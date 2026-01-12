Packers’ Zach Tom Explains Why He Didn’t Play vs. Bears, What’s Next

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers right tackle Zach Tom was inactive for the playoff loss against the Chicago Bears due to the partially torn patellar tendon sustained against the Denver Broncos.

Tom missed the final three games of the regular season and targeted the playoffs for his return to the lineup. Rest and a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection weren’t enough, though.

“It was probably one of the hardest decisions I’ve had to make in my life,” Tom said on Monday, two days after the wild-card loss to the Bears. “Obviously you want to be out there in the playoffs because that’s when everything’s at stake. I just don’t think I was in a position where I could go out there and help the team.”

Tom said he’s “leaning towards” having surgery. He’d have it sooner than later, with what he called a six-month recovery perhaps getting him on the field for the start of training camp in July.

It could have been worse, which is one of the reasons why he didn’t play against the Bears.

“If you feel tear it, you might not come back from that,” he said. “Because I was watching some of the games on Sunday, I know the Panthers had a tackle (Ikem Ekwonu) that had the injury and I know the Bears even had their left tackle (Ozzy Trapilo) had that injury. In the back of my head, I think that was making me a little hesitant. Yeah, there was some concern I could make it worse.”

Tom practiced during the week leading up to the Week 18 game against the Vikings and was limited participation to start the week before the playoff game. He didn’t participate during the final practice of the week or play in the game, though it wasn’t because he had a setback.

“I was never really comfortable in pass protection,” Tom said. “If somebody’s truly trying to run through my chest, I don’t think I would’ve been able to be competitive.”

All in all, it was a miserable season for Tom. When he played, he was his usual self. In 12 starts, he did not allow a sack. However, he suffered an oblique injury when he was blocked by Detroit’s Aidan Hutchinson in Week 1 and then the knee injury while in pass protection against Denver.

Now that the offseason is here, he’ll have surgery and search for answers in light of those injuries and the torn pectoral sustained the previous offseason.

“Yeah, it’s tough,” he said. “I think you can feel sorry for yourself or you can use the offseason to figure out if it’s something I’m doing. Maybe I need to put on some weight. Maybe I need to lose – well, maybe I need to not lose weight but maybe I need to get in better shape. Obviously, we need to figure something out because I keep tearing sh**.”

More Questions About Offensive Line

Tom was a fourth-round draft pick in 2022. In that same draft class, the Packers selected Sean Rhyan in the third round. Rhyan, who wound up playing most of this season at center, suffered a knee injury on Green Bay’s desperation, last-minute drive against Chicago.

“We’re good. Structurally all good,” Rhyan said. “Got a bone bruise and maybe some swelling but everything’s cool and checked out.”

The injury resulted in a 10-second runoff and helped seal the Packers’ fate.

While Tom signed a contract extension last offseason, Rhyan is scheduled to be a free agent.

“I don’t really know” what’s next, Rhyan said. “Just because of how everything has been. I don’t really, like I was saying earlier, I could dwell on it and think on it and ponder and wish for whatever, but at the end of the day, everything will work itself out. I just want to get back, get in the sun a little bit and enjoy the warm weather.”

Rhyan is part of a position group shrouded in questions. Left tackle Rasheed Walker also will be a free agent and center Elgton Jenkins could be a cap-saving roster cut .

“I’d love to be back,” Walker said. “I love Green Bay. Love the team, love the people here, and I feel we have a chance to do something special in the future.”

