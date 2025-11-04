Potential Packers' Shopping List Ahead of the Trade Deadline
Roster building never truly ends, and the Green Bay Packers have reached one of the final days to add a significant contributor to their roster before the offseason begins in March.
We are in the final hours before the NFL’s trade deadline.
Former Head Coach Mike McCarthy once joked that he not know when the deadline was, which led to a chorus of laughs.
Whether he was joking or not, his commentary was appropriate.
The Packers have not acquired a veteran at the deadline since making a minor move for safety Anthony Smith in 2010.
They’ve been connected to players. Brian Gutekunst has stated he wants to be in every conversation in terms of acquiring a player.
Gutekunst has made deals to send players away at the deadline each of the last two years.
Last year, he dealt Preston Smith to Pittsburgh for a seventh-round pick. In 2024, he sent cornerback Rasul Douglas to Buffalo for what turned into a third-round pick.
This year, the Packers are unlikely to be sellers.
There are not any obvious players that are miscast like Smith was, and they lead their division with a 5-2-1 record.
Selling is likely not an option.
Buying?
That could be another story.
Before you laugh and insist the Packers never make moves like that, typically you’ve been right.
They also never made big trades like the one Gutekunst swung for Micah Parsons before the season began, or drafted a receiver in the first round.
Things never happen, until they do.
With that in mind, with the help of PFF, and ESPN,
here are some players the Packers could make a move for before tomorrow’s deadline.
DL Calais Campbell
The Packers were listed as a suitor for Campbell in PFF’s trade deadline story linked above.
Defensive tackle is a potential point of attrition on Green Bay’s roster, and that has been true since the day they acquired Micah Parsons.
They’ve only kept four defensive linemen active on gameday throughout the year.
A concern coming into the year was that the Packers would struggle to stop opposing ground games, and that finally reared its ugly head in Sunday’s 16-13 loss to the Carolina Panthers.
Rico Dowdle ran around, over, and through Green Bay’s hapless defense, which began to show cracks against Pittsburgh the week prior.
Is that the start of a trend? The Packers could find out soon enough with Saquon Barkley set to visit Lambeau Field on Monday night.
Campbell is a veteran trying to squeeze out every last bit of good football that is in his body, but he is still an effective player.
He has 11 pressures this year according to PFF and still can slow down opposing ground games.
More importantly, the loss of Tucker Kraft on offense takes away some grit and toughness that the team had. Who is the enforcer that will stand tall when the going gets tough?
Campbell could be one of those players with the necessary attitude to combat some of the physical offenses the Packers hope to stand up against later in the year.
CB Alontae Taylor
The Packers’ need at cornerback has become exasperated thanks to poor play, and now injuries struck the position with Nate Hobbs set to miss the next two games with an MCL sprain.
Hobbs was benched for the last two games after playing poorly since returning from a knee surgery that kept him out of most of training camp.
Alontae Taylor is a cornerback who is stuck on a bad team and playing on an expiring contract.
That could cause the Saints, who fell to 1-8 and are looking to build their 2026 team more so than trying to compete this year, to move Taylor in favor of some younger players on the back of the roster.
If Taylor’s name sounds familiar, it’s because he played arguably the best game of his career against Green Bay in Jordan Love’s first career start at Lambeau Field.
Taylor had five pass breakups, five solo tackles, and a sack of Jordan Love on the day.
His size will allow him to play the boundary, where the Packers need help both in quality and quantity.
CB Rasul Douglas
Douglas helped add to Green Bay’s cornerback room during the 2021 season, essentially replacing Jaire Alexander, who missed most of that year with a shoulder injury.
Douglas parlayed a strong performance including two pick-sixes that season into a 3-year contract in the offseason.
His time in Green Bay ended during the 2023 season when Gutekunst traded him away as the Packers were struggling.
He sat on the free agent market all offseason and the Packers did not bring him in for a visit or show any interest.
With the situation at cornerback looking different now than it did in the offseason, could Gutekunst call on an old friend again?
The Dolphins are awful, and just traded away outside linebacker Jaelen Phillips to the Philadelphia Eagles. They’re looking to build up a war chest of draft picks for what should be a lengthy rebuild.
Douglas can play on the boundary, and perhaps just as importantly, has a winning personality and a burning desire to win.
TE Michael Mayer
With Tucker Kraft down for the season with a torn ACL, the Packers are not going to be able to replace him with just one player.
Could they try to rebuild him in the aggregate?
Michael Mayer was reportedly someone the Raiders have taken calls on as the deadline approaches, and the Packers did host him for a visit during his draft cycle.
Mayer was supposed to be the tight end of the future, but was displaced when the Raiders took Brock Bowers in the first round just one year after acquiring him.
Luke Musgrave is the next man up at tight end, and he offers some ability to stretch the field in the passing game.
Blocking? That’s a different story.
Mayer was a good blocker in college, and that was likely the trait that had the Packers interested during that draft cycle.
If the Raiders were willing to deal him, he’s young, has his best football ahead of him, and may not cost that much in terms of draft compensation.
It’s a shrewd move that could be right up Brian Gutekunst’s alley.
OL Jackson Powers-Johnson
Speaking of shrewd moves that Gutekunst could look into, could he find a way to fill a hole for 2025 that also answers a question for 2026?
In addition to Mayer, Albert Breer reported the Raiders were taking calls on Jackson Powers-Johnson.
Powers-Johnson has been miscast in Las Vegas as a guard, but was one of the top center prospects in his draft class.
The Packers’ interior offensive line has been a mess this year. Whether injuries, inconsistent play, or some combination of the two, they are not good enough up front.
Powers-Johnson could be a potential upgrade to Jordan Morgan or Sean Rhyan at right guard for the immediate future if the Packers did not want to install a new center at the midway point of the season.
He’d also give them depth at center should something happen to Elgton Jenkins.
For the future, Powers-Johnson would be a plug-and-play replacement for Elgton Jenkins at center who has played poorly and is likely to be a salary cap casualty.
Powers-Johnson has the size the Packers have leaned toward for their interior starting last offseason standing at 6-foot-3 and 325 lbs.
It may not be a fun move.
Neither is eating your vegetables.
Sometimes, eating your vegetables is what is best for you.
Bonus: CB Asante Samuel Jr
This isn’t a trade acquisition, but a potential intriguing free agent.
Asante Samuel Jr. was just cleared to play after a spinal fusion surgery that caused him to miss the last 13 months of football.
Assuming the Packers are comfortable with his health, he’s an intriguing addition that will cost nothing but money.
Samuel Jr. is the son of former New England Patriot and Philadelphia Eagles Asante Samuel, who picked off 51 interceptions in his career.
His son is not that prolific at taking the ball away, but he would add some much-needed ball skills to Green Bay’s secondary.
Samuel Jr. has six interceptions in 50 games in a four-year career.
Green Bay’s cornerback group has zero interceptions this year, and its primary quartet of Carrington Valentine, Keisean Nixon, Nate Hobbs, and Javon Bullard have eight interceptions combined in their careers.
Whether the Packers will be interested or not remains to be seen.