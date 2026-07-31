Huge Tucker Kraft Injury Update Before Practice 3 of Packers Training Camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Premier Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft has been activated from the physically unable to perform list and will be on the field for Practice 3 of training camp on Friday.

Don’t expect to see Kraft going downfield to catch a pass or being the lead blocker at the point of attack, though.

“It’ll be no team” drills, coach Matt LaFleur said before Friday’s practice. “So, we’re just going to kind of get him back ingrained into the process and into individual. What’s great is when they do come off PUP, then now he can partake in some of the walk-through periods, especially that we do in the evenings, just to get him back hearing the call, lining up and then just going through that.”

Star edge rusher Micah Parsons has spoken on the team’s nine-month rule on returning to practice following a torn ACL. For Kraft, who was injured against the Panthers on Nov. 2, he will be back two days short of nine months.

“The more work he can get with Jordan, in particular – even when he’s not ready for the team part of it – the more individual work he can get done with Jordan is going to be important for him as he heads into the season,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said at the start of training camp.

“We’ve had a lot of discussions about that, the timing with that. Obviously, we want to be protective. He’s coming off a major injury and he’s still at about that eight-and-a-half month mark. But the way he looks, you’d think he’s ready to go, because when you see him out there, it’s a little bit like Christian (Watson). Those guys, they look really, really good early. But there’s a lot of science behind the nine-month mark, and so we’ll be very cautious as we head into it.”

When Kraft spoke to reporters during the offseason , he said his intention was to be 100 percent for Week 1 at the Vikings. This is a huge step in that direction.

“Really, the mindset, ultimately, I’ve experienced hardships since I was a young kid,” Kraft said after Wednesday’s practice. “The only way to move forward is just to control what you can control.

“I thank Jesus every day for putting me on this earth to endure, and ultimately the goal is to be playing Week 1 with no guardrails, no pitch count. I know we have tight ends in our room that can play and, regardless, if I’m taking a bunch of reps during camp, our position room is going to be fine. Regardless.”

Kraft was off to a monster start to last season . After destroying the Steelers in primetime, he was on pace to blow past 1,000 receiving yards and score 13 touchdowns. The TD count would have ranked third in NFL history among tight ends.

He expects to get back to that level.

“Two years ago, I tore my pec in the weight room in May. So, I was on the PUP for the start of training camp going into the 2024 season,” he said. “Came off the PUP and I played a full year completely healthy. So, that’s the goal this time is when I come off the PUP – there’s, obviously, some guardrails for me there initially as far as some activations, getting acclimated to the team reps and things like that, but playing the rest of the year fully healthy.”

Kraft became a starter late in the 2023 season, which was Jordan Love’s debut as the team’s starting quarterback. They’ll be going into Year 4 together. Presumably, he will be a bigger part of an offense after the departures of receivers Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks and his own dominance last season.

“I would consider myself a valuable tool when I’m out there on the field with him, that I consider myself almost as an extension of his room,” he said. “I’ve mastered the playbook at my position. I know the extent of the O-line’s protections, their counts in the run game. You know, I’m trying to establish myself maybe as maybe an emergency running back. God forbid all of them went down at once, I would have to go back to the backfield and do blitz pickup and things like that.

“But when you develop a mastery of your own position, all the other things just kind of fall in place. It becomes a much simpler game when you know what to do and know how to do it.”

Kraft will be on the field before he has a contract extension.

“My biggest thing, and always has been, [is] I’m trying to be the best teammate I can be,” Kraft said when asked about balancing rehab and waiting for a contract. “So, I, first and foremost, am focused on my health.

“Ultimately, I know that people up there on the second floor are very intelligent people, they’re going to work their best to get this thing done. My agent, as well, so I’m just going to focus on what I can focus on, and that’s me making myself available for my teammates and coaches, putting a smile on my face, and continue to be the best leader I can be.”

Gutekunst said “it’s in the best interests” of Kraft and the team to get an extension done before the season.

Kraft agreed.

“I think it would be best if we got it done as soon as possible,” he said.

As is the case with Kraft, right tackle Zach Tom and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt are practicing following last year’s season-ending injuries but they will be limited to individual drills.

“I think that’s going to be down the road a little bit,” LaFleur said of their introduction into 11-on-11 work. “Whether it’s next week or after Family Night remains to be seen.”

LaFleur did not have an update on tight end Luke Musgrave, who is out with a neck injury.

Day 2 of Packers training camp is complete.



What happened today?



Quite a bit. Here's the Player of the Day, Play of the Day, the winning unit, injury updates, lineup combos, big plays and more. ⬇️https://t.co/FEhUDOOHtu — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) July 30, 2026

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