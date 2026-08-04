Packers Will Sign Tight End After Two More Players Were Injured

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have eight tight ends on their roster. Only three of them are healthy and available.

With rookie RJ Maryland sitting out Monday’s practice with a hamstring injury and first-year player Luke Lachey suffering an injured left foot or ankle, the Packers are planning to re-sign McCallan Castles, a source told Packers On SI.

A corresponding roster move will have to be made when that transaction is made official before Tuesday’s practice.

Castles entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024 but was released early in training camp despite getting $230,000 guaranteed in his rookie deal. He spent the second half of his rookie season on the Los Angeles Chargers’ practice squad.

In 2025, Castles spent training camp with the Chargers and the Rams but failed to make their rosters. In the wake of Tucker Kraft’s torn ACL last season, the Packers signed Castles and Drake Dabney to their practice squad.

Dabney played in Week 18 against the Vikings and was retained for the 2026 offseason roster. Castles did not play in any games and was not re-signed after the season.

Castles is an impressive size-speed prospect who’s worth another look. Before the 2024 draft, he measured 6-foot-4 3/8 and 244 pounds. He ran his 40 in 4.67 seconds.

“My dad, as soon as I didn’t get invited [to the Scouting Combine], he goes, ‘Hungry dogs run faster,’ so I think I ran faster today,” he said after pro day.

Along with elite numbers in the vertical and broad jumps, his Relative Athletic Score was 8.59.

McCallan Castles is a TE prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 8.59 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 170 out of 1199 TE from 1987 to 2024. https://t.co/nSogMXrQ5U pic.twitter.com/Y8yH5UrGZa — RAS.football (@MathBomb) April 18, 2024

“Obviously, I’ve been described as a jack-of-all-trades for my college career,” he told Windy City Gridiron before the 2024 draft. “I kind of do it all. I actually love playing special teams. At Tennessee, they like to push those things on the younger guys, so they get to play [more] this year.

“But I just want to be a contributor. That’s my biggest thing. As long as we’re winning, I don’t care what my role is, but I’m going to find some way to be a value (to) them. If they’re going to pay me all that money, then I’m going to be on the field doing some work for them in some type of way.”

Castles worked out for the team last week but was not signed. Bringing him back now will give the Packers someone capable of contributing immediately with Family Night coming up on Friday and the start of the preseason looming next week.

“I think I showed that I’m a really good, versatile athlete that can do a lot of stuff at the tight end position,” he said after Tennessee’s pro day .

“(NFL teams like) just the versatility,” he added. “I can play fullback. I can insert off the ball and run-blocking and running routes, so kind of just being a jack of all trades and being able to play (H-back), tight end positions.”

Green Bay Packers player McCallan Castles (47) volunteers at Exceptional Equestrians late last season. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As a senior at Tennessee in 2023, he caught 22 passes for 283 yards and five touchdowns. He opened his college career at Cal before transferring to UC Davis of the FCS ranks for the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

“I think I've improved,” he said via 247 Sports before the Volunteers’ bowl game in 2023. “Night-and-day difference just in the run game alone. I've changed my body since I've gotten here and gained 20 pounds. Our tight ends coach (Alec Abein) is a former offensive-lineman guy, so he's pretty solid in the run game.

“And then just being around talented guys and practicing against talented defensive guys, I've improved, like every day just being out here on the field with them. So, I think I've put good stuff on tape against SEC competition and have really developed myself, so hopefully I'll get an opportunity after this is over.”

He comes from an athletic family; his father participated in track and field at UC Riverside and his mom played basketball at Idaho State.

As happens seemingly every season, one position group is crushed by injuries. For the Packers this year, it’s at tight end, where they are a wreck.

Tucker Kraft has been practicing in his comeback from a torn ACL but hasn’t taken part in any 11-on-11 reps. Luke Musgrave is out indefinitely with a neck injury.

“I think that will work itself out but it’s not going to be in the short term,” coach Matt LaFleur said of Musgrave on July 31.

Things only got worse on Monday when Maryland, an intriguing pass-catching talent, did not practice and Lachey hobbled off the field. He was seen outside the locker room wearing a walking boot and on a scooter.

Of their seven tight ends on the 90-man roster, the new injuries left the Packers with only Josh Whyle, Dabney and Messiah Swinson.

As part of the same workout that Castles participated in last week, the Packers signed former Utah player Thomas Yassmin as their eighth tight end. The native Australian has not practiced; there is no estimated time of arrival to the United States.

I mentioned this yesterday, but I love training camp because of the unheralded players who make big-time plays. That's what made today's Packers Plays of the Day and Player of the Day so much fun to write. I hope you enjoy. ⬇️https://t.co/hfo5x2ehL5 — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) August 3, 2026

What happened at Packers training camp?



A lot, obviously, with the pads on.



Here is everything you need to know about Practice 5⃣, including Trey Smack's day, a position getting hit by injuries, Play and Player of the Day, big plays and a lot more. ⬇️ https://t.co/MmBqzi3JVv — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) August 3, 2026

Five winners and five losers from the first day in pads at Packers training camp. ⬇️https://t.co/aRLKhA1spV — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) August 4, 2026

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