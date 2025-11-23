Plot Thickens in NFC North After Packers Roll; Bears, Lions Escape
GREEN BAY, Wis. – During Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur’s postgame news conference following a 23-6 victory over the Minnesota Vikings, his eyes were focused on the television showing overtime between the New York Giants and Detroit Lions.
“I’m kind of listening,” LaFleur said to laughs in response to a reporter.
Ultimately, LaFleur didn’t get any help from his friends.
The Pittsburgh Steelers led the Chicago Bears 21-14 in the second quarter but lost 31-28. Maybe the Steelers could have pulled off the upset had Aaron Rodgers, the unofficial owner of the Bears, been on the field instead of inactive due to an injured left hand.
The Detroit Lions beat the New York Giants 34-27 in overtime. The Giants pulled out the bag of tricks, with Jameis Winston throwing a throw-back touchdown pass and catching a touchdown pass, but they blew a 27-17 lead in the fourth quarter, went to overtime on Jake Bates’ 59-yard field goal, gave up a 69-yard touchdown run in overtime and couldn’t answer.
From the Packers’ perspective, their victory over the Vikings, which snapped a two-game home losing streak in the series and a two-game home losing streak overall, is big because it sets up bigger games. The red-hot Bears are in first place in the NFC North with an 8-3 record. The Packers kept pace and improved to 7-3-1. The Lions improved to 7-4.
Green Bay will play at Detroit in one of Thursday’s Thanksgiving games and will host Chicago the following week.
All attention, obviously, will be on the Lions, who are the back-to-back defending division champions.
“I would say it’s a big-time challenge, but it’s the same for both,” LaFleur said. “Short week, quick turnaround. Bottom line is it’s a really good football team we’re going against obviously. They’ve won the North the last few years and we’ve struggled against them. I’m sure it’s going to be a heck of a football game.”
Updated NFC North Standings
So, here are the NFC North standings with five games remaining.
Chicago Bears: 8-3. They’ve won six of their last seven games, though their eight wins have come against teams with 26.5 wins. They have the second-most difficult closing schedule, including playing at the Philadelphia Eagles on Black Friday.
Green Bay Packers: 7-3-1. After back-to-back losses, the Packers have won back-to-back games. They have the most difficult closing schedule in the league.
Detroit Lions: 7-4. After winning a fourth consecutive game to improve to 4-1, the Lions have alternated wins and losses every week. They will finish against the fifth-most difficult closing schedule.
LaFleur said he’d give the players a few hours to enjoy the win. They’ll get back together on Monday and dive head-first into Thursday’s showdown.
“You enjoy today,” said quarterback Jordan Love, whose injured left shoulder got through the game unscathed. “Very short week against a very good Lions team. So, obviously the prep has got to get started today, and everybody’s trying to get their bodies back, get back healthy as quickly as possible.
“But short weeks are always tough, but we’ll definitely enjoy this win. It’s a good stretch of NFC North games right here that we’ve got to go out there and find a way to go 1-0 next week as well. But the mindset is always to get back as quickly as possible, start studying for Detroit and trying to get your body back as quickly as possible.”
Remaining NFC North Schedules
Here’s a look at the closing schedules of the teams in contention to win the NFC North championship. Records are through Sunday’s noon kickoffs.
Week 13
Packers: at Lions (7-4), noon on Thanksgiving.
Bears: at Eagles (8-2), 2 p.m. on Black Friday.
Lions: home vs. Packers (7-3-1), noon on Thanksgiving.
Week 14
Packers: home vs Bears (8-3), 3:25 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 7.
Bears: at Packers (7-3-1), 3:25 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 7.
Lions: home vs. Cowboys (4-5-1), 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 4.
Week 15
Packers: at Broncos (9-2), 3:25 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 14.
Bears: home vs. Browns (2-8), noon on Sunday, Dec. 14.
Lions: at Rams (8-2), 3:25 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 14.
Week 16
Packers: at Bears (8-3), 4 p.m. or 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 20.
Bears: home vs Packers (7-3-1), 4 p.m. or 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 20.
Lions: home vs. Steelers (6-5), 3:25 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 21.
Week 17
Packers: home vs. Ravens (6-5), time TBA on Saturday, Dec. 27, or Sunday, Dec. 28.
Bears: at 49ers (7-4), 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 28.
Lions: at Vikings (4-7), 3:30 p.m. on Christmas (Thursday, Dec. 25).
Week 18
Packers: at Vikings (4-7), time TBA on Saturday, Jan. 3, or Sunday, Jan. 4.
Bears: home vs. Lions (7-4), time TBA on Saturday, Jan. 3, or Sunday, Jan. 4.
Lions: at Bears (8-3), time TBA on Saturday, Jan. 3, or Sunday, Jan. 4.
Maybe an Advantage?
On a short week, every minute of rest is helpful.
For, perhaps how Sunday’s games played out will be important on Thursday. Green Bay’s defense played 44 snaps against the Vikings’ inept offense. Detroit’s defense was on the field for 77 snaps against the Giants.
“I don’t say anything’s ever an advantage when you go against a really good football team,” LaFleur said. “They’re one of the premier teams in the National Football League, for a reason. I think they’ve got great coaches, I think they got great players, great scheme. It’ll be a great challenge for us, but one our guys will be ready for.”
