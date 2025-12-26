GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have plenty of unfinished business to attend to with the NFL playoffs starting next week.

While the players will be foused fully on their wildcard game, the rest of us can take a look ahead to the 2026 season.

In 2026, the Packers are scheduled to play the NFC South and AFC East. Along with the home-and-home games against their NFC North rivals, that accounts for 14 of the 17 games. The other three games are dependent on Green Bay’s finish in the NFC North. Because they finished second in the North, they will play the second-place teams from the NFC East, NFC West and AFC South.

The Packers have nine home games on the schedue and probably will play an international game.

Here’s a closer look at a schedule in which the Packers could play seven games against teams that will play in the 2025 playoffs.

Packers 2026 Home Games

Chicago Bears (11-6): The Bears feasted on a league-high 32 takeaways en route to their first season of 10-plus wins and a playoff berth since 2018. That type of success is hard to project from season to season. The Packers beat the Bears at Lambeau Field this season on Keisean Nixon’s game-saving interception. At home in the series, they have won nine of their last 10 and 15 of their last 18.

Detroit Lions (9-8): While the Bears worst from worst to first, the Lions went from first to worst. They were eliminated from playoff contention when they were stunned at Minnesota on Christmas, their third consecutive loss. The Packers had lost three in a row at home in the series before beating Detroit in Week 1 of this season.

Minnesota Vikings (9-8): The Packers had lost two in a row at home against the Vikings before winning 23-6 on Nov. 23. Minnesota finished 26th in points scored because its quarterbacks can’t get the ball to Justin Jefferson.

Atlanta Falcons (8-9): Green Bay leads the all-time series 19-17, though it lost at Atlanta 25-24 in 2023. It was a bizarre season for the Falcons, who won four in a row to end the season and had wins at home against Buffalo and at Tampa Bay but losses to the Saints and Jets.

Carolina Panthers (8-9): The Packers lead the all-time series 12-7. They lost at home to Carolina 16-13 on Nov. 2, though that loss doesn’t seem so bad now that the Panthers used an upset win over the Rams to surge into first place in the NFC South. The Panthers backed into the division title with back-to-back losses.

Buffalo Bills (12-5): This will be one of the marquee games of the season with Josh Allen and the powerhouse Bills coming to Lambeau. Buffalo is one of the few teams to lead the all-time series against Green Bay, boasting a 9-5 edge. In the last game at Lambeau in 2018, the Packers won 22-0. Aaron Rodgers called the offense “terrible” after the game. With that, it was the beginning of the end for Mike McCarthy.

Miami Dolphins (7-10): An offseason overhaul might be ahead for the Dolphins, who briefly got back in the playoff race with a four-game winning streak but have since benched Tua Tagovailoa. Miami leads the all-time series 10-7, though Green Bay has won four in a row, including 30-17 at Lambeau in 2024 behind two touchdowns from Jayden Reed.

NFC East No. 2, Dallas Cowboys (7-9-1): Five of the last six meetings have come at Dallas, including their Week 4 tie. Green Bay is 5-0-1 in those games with 31-plus points scored in all six. Its last loss in the series was 30-16 at Lambeau in 2016. Overall, the Packers lead the series 22-17-1.

AFC South No. 2, Houston Texans (12-5): The Texans started 0-3 and 3-5 before running off nine consecutive victories to end the regular season and earn a playoff berth. They allowed 20 or fewer points in 13 of 17 games and finished No. 2 in points allowed. Green Bay leads the series 5-1, including four consecutive wins.

Green Bay Packers safety Xavier McKinney (29) sacks Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud in 2024. | Tork Mason / USA Today NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Packers 2026 Away Games

Chicago Bears (11-6): Green Bay’s six-game winning streak at Soldier Field was snapped in Week 16 with its 22-16 loss in overtime. Still, the Packers have won 14 of their last 16 in the Windy City headed into their playoff rematch. There’s a good chance they will meet again during wild-card weekend.

Detroit Lions (9-8): The Packers won at Ford Field 31-24 on Thanksgiving. They are 2-3 in Detroit since Dan Campbell became Lions coach. The Lions are 23rd in points allowed this season.

Minnesota Vikings (9-8): The Packers closed the regular season at Minnesota. The Vikings, who went 14-3 last season, salvaged this year with a five-game winning streak, including games of zero, 13, 10 and three points allowed. They finished third in total defense and seventh in points allowed. The overall series has been tightly contested, with Green Bay ahead 67-61-3.

New England Patriots (14-3): After back-to-back 4-13 seasons, the Patriots under coach Mike Vrabel and quarterback Drake Maye are Super Bowl contenders. The Packers beat the Patriots 27-24 in overtime at Lambeau in 2022 to take a 7-6 lead in the series.

New York Jets (3-14): The Jets under first-year coach Aaron Glenn were terrible. Their minus-27 in net touchdowns was tied for the worst in the league. Incredibly, they did not intercept a single pass all season. In the last meeting, the Jets won at Green Bay 27-10 in 2022. The Jets lead the series 9-5 but Green Bay won its last two visits, including 44-38 in overtime in 2018.

New Orleans Saints (6-11): The Saints came out of nowhere to win four consecutive games before losing the finale to Atlanta, though this will be their fifth consecutive season out of the playoffs as they continue to wrestle with their salary cap. The Packers lead the series 19-10, including 37-30 in their last trek to the Superdome in 2020.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9): The Buccaneers started this season with a 6-2 record. They looked like a Super Bowl challenger and Baker Mayfield an MVP contender. After the bye, though, they lost six of seven. The Packers lead the series 34-24-1 but have lost three of their last four, including 34-20 at Lambeau in 2023. Green Bay won its last visit to Tampa, 14-12 in 2022.

NFC West No. 2, Los Angeles Rams (12-5): The Seattle Seahawks won the NFC West and the No. 1 seed with a 14-3 record. The Rams beat the 49ers on the common-games tiebreaker to finish in second place. The Packers lead the all-time series 51-47-2. They won at the Rams 24-19 last season to improve to 1-1 against the Rams since they moved back to Los Angeles.

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY PACKERS NEWSLETTER

More Green Bay Packers News