Predicting Packers’ 53-Man Roster Before Sunday’s Final Cuts

Pencils down everyone.

The Green Bay Packers finished the preseason in grand style with a 42-38 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Friday night.

That was the final chance for some players on the roster bubble to make an impression to crack the initial 53-man roster that must be finalized by 5 p.m. Sunday.

What a night it was for those players. Kyle McCord, Will Sheppard, J. Michael Sturdivant and Anthony Campbell all made big plays in their final chance to impress coach Matt LafFeur and general manager Brian Gutekunst.

Do we have any making the roster? Let’s dive right in.

Quarterback (2)

On the 53: Jordan Love, Tyrod Taylor.

Jordan Love is the starter and Tyrod Taylor is the backup. That’s been obvious since the moment the Packers signed Taylor to replace Malik Willis.

Kyle McCord was excellent in the preseason, capped by his four-touchdown performance against the Cardinals, and the Packers will likely have to weigh whether someone like Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan would want to claim McCord should the Packers release him.

Running Back (3)

On the 53: Josh Jacobs, Marshawn Lloyd, Chris Brooks.

The Josh Jacobs situation took a turn this week with the Brown County District Attorney Office formally filing charges for two misdemeanors. As of now, however, the Packers and Jacobs are working through the legal process. Until proven otherwise, he’s going to be on the roster an they’ll lean on him in the ground game.

“I fully anticipate him being a member of our team,” coach Matt LaFleur said after the game. He added, “You got to let everything play out, but I anticipate him being a member of our football team.”

The one thing to monitor as to when there could be a resolution to the Jacobs situation is if the Packers keep a fourth back on the initial 53 like Pierre Strong Jr.

If they don’t, it’s pretty straightforward. Jacobs is the bell cow. Lloyd is the primary backup. Brooks is a special teamer and pass protector.

Wide Receiver (6)

On the 53: Christian Watson, Matthew Golden, Jayden Reed, Skyy Moore, Bo Melton, Savion Williams.

I’ve said for weeks that I don’t think there’s much drama to be seen at the receiver spot. I do think the reserve receivers, such as Will Sheppard and J. Michael Sturdivant, both of whom had big games to close the preseason, have at least given the Packers something to think about.

They’ll certainly want both players back on the practice squad but may have to keep one on the initial roster to do so.

The status of Savion Williams could play a role in whether a seventh receiver makes the roster. Williams missed the final week of camp with an ankle injury. Asked after the game if Williams could miss substantial time to start the season, LaFleur said: “I think he’s making tremendous progress, but as far as where he’s at, I’m just relying on the medical.”

If Williams is out for the start of the season, that could open a door for one of the darlings of the summer.

Tight End (3)

On the 53: Tucker Kraft, Josh Whyle, Jonnu Smith.

PUP: Luke Musgrave.

The big addition here was free-agent signee Jonnu Smith. Smith will probably need some time to get up to speed in Green Bay’s offense, but he at least gives them a second sure-fire NFL player at tight end. This could still be a position that Packers go hunting on the waiver wire for someone who is more of a blocking presence at tight end to free up Kraft and Smith in the passing game.

Offensive Line (9)

On the 53: Jordan Morgan, Aaron Banks, Sean Rhyan, Jacob Monk, Zach Bako-Bewele, Anthony Belton, Travis Glover, Jager Burton, John Williams.

This is a position group that has fluctuated throughout camp, both in the starting lineup and with the backups.

Darian Kinnard was playing in the second half of the preseason finale, which does not bode well for his chances. With Travis Glover and Donovan Jennings competing for the final spot on the roster, we’ll go with the upside of Glover, who has some positional versatility by playing right guard and right tackle throughout training camp.

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst is shown during the third quarter of their game against the Cardinals. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Defensive Line (6)

On the 53: Javon Hargrave, Devonte Wyatt, Chris McClellan, Karl Brooks, Jonathan Ford, Warren Brinson.

Warren Brinson, who suffered a calf injury before the Denver game and missed the Arizona game, as well, is a player worth monitoring in this spot as to whether the Packers need to do some roster gymnastics in order to keep Anthony Campbell.

Campbell was the unexpected star of the summer and had another big game Friday. Would the Packers keep seven defensive linemen? Would they put Brinson on injured reserve to keep Campbell initially? Does Campbell make the roster over Jonathan Ford even if they play different roles?

These are the conversations the Packers are going to have to consider. Campbell has been that good this summer.

But, if Brinson is going to be ready for Week 1, the Packers might have to hope that Campbell’s lack of a college resume and the fact that his performance on the practice field won’t be seen by other teams, will get him to the practice squad. So, he is the final cut in this projection.

Edge (5)

On the 53: Lukas Van Ness, Barryn Sorrell, Brenton Cox, Dani Dennis-Sutton, Collin Oliver.

PUP: Micah Parsons.

Fourth-round rookie Dani-Dennis Sutton had an excellent debut with one sack and four total pressures against the Cardinals. He will pair with Brenton Cox, who was held out of the lineup on Friday, to be the No. 2 tandem at Minnesota in Week 1.

Collin Oliver is nursing an injury, which could cause the Packers to do some different things with his roster spot. Nyjalik Kelly capped a strong preseason with one sack and three tackles for losses. Arron Mosby, a core player on special teams, had an interception and a late pressure.

This group has a big red circle around it as the season starts. They need to find a pass rush before Micah Parsons returns.

Linebacker (5)

On the 53: Zaire Franklin, Edgerrin Cooper, Isaiah McDuffie Ty’Ron Hopper, Nick Niemann.

There’s not much drama here. Zaire Franklin and Edgerrin Cooper are the starters. Isaiah McDuffie and Ty’Ron Hopper are the primary backups. Nick Niemann is in the discussion as the team’s best player on special teams.

Cornerback (6)

On the 53: Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine, Brandon Cisse, Benjamin St-Juste, Jaylin Simpson, Kamal Hadden.

One swap here was Jaylin Simpson for Domani Jackson. Jackson struggled mightily in Friday’s preseason finale, as he was victimized for a 41-yard touchdown among five catches. He also does not have some of the positional versatility that Simpson has displayed during his short tenure in Green Bay.

Simpson and Hadden could be solutions in the slot if Javon Bullard were to miss time.

Otherwise, the rest of the group is pretty straightforward for now. The only drama left to watch is who is the other starter across from rookie second-round pick Brandon Cisse.

Safety (5)

On the 53: Evan Williams, Xavier McKinney, Javon Bullard, Kitan Oladapo, Mark Perry.

The first four players on this group remain unchanged, as they’ve been incredibly likely to make the roster throughout training camp.

The last spot went to Perry, but that situation is tenuous at best with the Packers valuing positional versatility with their slot corners in Bullard and Simpson.

At the front of the depth chart, the Packers might have the best trio of safeties in football. Evan Williams and Xavier McKinney combined with Javon Bullard in the slot might be the strength of Jonathan Gannon’s defense before Micah Parsons returns.

Specialists (3)

On the 53: Daniel Whelan, Trey Smack, Matt Orzech.

Is there drama at long snapper? Matt Orzech missed all of training camp. With Cal Adomitis handling the snapping, Trey Smack finished the preseason with a perfect resume. Would the Packers change out his snapper after his rookie camp and alter the field-goal operation with less than two weeks before the season opener?

That’s worth monitoring. Orzech might have gotten Wally Pipp’d while he was on the PUP, though the coaches have pointed to Orzech’s track record and noted that it’s up to Whelan to get the ball down.

Well, that was fun.



Following a wild preseason victory, here is my final 5⃣3⃣-man roster projection for the Packers. ⬇️https://t.co/Q2a34M512O — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) August 29, 2026

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY PACKERS NEWSLETTER