Packers-Vikings Final Injury Report: One Last Blow for Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Jordan Love is off the final injury report and Malik Willis is questionable, but the quarterbacking matchup will be Clayton Tune against J.J. McCarthy when the Green Bay Packers play at the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Seven players are on the final Packers injury report, though a lot of it’s irrelevant considering the Packers seem intent on letting most of their key players get healthy for the playoffs next week.

Donovan Jennings Misses Opportunity

The two noteworthy players who are out for Green Bay are guard Donovan Jennings (throat) and receiver Savion Williams (foot/illness). Both players would have had considerable roles and opportunities to show their growth had they been healthy.

Jennings might have been in line to start at left guard but he got hit on the throat at Wednesday’s practice.

“It’s definitely tough knowing that I would’ve been in a good spot this week to play a lot of football,” he said. “I was looking forward to putting a lot of good stuff on film. But God never has no doubts and He’s just delaying the inevitable.”

Offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich has been pleased with the growth of Jennings , who was a 45-game starter at South Florida who played 3,011 career snaps at left tackle during his college career. He went undrafted in 2024 and made the roster this year.

“I think I’m pleased with the way I progressed and the way I’ve made the transition,” Jennings said. “In college, I played all tackle; here, I’ve been a lot of center and guard. I made the transition real nice. I think I was able to have a great offseason and show them what type of player I am.”

Williams has been trying to play through an injured foot for most of the season. Now, he’s sick. He was inactive last week and will conclude the regular season with 91 snaps on offense in which he provided 10 catches for 78 yards and 11 rushes for 37 yards.

Also out are linebacker Nick Niemann (pectoral) and guard John Williams (back), two players who officially remain on injured reserve. Niemann is hoping to return for the playoffs.

Receiver Dontayvion Wicks (concussion) didn’t practice all week and is doubtful.

Willis (right shoulder/hamstring) and right tackle Zach Tom (back/knee) are questionable. Tom was inactive the last two weeks and probably won’t play on Sunday.

What’s the Story at Quarterback?

Coach Matt LaFleur on Thursday announced that Tune, who had spent the season on the practice squad, will start.

“I think it's just like understanding the playbook,” receiver Jayden Reed said of Tune on Friday. “Just executing what's called. Just getting the call in and out the huddle. I think he does a great job with that. I think he feels pretty comfortable with everything as far as I've seen. We all got confidence in him. We know he going to do his job to help the team win.”

Love was full participation all week, cleared the concussion protocol and is not on the injury report. He is not expected to play, which would mean back-to-back weeks on the sideline, but he took reps with the No. 1 offense against the No. 1 defense this week to stay sharp.

“We’ve been doing some good on good this week, just to be able to get those reps,” he said. “Obviously, there will be some guys that aren’t playing, so just trying to keep everybody fresh.”

Willis was limited participation at all three practices this week. If he’s cleared by the medical staff, he could be the backup to Tune. If not, or if the Packers feel like playing it safe, they could hand the No. 2 job to Desmond Ridder, who was signed to the practice squad this week.

“If everybody’s medically cleared to go, then we’ll make a decision,” coach Matt LaFleur said before practice .

Big News for Vikings

For the Vikings, McCarthy was inactive for the victory over Detroit on Christmas because of an injured throwing hand. He was full participation on Thursday and Friday and will look to close his first season as the team’s starting quarterback with a bang.

“J.J. McCarthy will start the football game,” Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters in Minneapolis on Friday. “He did a great job this week, had as close to a full practice week with a few reps on Wednesday he didn't take, but full the last couple days and he's in a good spot going into the game.”

Running back Aaron Jones (hip), tight end J. Hockenson (shoulder) and receiver/returner Myles Price (ankle) did not practice this week and are out.

The Vikings are looking to end their season with a five-game winning streak.

“It's win-at-all-costs when it gets late in the year,” McCarthy said. “Everyone's banged up, and it's that willpower, falling into your … habits and your discipline in those habits.

“I feel like we did a lot of the things early on that helped us become successful in December, and it's encouraging to see it happen … but we've got to get in the dance, and we've got to make sure we don't end up in this position again and take care of the [games] we've got to take care of.”

Packers Final Injury Report

Out: G Donovan Jennings (throat), LB Nick Niemann (pectoral), G John Williams (back), WR Savion Williams (foot/illness).

Doubtful: WR Dontayvion Wicks (concussion).

Questionable: RT Zach Tom (back/knee), QB Malik Willis (right shoulder/hamstring).

Note: Niemann and Williams have been designated for return from injured reserve and are in their 21-day practice windows.

Vikings Final Injury Report

Out: TE T.J. Hockenson (shoulder), RB Aaron Jones (hip), WR Myles Price (ankle), TE Gavin Bartholomew (back).

Questionable: CB Dwight McGlothern (hip).

Note: Bartholomew has been designated for return from injured reserve and is in his 21-day practice window.

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY PACKERS NEWSLETTER

More Green Bay Packers News