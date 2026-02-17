Packers Viewed as Best Fit in Free Agency for Former First-Round Cornerback

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In the 2021 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers were searching for a cornerback. At No. 26 of the first round, the Cleveland Browns selected Greg Newsome. Three picks later, the Packers selected Eric Stokes.

Five years later, the Packers are still searching for a cornerback, and ESPN’s Matt Bowen projected they will sign one of the best available veterans.

In examining the best team fits among his top 50 free agents , Bowen sent Newsome, his fourth-ranked cornerback, to the Packers.

“The Packers’ cornerbacks struggled after Micah Parsons’ injury limited the pass rush, and new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon will install a zone-heavy scheme,” Bowen explained. “That’s a fit for Newsome, who uses his backfield vision in coverage. Re-signing with the Jaguars is also an option.”

Newsome spent his first four-plus seasons with Cleveland. In October, Newsome and a sixth-round draft pick were traded to Jacksonville for cornerback Tyson Campbell and a seventh-round draft pick.

Greg Newsome, By the Numbers

In five seasons, Newsome, who will turn 26 in May, has played in 71 games with 58 starts. He’s recorded four interceptions and 44 passes defensed. From a ball-production standpoint, his best season came in 2023, when he had career highs of two interceptions and 14 passes defensed. In 2025, he had one interception and nine passes defensed.

“If you watch him play man to man, he’s really sticky in coverage, competes at the catch point,” Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said after the trade . “Then in zone coverage, he’s a savvy player. What we look at and we’re excited about, he has really good ball skills, ability to break and drive on the ball.

“Anytime you get a smart, aggressive player, we’re fired up about it.”

To incorporate Nate Hobbs, who the Packers signed to a four-year, $48 million contract in free agency last offseason, 97 cornerbacks played at least 245 coverage snaps in 2025. Here are the Pro Football Focus coverage numbers for Newsome, Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine and Hobbs.

Greg Newsome II (0) celebrates at Cleveland Browns training camp. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Completion percentage: Newsome, 65.8 (61st). Nixon, 61.0 (46th), Valentine, 56.4 (25th), Hobbs, 68.0 (73rd).

Yards per reception: Newsome, 12.1 (53rd). Nixon, 11.4 (44th), Valentine, 12.8 (66th), Hobbs, 14.1 (82nd).

Touchdowns: Newsome, 5 (tie, 73rd). Nixon, 7 (tie, 90th), Valentine, 5 (tie, 73rd), Hobbs, 2 (tie, 25th).

Snaps per reception: Newsome, 9.5 (77th). Nixon, 11.3 (53rd), Valentine, 13.7 (tie, 20th), Hobbs, 13.0 (28th).

Passer rating: Newsome, 107.2 (76th). Nixon, 105.2 (73rd), Valentine, 109.4 (81st), Hobbs, 125.3 (89th).

Greg Newsome in Free Agent Rankings

There’s a large discrepancy in the free-agent rankings by Bowen, Fox Sports and Pro Football Focus. Newsome is No. 34 at ESPN, No. 89 at Fox and No. 220 at PFF.

“He only has four career interceptions in five years in the league, but has inside-outside versatility, having played extensively both outside and in the slot,” Fox’s Greg Auman wrote as part of more extensive analysis.

According to PFF, Newsome has played 2,097 snaps at cornerback and 1,163 in the slot. This season was the first time Newsome lined up almost exclusively at cornerback.

“We always value guys who are versatile,” Campanile said after the trade. “He can definitely do that. He has played well against some of the best players in this league. That’s what excites us about him.”

He gave up a career-worst five touchdowns, though four came in his first four games after the trade, and was guilty of a career-worst five penalties, though that’s still much better than Nixon’s league-high 12.

Sports Info Solutions was kinder, charging Newsome with a 61.4 completion percentage and 6.6 yards per target (second-best of his career).

“I think Greg’s just got to keep going the way he’s going. I don’t really need to see anything else,” Campanile, a former Packers assistant, said in November . “I got total confidence in Greg, love him as a player. I think he’s got a ton of skills certainly when it comes to man-to-man and playing his zone. So yeah, I’m confident as I possibly could be in any of those guys and especially Greg.”

Four Packers In Top 21

The Packers have four players in Bowen’s top-50 list, and they’re all inside the top 21. He had left tackle Rasheed Walker, linebacker Quay Walker, quarterback Malik Willis and receiver Romeo Doubs all leaving Green Bay .

For Willis, the obvious pick is joining general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and coach Jeff Hafley with the Miami Dolphins, who are expected to jettison quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as part of a franchise reboot that included Monday’s dumping of Tyreek Hill, Bradley Chubb and more.

Of Willis, Bowen wrote in part: “Let’s envision a scheme built around motion/movement, with play-action elements woven in; that would set up Willis well as a thrower, and the QB run game would generate conflict for opposing defenses. Willis’ development in Green Bay creates upside for the Dolphins.”

