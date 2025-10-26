Packers-Steelers Inactives: Key Players Return for Sunday Night Showdown
The Green Bay Packers will get a lift from the return of three injured standouts, one in each phase, for Sunday night’s game at the Pittsburgh Steelers.
On offense, receiver Christian Watson was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Saturday and will play in his first game since tearing an ACL against the Chicago Bears 294 days ago.
On the other side of the ball, defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt will be back in the lineup after missing the last two games with a knee injury.
On special teams, kicker Brandon McManus gave a thumb’s up after his pregame workout and will be back after missing the last two games with an injured right quad.
Also of note, rookie receiver Matthew Golden, who popped up on Friday’s injury report with a hip injury and was listed as questionable, will play.
Packers-Steelers Inactives
Going through Green Bay’s final injury report:
Inactive: WR Dontayvion Wicks (calf). Wicks, who missed most of last week’s game at Arizona, was ruled out on Friday.
Inactive: DE Lukas Van Ness (foot). Van Ness was inactive last week, as well, after suffering a foot injury during his first-half sack against Cincinnati. He was ruled out on Friday.
Inactive: DT Warren Brinson (hamstring). With the return of Devonte Wyatt, Brinson is inactive, though that might be more injury related than being a healthy scratch, as was the case for the first four games. Brinson had outsnapped fellow rookie Nazir Stackhouse the last two games.
Green Bay’s other inactives are healthy scratches: kicker Lucas Havrisik and interior offensive linemen Donovan Jennings and Jacob Monk.
For the Steelers, receiver Scotty Miller (finger) is out but starting center Zach Fraizier (calf), who was questionable, will play.
Return of Christian Watson
After three weeks of practice to cap a rapid comeback from a torn ACL, Christian Watson will make his season debut. He will be on a snap count in his first game since Jan. 5.
“It means the world to me to be able to look forward to the opportunity to play some football again,” Watson said this week.
With an all-world combination of size and speed, Watson finished second in the NFL last season with 21.4 yards per catch.
Watson is more than just a deep threat, though. He’s perhaps the team’s best point-of-attack blocker among the receivers. The Packers averaged 0.35 yards more per carry when Watson was on the field compared to when he was off, according to league data. In the passing game, the offense was plus-1.27 yards per snap better.
“He’s a rare breed in the fact that he can take the top off,” coach Matt LaFleur said this week. “And I also think he’s got some goon-type qualities at the same time in regards to being able to be very physical in the run game. So, I just think what he brings size, speed element, it just gives us so much flexibility as an offense because you can plug and play him in any position … and he just doesn’t blink at it.”
Devonte Wyatt Provides Lift on Defense
A first-round pick in 2022, Devonte Wyatt was playing the best ball of his career until he suffered a knee injury in Week 3 at Cleveland and re-injured in Week 4 at Dallas. After the bye and two more weeks off, he’ll be back in the lineup.
Wyatt, who has two sacks, ranks second among interior defensive linemen in pass-rush win rate. He’s always been able to rush the passer; this season, he showed he can be a strong run defender, too.
“Man, Devonte’s a dog, man,” defensive end Rashan Gary said. “When we have 9-5 out there, it’s another player that I hope offensive coordinators are planning over. If not, then he’s going to wreck the game and show you why.
“Having 9-5 back just adds more swagger to the group. Having me, Micah, having 9-5 back, having guys that’s known to dominate their one-on-ones and make big plays for the team is great. I’m happy to see him smiling, back to his happy self.”
Back to Brandon McManus
After two superb games by fill-in kicker Lucas Havrisik, it will be back to veteran Brandon McManus.
Havrisik made all 10 kicks in two games with the Packers, including a huge insurance field goal in the win against Cincinnati and a 61-yarder before halftime at Arizona.
Now, the question is what the Packers will do with Havrisik. Will they release him this week or can they find a trade partner?
McManus kicked with power and precision at Thursday’s practice.
“Every week I plan to play, but that will be the conversation the next couple days,” he said this week.