Why Jaguars Still Have Confidence in Greg Newsome

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are gearing up for a playoff run, and they are going to need all hands on deck to get there.

Amongst those the Jaguars will need to lean on in Weeks 13 and beyond after their 7-4 start is veteran cornerback Greg Newsome, who has dealt with his fair share of highs and lows since joining the Jaguars after the Tyson Campbell trade in October.

After a week in which Newsome saw his role change over the course of the game in Week 12, though, the Jaguars are not letting their faith waver when it comes to the second-most experienced members of their secondary.

Campanile on Newsome

Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile has frequently been a public backer of Newsome since the Jaguars traded for him, lauding him for his instincts and football smarts and his fit in the team's zone-based system. With Newsome seemingly facing some adversity in terms of playing time after he dealt with an injury, Campanile is still backing his corner.

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Greg Newsome II (6) enters the field during Salute to Service before the start of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, November 16, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I think Greg's just got to keep going the way he's going. I don't really need to see anything else," Campanile said on Thursday. "I got total confidence in Greg, love him as a player. I think he's got a ton of skills certainly when it comes to man-to-man and playing his zone. So yeah, I'm confident as I possibly could be in any of those guys and especially Greg.”

Newsome, who injured his ankle in Week 11 and was not a full participant during the week, played most of the first half for the Jaguars in Week 12 before being replaced in the defense by backup cornerback Christian Braswell.

Nov 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Greg Newsome II (6) reacts after a defensive play against the Houston Texans during the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Jaguars should be getting Jourdan Lewis back in the cornerback room this weekend, which means that this cornerback spot will be one to watch against the Tennessee Titans.

“He did a good job. I thought overall he did a good job. I thought both guys did. And I thought Buster [CB Montaric “Buster” Brown] overall did a pretty good job toom," Campanile said.

September 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

"So having those guys in there and playing a bunch, I think it gives you a shot in the arm going down a stretch because real football starts at Thanksgiving in this league. That's kind of an age old saying in the NFL, but you’re getting down to the nitty gritty here and we got to be at our best. And you want to have guys who've played and they've been seasoned; they've been battle tested and I feel like we have a bunch of guys who've done that because we've played pretty much everybody on the back end."

