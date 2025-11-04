Ranking Packers’ Needs at NFL Trade Deadline
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers haven’t been buyers at the NFL trade deadline since 2010, when they acquired safety Anthony Smith. It was a deal that made no impact whatsoever on the Packers’ run to the Super Bowl.
Green Bay qualified for the playoffs in 2023 and 2024 but were sellers both times, sending cornerback Rasul Douglas to Buffalo in 2023 and defensive end Preston Smith to Pittsburgh in 2024.
Don’t expect a blockbuster move this year. The Packers already made one with Micah Parsons, a deal that cost the team two first-round picks and a lot of salary-cap space.
Here is our power ranking of the team’s top needs.
Fourth: Tight End
Things change in a hurry in the NFL. At this time last week, it wouldn’t have been a shock for Luke Musgrave to be part of a trade-deadline deal. Having been a complete afterthought on the offense, he might have welcomed a fresh start.
Instead, the Packers suffered a devastating loss when Tucker Kraft sustained a torn ACL on Sunday. Now, Musgrave is TE1, but depth could be a target.
One interesting option would be Tennessee’s Chig Okonkwo. He’s more of a “move” tight end than a traditional, in-line option, but Kraft wasn’t exclusively an in-line tight end, either.
A fourth-round pick in 2022, he caught 54 passes in 2023 and 52 passes in 2024 and is on his way to another 50-catch season with 29 receptions for 281 yards in nine games in 2025. He’s not Kraft as a run-after-catch player but he’s broken nine tackles and is averaging 6.2 YAC, according to PFF.
Another option would be Michael Mayer, who was taken in the second round of the 2023 draft by the Raiders seven picks before the Packers selected Musgrave (and 43 picks before the Packers drafted Kraft). Mayer is more of a traditional tight end and could bring some heft as a blocker.
Okonkwo and Mayer will be free agents after the season.
Ultimately, the Packers drafted Musgrave before they drafted Kraft, and he showed promise as a rookie before a kidney injury. The Packers probably will roll with Musgrave, John FitzPatrick and practice-squad player Josh Whyle, another 2023 draft pick, who caught 28 passes with the Titans last season.
Third: Defensive Tackle
The Packers’ touted run defense showed some cracks in the first halves at Arizona and Pittsburgh. Against the Cardinals, the defense stiffened. Against the Steelers, Pittsburgh inexplicably stopped running the ball.
The cracks turned into a collapse against Carolina, with Rico Dowdle running for 130 yards. Defensive tackle Colby Wooden, one of the team’s most improved players, missed most of the game with a shoulder injury. While he shouldn’t be out for long, the injury showed the lack of depth.
With the powerful Philadelphia Eagles coming to town on Monday night, adding a proven run defender could pay immediate dividends.
One proven option would be the Cardinals’ Calais Campbell, though their victory over Dallas on Sunday could take them off the list of sellers. The 39-year-old has started every game the past three seasons. He is a stout run defender, as the Packers learned a couple weeks ago, and has five sacks.
Milwaukee native Shelby Harris could help, too. The 34-year-old is stuck in the purgatory that is the Cleveland Browns. He’s played off the bench in eight games this season but is a sturdy run defender and, as the Packers learned earlier this season, has a knack for blocking kicks.
Both are playing under low-priced, one-year deals.
Second: Interior Offensive Line
The Packers opened the vault for left guard Aaron Banks, who can’t stay healthy and has played only about 51 percent of the snaps. At right guard, the Packers can’t decide between last year’s first-round pick, Jordan Morgan, and the returning starter, Sean Rhyan. Perhaps as a result, neither have been good enough. And Elgton Jenkins has taken to life at center like a fish to a beach.
Green Bay’s gameday depth has consisted of Morgan/Rhyan and tackles Anthony Belton and Darian Kinnard. If nothing else, a trade could bolster the depth.
Our Jacob Westendorf pointed to Jackson Powers-Johnson, a second-round pick by the Raiders last year, as an interesting option. He was a top center prospect coming out of Oregon but played mostly left guard as a rookie and mostly right guard this season.
Powers-Johnson would provide immediate depth on the interior and could be a long-term replacement for Jenkins.
The problem here is most teams would love more line depth – that’s why the Packers sent a sixth-round pick to the Eagles for Kinnard, who had played in three games in three seasons.
First: Cornerback
This offseason, the Packers parted ways with Jaire Alexander, Eric Stokes, Corey Ballentine and Robert Rochell and added only Nate Hobbs in free agency and Micah Robinson with a seventh-round draft pick. Robinson is on the Titans’ roster and Hobbs is injured again and has been demoted.
Without Hobbs for the next couple games, this is Green Bay’s cornerback depth chart:
Starters: Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine. They have zero interceptions this season.
Backups: Bo Melton and Kamal Hadden. They have zero snaps of defensive experience.
As is the case on the offensive line, the number of teams who want cornerback help is greater than the number of teams willing to deal competent cornerbacks.
Two potential trade candidates mentioned by ESPN and would be schematic fits are the Saints’ Alontae Taylor and the Bengals’ Cam Taylor-Britt. They were 2022 draft picks and, therefore, would be half-year rentals. They’ve played some high-level football, though not necessarily this year.
Taylor, a second-round pick, had 11 passes defensed as a rookie, 14 in 2023 and 16 in 2024. In nine games (eight starts) this season, he has four passes defensed. His only two interceptions came in 2023. Over the last two seasons, PFF charged him with a 71.6 percent catch rate.
Taylor-Britt, also a second-round pick, has zero interceptions and five passes defensed in seven games (two starts). He was a healthy scratch last week. According to Pro Football Focus, he has allowed a 66.7 percent catch rate with three touchdowns. In 2023, when he had three interceptions and 16 passes defensed, he allowed 65.1 percent with 10 touchdowns.
Former Packers corner Rasul Douglas, who is stuck in Miami, is a playmaker with a zone background, as well.
