Packers-Vikings Injury Report: Entire Position Group Was Limited
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love was full participation at Wednesday’s practice, the team’s first of the week before hosting the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
So, that’s the good news.
The bad news is his entire receiver corps is battling injuries.
On the bright side, only one of those receivers didn’t practice. That was rookie receiver/returner Savion Williams, who is dealing with an injured left foot. He played only two snaps on offense against the Giants, but one of them was the critical third-and-10 catch for a gain of 33 that set up the decisive touchdown.
Romeo Doubs, who was in and out of the game on Sunday, was limited participation, though not with the chest injury that he was listed with last week. Instead, he’s dealing with an injured wrist. Matthew Golden (shoulder), Christian Watson (knee) and Dontayvion Wicks (calf) were limited.
If there are shades of limited, Golden and Doubs would be at the opposite end of the spectrum as Watson. During the portion of practice that was open to reporters, Doubs and Golden ran routes but were not thrown passes.
Well, there was one receiver not on the injury report. That’s Malik Heath, who was kept home from last week’s game by LaFleur.
Along with Williams, four other players did not practice: running back Josh Jacobs (knee), linebacker Quay Walker (shoulder), defensive tackle Karl Brooks (ankle) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (knee).
Jacobs is “truly day to day,” coach Matt LaFleur said before practice.
If Jacobs is out, Emanuel Wilson will start.
“Yeah, just go out there and just continue to do what I do each and every day,” Wilson said about not knowing Jacobs’ status. “Just continue to get the best reps I can and just put my best foot forward.”
A total of 17 players are on the opening injury report, including 10 who were limited. Love and kicker Brandon McManus, who was inactive against the Giants, was full participation.
“I’m not going to get into the details of everything,” Love said when asked if he was wearing additional protection at practice, “but the shoulder’s feeling good. Obviously, practiced today, feeling good, so we’ll be good going forward.”
Other than having to be cognizant of the injury, it doesn’t impact Love’s ability to play.
“Obviously, being the left side, it’s something that you don’t have to worry about,” Love said. “If it was the right side, it’d be a different story throwing the ball-wise. You’ve just got to try not to take as many hits and, obviously, be smart scrambling and getting outside the pocket, not taking any unnecessary shots.”
It’s 17-5 on the opening injury report of the week, though Minnesota’s practice participation levels were estimates as the team went through a walk-through.
The Vikings opened the return-to-play window for veteran starting center Ryan Kelly last week. He was full participation on Wednesday.
If he starts, the Vikings will have their No. 1 line together for the first time this season.
“Ryan Kelly loves playing football,” Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters. “He’s been really darn good at it for a long time and is itching to get back out there. ... If all systems are go and we’re green-lit to go, let’s attack this thing together with no worry and let him go play football, which is what he wants to do.
“We just have to continue to finish off this process the way it started and has maintained throughout.”
Outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard, who was inactive for last week’s loss to Chicago due to a shoulder injury, did not practice. He was a Pro Bowler last season after recording 12 sacks and a career-high 18 tackles for losses. This season, he has only two sacks, though he does have 10 TFLs.
Packers Wednesday Injury Report
Did not participate: DT Karl Brooks (ankle), CB Nate Hobbs (knee), RB Josh Jacobs, LB Quay Walker (shoulder), WR Savion Williams (foot).
Limited: S Javon Bullard (ankle), LB Edgerrin Cooper (foot), WR Romeo Doubs (wrist), WR Matthew Golden (shoulder), CB Keisean Nixon (illness), DE Micah Parsons (pectoral), RT Zach Tom (back), DE Lukas Van Ness (foot), WR Christian Watson (knee), WR Dontayvion Wicks (calf).
Full: QB Jordan Love (left shoulder), K Brandon McManus (right quad).
Vikings Injury Report
Did not participate: RG Will Fries (knee), OLB Jonathan Greenard (shoulder).
Full: LT Christian Darrisaw (knee), RB Aaron Jones (shoulder), C Ryan Kelly (concussion).
Note: Kelly is within the 21-day practice window.
