma State. Almost all of those games were spent at left tackle, including nine games as a senior, when he did not allow a sack. He spent his rookie season on Green Bay’s practice squad.

No. 68: OT Brant Banks

Banks went undrafted last year and spent the entire season on the practice squad aside from one week on the Titans’ 53-man roster. He played in two games for the Packers with six snaps on special teams. Unlike Cooper, who mostly played left tackle in college, Banks mostly did not, but he had a strong preseason.

No. 67: Kristian Welch

This will be Welch’s third shot at making the roster. Even with strong preseasons in 2024 and 2025, he fell short both times, though he wound up playing in eight games last yearr. For his career, he’s played 1,473 snaps on special teams and 99 at linebacker.

No. 66: Kamal Hadden

During a late-season loss to the Ravens, the Packers came out at halftime with a change in the secondary. Out was Carrington Valentine. In was Hadden. However, a few snaps into it, he suffered a broken tibia and fibula. The injuries kept him out of the offseason practices.

“I would say this about Kamal: Kamal has made as much progress as any player that we’ve had here,” LaFleur said.

Full story on No. 70 to No. 66

No. 65: S Johnathan Baldwin

Baldwin went undrafted last year out of UNLV but got more guaranteed money than the cornerback they drafted in the seventh round, Micah Robinson. He wound up spending his entire rookie season on the practice squad before playing almost every snap in Week 18. During the offseason practices, he was anchored in the slot.

No. 64: S Mark Perry

Perry went undrafted in 2024, despite an extensive college background and excellent testing numbers. Green Bay is his sixth team; he still hasn’t played in a regular-season game. He spent the offseason running with the No. 2 defense.

“I won’t sit here and lie and act like it’s been easy,” he told Packers On SI.

Mark Perry was an undrafted free agent in 2024. Entering Packers training camp, he has yet to play in a game.



“I feel like this time around it just feels a little different.”



Here's more on the player who could be the biggest surprise on the 53. ⬇️https://t.co/Q2Gg1lFSQP — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) July 8, 2026

No. 63: Edge Arron Mosby

Mosby, who got his start in the NFL in 2022 with the Panthers, has become an important player on Green Bay’s special teams with 16 games in 2024 and the final 12 games in 2025. He had eight tackles on the kick-coverage units last season, where he showed superb physicality.

No. 62 G/C John Williams

Williams, a seventh-round pick last year who spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve following back surgery, is making move from college left tackle to center and guard. He will compete with Jacob Monk, Donovan Jennings and rookie Jager Burton to provide depth.

No. 61: DT Jordon Riley

After Devonte Wyatt’s season-ending injury, the Packers swiped 338-pound Jordon Riley off the Giants’ practice squad. In his fourth game with the team, he suffered a torn Achilles, which ended his season and kept him out of the offseason practices.

Full story on No. 65 to No. 61

No. 60: WR Will Sheppard

After four years of consistently solid production at Vanderbilt and Colorado that added up to 200 career catches, Sheppard went undrafted in 2025. He joined the Packers just before the start of training camp, spent the season on the practice squad and did not play in a game.

No. 59: WR Isaiah Neyor

After six seasons at Wyoming, Texas and Nebraska, Neyor went undrafted last year and signed with the 49ers. About a week into training camp, he was released by the Niners and scooped up by the Packers. He spent the season on the practice squad but did not play in a game. He is an elite size-speed prospect.

With two big subractions at receiver for the Packers, the door is wide open for one of the young players.



Isaiah Neyor is ready to grab a roster spot. ⬇️https://t.co/byeaHNSDQl — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) June 17, 2026

No. 58: WR J. Michael Sturdivant

Sturdivant, an undrafted free agent, was Green Bay’s only rookie addition at receiver. He posted a RAS even higher than Neyor’s, and his college production was better, too, with 150 catches at Cal (2022), UCLA (2023 and 2024) and Florida (2025). With the Gators, he caught 27 passes for 406 yards and three touchdowns with just one drop.

No. 57: TE Luke Lachey

The Packers’ best blocking tight end from last season, John FitzPatrick, sustained a torn Achilles late last season and was not re-signed in free agency. So, there is a niche role available for Lachey to win. Lachey, a seventh-round pick by Houston last season who signed with the Packers last month, caught 74 passes in four seasons at Iowa and is the son of legendary offensive lineman Jim Lachey.

Full story on No. 60 to No. 56

No. 56: TE Messiah Swinson

Swinson is the other candidate to win a spot on the roster if the Packers are looking for a blocker. This will be his third shot at it, having competed in 2024 as an undrafted rookie and again last year. In two seasons, he has not played in a game. He re-joined the Packers late last season.

No. 55: RB Damien Martinez

A 217-pounder with 4.51 speed in the 40, he rushed for 982 yards with a 6.1-yard average at Oregon State in 2022, 1,185 yards with a 6.1-yard average at Oregon State in 2023 and 1,002 yards and a 6.3-yard average at Miami in 2024. Martinez was a seventh-round pick by the Seahawks in 2025 but did play in game, and he joined the Packers after the season.

No. 54: K Lucas Havrisik

With Brandon McManus injured, Havrisik kicked against the Bengals and Cardinals. He was 6-of-6 on extra points and 4-of-4 on field goals, including a franchise-record 61-yarder before halftime at Arizona. Forced into action again a month later at the Giants, he missed two extra points in the wind at the Giants. Including nine games with the Rams in 2023, Havrisik in 12 career appearances has made 79.2 percent of his field-goal attempts and 83.9 percent of his extra-point attempts.

No. 53: LB Nick Niemann

The Texans signed Niemann in free agency last offseason, only to release him at the end of training camp. A dud for Houston, he was a stud for Green Bay. In the first seven games, Niemann recorded 11 tackles on special teams before he suffered a torn pectoral. He was on pace for 27, which would have been the team’s most since 1985.

No. 52: C/G Jacob Monk

The Packers drafted Monk in the fifth round in 2024. He got his first real playing time when he started against Minnesota in Week 18. “Throw the film on the Minnesota game, it’s pretty cool to watch,” O-line coach Luke Butkus said before OTAs.

No. 51: T/G Travis Glover

As a sixth-round pick out of Georgia State in 2024, Glover as a rookie played four snaps at right guard and nine snaps at right tackle. Last year, he suffered a shoulder injury during camp and spent the season on IR.

Full story on No. 55 to No. 51

No. 50: Edge Collin Oliver

Oliver, a fifth-round pick last year, put up big-time production as a linebacker and pass rusher at Oklahoma State. However, a hamstring injury kept him off the field until Week 18.

“Damn, it’s a long story,” Oliver said. “I had surgery in March after I injured it at the (Scouting) Combine. I basically tore a tendon off my bone.”

For the second consecutive year, he did not participate in OTAs or minicamp.

Recurring hamstring issues limited Collin Oliver to only one game as a rookie with the Packers. Micah Parsons spent the offseason working out with him, anyway. ⬇️https://t.co/qhQ2GGDrkk — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) June 19, 2026

No. 49: DT Jonathan Ford

A seventh-round pick by the Packers in 2022, Ford didn’t play in a game in more than two-and-a-half seasons with the team. But he played in 12 games for the Bears in late 2024 and 2025 before returning to Green Bay at the end of the season. He played well in Week 18 and the playoffs.

No. 48: DT Nazir Stackhouse

For 21 consecutive years, an undrafted rookie made Green Bay’s opening roster. Stackhouse kept the streak alive last season. He recorded 12 tackles in 13 games. Him and Ford will compete to be the backup nose tackle.

No. 47: CB Domani Jackson

After a solid debut season at Alabama in 2024, Jackson in 2025 had zero interceptions, one pass breakup and allowed a catch rate of 76.2 percent. He even lost his starting job. He rebounded down the stretch, though, and the Packers have high hopes for their sixth-round pick.

Domani Jackson, a sixth-round pick by the Packers, went from being a potential No. 1 pick to getting benched.



During those tough times, HaHa Clinton-Dix was there. I talked to the former Packers safety and current Bama director of player development. ⬇️https://t.co/8BOR60yN1U — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) May 7, 2026

No. 46: LB Ty’Ron Hopper

In two seasons, the 2024 third-round pick has played 144 defensive snaps. Almost half (67) came in Week 18 at Minnesota, when he had five tackles. In the playoff game at Chicago, he played seven snaps but intercepted a pass. The new 3-4 requires only two linebackers on the field. Hopper might be No. 4.

Full story on No. 50 to No. 46

No. 45: S Kitan Oladapo

A fifth-round pick in 2024, Oladapo’s playing time mostly came in Week 18 in 2024 and Week 18 in 2025. With Zayne Anderson leaving in free agency, Oladapo should be the next man up.

No. 44: LS Matt Orzech

Orzech signed a three-year contract extension toward the end of training camp and rewarded the Packers with his best season in terms of consistent accuracy.

No. 43: TE Josh Whyle

Whyle, a fifth-round pick by the Titans in 2023, caught 28 passes for 248 yards and one touchdown in 2024 but a coaching change made him the odd man out during training camp last year. He signed to Green Bay’s practice squad and replaced Tucker Kraft on the 53. He caught five passes and scored one touchdown in eight games.

No. 42: DT Warren Brinson

A sixth-round pick last year, Brinson was slow to get going but became an asset as the season progressed. He had 13 tackles, including a half-sack, in 11 games. Last year, he rushed the passer 152 times. Of the 113 interior defensive linemen with at least that number, he finished 24th in pass-rush win rate.

No. 41: WR Bo Melton

Melton, a seventh-round pick by Seattle in 2022, is back to being a full-time receiver. He caught 15 passes for 211 yards in three games down the stretch in 2023, but had only eight catches in 2024 and four in 2025. He’s got a chance to be WR4.

Full story on No. 45 to No. 41

No. 40: LB Isaiah McDuffie

A sixth-round pick in 2021, McDuffie started eight games in 2023, all 17 games in 2024 and 12 games in 2025. From 2023 through 2025, he is one of only 19 linebackers with 85-plus tackles all three seasons. He recently signed a one-year contract extension. “He just does everything right,” Micah Parsons said.

No. 39: G/C Jager Burton

Burton played extensive snaps at both guard spots and center at Kentucky. The Packers drafted him in the fifth round, and he could instantly be their top interior backup.

“I see a really young guy that’s extremely coachable, athletic, and makes, is maximizing the most of his opportunities,” LaFleur said. “He’s definitely going to be in the mix to compete for playing time this year.”

No. 38: T/G Darian Kinnard

Offensive line depth is scarce around the NFL. That’s why the Packers sent a sixth-round pick to the Eagles last year for Darian Kinnard, who at the time had played in three games in three NFL seasons. He wound up playing 285 snaps, mostly at right tackle and as an extra tight end. The Packers re-signed him to a one-year contract worth $2.75 million.

No. 37: Edge Dani Dennis-Sutton

The Packers drafted Dennis-Sutton in the fourth round. He’s a potential steal with a chance to sack recent NFL history . Highlighted by back-to-back seasons of 8.5 sacks, Dennis-Sutton in four years finished with 23.5 sacks, 34.5 TFLs and seven forced fumbles.

No. 36: Edge Brenton Cox Jr.

Last season, Parsons (12.5), Gary (7.5) and Enagbare (2.0) combined for 22 sacks. That’s a huge number. Who will pick up the slack? In seven games in 2024, Cox had four sacks. “I definitely think I’m talented enough to pick up the slack and get to the quarterback,” Cox said at minicamp . “

Full story on No. 40 to No. 36

No. 35: KR/WR Skyy Moore

The Packers signed Moore to a one-year contract to help fix their special teams, which is what he did last year with the 49ers. Moore finished ninth in punt-return average and fifth in kickoff-return average, making him one of only three players to finish in the top 10 in both categories.

When the Chiefs traded Skyy Moore, Andy Reid sent Moore a text.



“He said this will be good for you ... and he told me a story, he said, ‘When I moved from Philly to K.C., I didn’t look at it as a bad thing.’”



From our exclusive with the new Packers WR⬇️https://t.co/Gm6CBMlvMC — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) April 2, 2026

No. 34: TE Luke Musgrave

With the rebuilt receiver corps, the Packers are short on proven weapons in the passing game. So, yet again, the door is open for Musgrave. After a promising rookie season was cut short by a kidney injury, Musgrave the last two seasons scored zero touchdowns and had only one game of 40-plus yards.

No. 33: DT Karl Brooks

A sixth-round pick in 2023, Brooks during his first two seasons played in all 34 games with zero starts. He recorded 7.5 sacks and 10 tackles for losses in 822 snaps. Last season, he played in all 17 games with seven starts. Playing 618 snaps, he had a half-sack and one tackle for loss. The could be the next man up behind Devonte Wyatt and Javon Hargrave.

No. 32: WR Savion Williams

Williams was a third-round pick last year. Buried behind the veterans on the depth chart, the coaches gave him a touch or two a game. He caught all 10 targets for 78 yards and one touchdown. In the running game, he carried 11 times for 37 yards. He will be hugely important now that the veteran depth chart has been reduced.

No. 31: RB MarShawn Lloyd

The Yeet Cannon played in only one game in two NFL seasons. He got through the offseason practices healthy and with additional confidence. Maybe he’ll finally be the lightning to Josh Jacobs’ thunder.

Full story on No. 35 to No. 31

No. 30: P Daniel Whelan

A field-flipping weapon, Whelan led the NFL in punting by more than 1 yard per kick. He finished fourth in net average, as well, trailing Baltimore’s Jordan Stout and two punters who kick indoors. His net of 43.9 yards clobbered the old Packers record of 41.6.

No. 29: CB Benjamin St-Juste

St-Juste’s two-year, $10 million contract could wind up being a bargain if he wins the starting job and consistently plays like he did with the Chargers last year, when PFF charged him with a 50.0 percent completion rate. He’s 6-foot-3 and an excellent tackler.

No. 28: DT Chris McClellan

The Packers needed a nose tackle for Jonathan Gannon’s 3-4 scheme and grabbed McClellan in the third round. He was working with the starters in no time. “ I called him a sexy fat man because he’s more than a two-gapper,” Senior Bowl executive director Drew Fabianich told Packers On SI. “He's strong, he can two-gap, but he’s got a little pass rush about him. He’s a pretty damn good athlete for his size.”

No. 27: Edge Barryn Sorrell

Without Micah Parsons, somebody has to be the other starting edge defender opposite Lukas Van Ness. That someone probably will be Sorrell. Last year’s fourth-round pick played in 14 games and recorded 1.5 sacks and 15 tackles. After the season, he worked out with Parsons for several weeks.

“Obviously, he told me he sees potential in me and wants to help me reach that next step,” Sorrell said .

No. 26: CB Carrington Valentine

Valentine started 10 consecutive games last season. He ranked just outside the top quartile in completion percentage allowed but gave up five touchdowns and tackled horribly. He’ll have to beat out St-Juste and second-round pick Brandon Cisse to keep his spot in the lineup.

No. 25: QB Tyrod Taylor

Taylor has huge shoes to fill because Malik Willis was an exceptional backup. The soon-to-be 37-year-old, who signed a one-year deal, has made 60 career starts. He is a mobile, accurate and cerebral player who will help Jordan Love behind the scenes.

Here’s the full story .

No. 24: CB Brandon Cisse

Physically, Green Bay’s top pick is by far its most talented cornerback.

Brandon Cisse was drafted in round 2 with pick 52 in the 2026 draft class. He scored a 9.24 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 234 out of 3075 CB from 1987 to 2026.https://t.co/TrHUJsN2It pic.twitter.com/Lfzl7Q10p7 — RAS.football (@MathBomb) April 25, 2026

Now, how long until he turns talent into production? According to Sports Info Solutions, Cisse allowed a catch rate of 43 percent in 2024 at North Carolina State and 41 percent in 2025 at South Carolina. He allowed just one touchdown in each of those seasons.

Here’s the full story .

No. 23: RB Chris Brooks

Brooks has carved out his niche as a third-down pass protector and impact player on special teams. Now, without Emanuel Wilson, Brooks has a chance to be the team’s No. 2 running back. He’s a power back who, in limited opportunities, has put up solid yards-after-contact numbers.

Here’s the full story .

No. 22: RG Anthony Belton

A second-round pick last year, the Packers did Belton a disservice by anchoring him at offensive tackle throughout training camp and the preseason. So, he probably wasn’t fully prepared for being thrust into the lineup at right guard at midseason. The numbers weren’t very good, especially in pass protection, but he’s got a mountain of potential.

Here’s the full story .

No 21: K Trey Smack

The Packers are betting a lot on Smack. They traded their two seventh-round picks to move into the sixth round to draft Smack. Next, they released Brandon McManus. He had a rough offseason but the misses in May and June won’t mean a thing when camp begins. The history of draft kickers is interesting , to say the least.

Here’s the full story .

No. 20: LG Aaron Banks

The Packers made Banks one of the highest-paid guards in the NFL in free agency in 2024. He wasn’t a top-tier guard with the 49ers, though, and he wasn’t with the Packers.

Here’s the full story .

No. 19: S Javon Bullard

Bullard had an excellent season in the slot. With zero career interceptions, the next step will be cranking up his big-play production. “I think he’s played pretty damn good football the last two years,” LaFleur said. “We always talk about style of play, and he epitomizes what we want to be about in terms of his effort, physicality, finish.”

Here’s the full story .

No. 18: S Evan Williams

Williams, who is only 24, was a full-time starter last season who recorded 100 tackles and three interceptions. He needs to improve as a tackler but is a tremendous all-around player.

Here’s the full story .

No. 17: LB Zaire Franklin

The Packers chose to trade for Franklin, sending valuable defensive tackle Colby Wooden to the Colts, rather than pay Quay Walker. After averaging 173 tackles and three forced fumbles from 2022 through 2024, Franklin had “only” 125 tackles and one forced fumble last year. “Still got a lot left in the tank,” he said.

Great article thank you @BillHuberNFL



Go Pack 🧀 https://t.co/oZaXzpS5EV — Zaire Franklin (@ZiggySmalls_) June 24, 2026

Here’s the full story .

No. 16: WR Jayden Reed

Even while missing most of last season with a broken collarbone, Reed during his three-year career ranks No. 1 in the NFL in passer rating when targeted. He signed a contract extension in April. “It’s really just a blessing from my standpoint, but it doesn’t change the way I work,” he said.

Here’s the full story .

No. 15: DT Javon Hargrave

The Packers are hoping for a turn-back-the-block season from the 33-year-old Hargrave as he reunites with Jonathan Gannon. He had 3.5 sacks and four tackles for losses with the Vikings last season. “One, it’s a great team, a historic team and there’s just so much talent on this team,” Hargrave said. “With that, it gives us a chance to compete. That was a big thing for me.”

Here’s the full story .

No. 14: C Sean Rhyan

What a year for Rhyan, who went from losing his starting job at right guard to getting thrown into the fray at center to signing a three-year, $33 million contract. “Complete 180,” he said. “The motor and the confidence was just built, trial and error, and towards the end of the year we were there. We were moving good.”

Here’s the full story .

No. 13: CB Keisean Nixon

There were a lot of changes at cornerback this offseason, but Nixon probably will be an every-down corner for the second consecutive year. He broke up a lot of passes, was guilty of too many penalties and gave up too many touchdowns. He also tackled efficiently and competed, and his history suggests he’ll play better.

Here’s the full story .

No. 12: WR Matthew Golden

Last year’s first-round pick has his rookie season start with a bang (when he was at Lambeau Field to be drafted) and end with a bang (his first career touchdown in the playoff game). The Packers love his potential, which is why they jettisoned Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks.

Here’s the full story .

No. 11: LB Edgerrin Cooper

Cooper went from a sometimes-spectacular rookie season to a quietly solid second season.

“I feel like my second year had a little slump early in the season, but it happens,” Cooper said. “It’s about how you respond. I felt like I did a good job responding, played decent ball at the end of the season. I’m just ready to elevate.”

Here’s the full story .

No. 10: DT Devonte Wyatt

An excellent interior pass rusher, Wyatt cashed in with a huge contract extension. Every year, somewhere around 95 interior defensive lineman play at least 200 pass-rushing snaps. By Pro Football Focus’ pass-rush win rate, Wyatt ranked sixth in 2023, 10th in 2024 and 12th in 2025.

The Packers have put a lot of zeroes behind a bunch of contracts given to players with a bunch of questions. ⬇️https://t.co/Fm7QNxDFha — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) July 20, 2026

Here’s the full story .

No. 9: LT Jordan Morgan

The Packers drafted Morgan in the first round in 2024 to eventually take over at left tackle. That day is now. Will he be better than Rasheed Walker? “I probably say just my footwork, my ability to mirror,” he said of the strength of his game. “Once I’m in front of you, you can’t pretty much get around because I’m right there and I’m just going to mirror you.”

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No. 8: RT Zach Tom

Tom emerged as one of the best right tackles in the NFL in 2024, when he finished third in the All-Pro vote. Last year, injuries limited him to about 55 percent playing time. The Packers went 8-2 when he played at least 30 snaps.

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No. 7: S Xavier McKinney

A first-team All-Pro in 2024 and a second-team All-Pro in 2025, McKinney is one of the best safeties in the business, plain and simple. He makes plays – though he missed too many chances last season – he tackles and he leads on and off the field.

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No. 6: WR Christian Watson

After the best 10-game stretch of his career in terms of consistent production and staying healthy, the Packers gave Watson a four-year contract extension. “He embodies what we want to be about,” LaFleur said.

What might Christian Watson's numbers look like if he plays in all 17 games and takes advantage of the extra targets in the Packers' slimmed-down receiver corps? ⬇️https://t.co/TQH9lsmneS — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) July 24, 2026

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No. 5: RB Josh Jacobs

The offense flows through Jacobs. After a blockbuster debut season, Jacobs’ production plunged from 1,329 yards in 17 games 2024 to 939 yards in 15 games in 2025. The running game as a whole, though, sputtered all season, so that’s probably more a reflection of the state of the offense than anything to do with Jacobs.

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No. 4: Edge Lukas Van Ness

A reminder that these rankings are the team’s most important players and not their best players. Van Ness has only 8.5 sacks in three seasons, but his importance to this season is unquestioned because he’s as close to a proven pass rusher as the Packers will have until Micah Parsons returns.

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No. 3: TE Tucker Kraft

Thanks in large part to his prodigious run-after-catch production, Kraft was on pace for 1,039 yards and 13 touchdowns before last year’s torn ACL. A huge contract extension awaits.

“I thought that at a combination of the do-it-all Y, which is me, that there wasn’t another guy in the league that was doing it as well as I was,” Kraft said. “Some people might think I’m delusional to say that.”

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No. 2: Edge Micah Parsons

Parsons became the first player in NFL history to start his career with five consecutive seasons with 12-plus sacks before a season-ending ACL injury at Denver. The Packers, who didn’t win without Parsons last year, will have to survive the start of this season.

“Everything is about playoffs and winning football games deep (in the season),” he said. “I think for the betterment of everyone, everyone wants me at 100 and wants me in those games so we can make this championship run.”

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No. 1: QB Jordan Love

With apologies to the J. Geils Band, Love doesn’t stink. He had career-best numbers for passer rating, completion percentage and interception percentage. The glory numbers – yards and touchdowns – are limited by what he’s being asked to do. Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, who lost to Love while with the Cardinals in 2024 and 2025, called Loe a “top-tier guy.”

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