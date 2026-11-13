Packers-Vikings: A Big Rivalry Rematch With Big Ticket Price

GREEN BAY, Wis. – It doesn’t get much bigger than Sunday’s Packers-Vikings game at Lambeau Field.

It’s a rivalry game and a border war between a pair of six-win teams with an eye on reaching the playoffs – and much more.

According to TickPick, the average ticket price is $559. It’s the most expensive Packers-Vikings game on record and also the second-most expensive Packers home game on record, behind only the Oct. 11 game against the Bears, which had an average ticket price of $755. The previous high was $494 against the Cowboys in 2022.

According to TickPick, the average ticket price for this Packers-Vikings matchup is 90 percent more than it was for the Week 1 game in Minneapolis.

The get-in price for this game is sitting at $313, up a little over Thursday.

Based on TickPick data, 24 percent of ticket buyers have a Wisconsin billing code and 19 percent have a Minnesota billing code, with the rest of the purchasers coming from outside the neighboring states. TickPick usually sees Wisconsin accounting for about 36 percent of sales for Packers home games.

That could be noteworthy, because the Packers are counting on Lambeau Field being a big advantage in the rematch.

“It’s a division game. It’s like the playoffs already,” cornerback Keisean Nixon said. “I think everybody’s got six wins in our division, right? It’s going to come down to our division, so every time we play somebody in our division, it’s a playoff game. When they come to Lambeau, that’s just like homefield advantage. You’ve got to take advantage of it.”

The Packers lost to the Vikings 39-22 in Week 1. Green Bay led 22-17 after three quarters but got destroyed 22-zip in the fourth.

The Vikings started 6-0 but have lost two in a row. To save their season, they acquired quarterback Kirk Cousins at the trade deadline.

“It’s a different system, but at the same time, Kirk, he’s a savvy vet,” Javon Bullard said. “A quarterback that’s played a lot of ball in this league, that’s seen a lot in this league, and we got our hands tied with him. But, at the same time, he’s coming into Lambeau and playing us. This is a nasty defense also.

“Of course there’s going to be certain tendencies that he has. Certain things just don’t go away from last week because he was just with a (different) team; they just not going to go away. But, at the same time, he is a quarterback that’s capable of making those tough throws. He’s a quarterback that has a great mind, sees things before the play. So, you better be dialed into that.”

The bad news for the Packers is they lost the first matchup so are in last place in the NFC North, even with their 6-3 record. The good news is the teams have split the series five of the last six years. Green Bay has won three of the last five at Lambeau, including 23-6 last year.

The Packers are 3-0 in noon games this year.

According to the Opta Supercomputer , the Packers have a 60.8 percent win probability. They are 3-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook . The over/under is 42.5, with both teams’ defenses posting top-10 EPAs .

The key to the game will be handling the attacking Vikings defense, which will blitz Jordan Love off the bus.

“Absolutely, and he does a great job of that, just playing each play as its own play,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Friday of Love playing with patience. “That’s the mindset. We’ve gotten in trouble, and I think most teams do, when you try to force it.

“You’ve got to allow it to come to you and try to take what they’ve giving you. If that’s a checkdown, take the checkdown. If it’s a deep shot, then certainly we want to capitalize on those opportunities. This defense doesn’t give you a ton down the field.”

No team has ever blitzed as much as this year's Vikings, and they have blitzed Packers QB Jordan Love with even greater frequency.



How can the Packers survive the world of chaos from which the Vikings thrive? ⬇️https://t.co/LJbnZ5pJd9 pic.twitter.com/62IrmGGXfR — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 13, 2026

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