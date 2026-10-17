Saturday’s Packers Roster Moves: What They Mean for Showdown vs. Cowboys

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers activated receiver Savion Williams from injured reserve on Saturday, making him eligible to play in Sunday night’s matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Here’s a look at the roster moves that were made (and some that weren’t made) on Saturday.

Activated: WR Savion Williams

With Jayden Reed on injured reserve with a neck injury and Skyy Moore sidelined by a high-ankle sprain, the Packers were getting a bit thin at receiver. So, the return of Savion Williams should help.

Williams had a quiet rookie season but was having a promising training camp when he suffered an ankle injury in the second preseason game at Denver. He landed on injured reserve during the roster cutdown and just completed his second week of practice.

“I’m good,” Williams said after Friday’s practice. “It’s been good. Getting out there and getting my legs back under me.”

Williams caught 10 passes as a rookie. There was one downfield strike against the Giants; the other nine were caught a combined 20 yards behind the line of scrimmage. So, he knew he had to improve his route-running so he could take on an extended role.

“Man, just getting better,” he said. “Like literally I knew what I needed to work on going into this offseason and stuff, so just working on the little things and getting good at those things. That’s all it was really.”

Last year, Williams was the sixth receiver on a loaded depth chart. Now, with the departure of Romeo Doubs, the trade of Dontayvion Wicks and the injuries to Reed and Moore, Williams will have a chance to be a significant contributor and provide some balance behind Christian Watson and Matthew Golden.

He seemed to be on that trajectory at times during camp.

“It was crazy because I was starting to get back in the groove and starting to just feel everything out and get that timing right with Jordan and with all the quarterbacks really, man. And just that happened,” he said. “It’s just really like I said a while ago, just getting back out there, getting used to the timing, everything and, shoot, it felt good this week getting back out there doing that.”

Injured Reserve: DT Javon Hargrave

When the Packers traded Colby Wooden to the Colts for linebacker Zaire Franklin, the pivot at defensive tackle was signing veteran Javon Hargrave upon his release from the Vikings.

Hargrave, however, suffered a torn Achilles in the final moments of last week’s blowout win over Chicago. In five games, he had six tackles, two quarterback hits and one pass deflection. That’s not big-time production, though he did lead Green Bay’s defensive tackles in pressures.

“Obviously, a really good player,” defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon said. “Just like any of our guys, it’s tough. Like I told you guys last week, it’s a known-unknown. You hate to see it, but it happens. I had a good conversation with him on Sunday night and then I saw him today, too, but he’ll get fixed up and he’ll be ready to go.”

The injury was a major blow to what had been a deep position group. Now, Hargrave has joined Warren Brinson on injured reserve. With Jonathan Ford out for the game, as well, more will be asked of Devonte Wyatt, Karl Brooks, Chris McClellan and Anthony Campbell.

“Kind of just displaying the dominance, especially with Hargrave out,” McClellan said. “I feel like now it’s time for me to step up and start making more plays. I feel like I’ve been playing good assignment football, but now I need to start stepping up, making plays, affecting the run game and the pass game, so that means more pressures, sacks, TFL, whatever I can do to help the team.

“So just stepping up in that aspect and like you said, with having Hargrave out, having more opportunities I will have more opportunities to get those type of plays, but now I need to – I feel like I need to step it up for my team.”

Injured Reserve: DT Jonathan Ford

Earlier in the week it appeared that Jonathan Ford was going to dodge the injury bullet and return to practice.

As it turns out, the injury that Ford suffered against Chicago was more serious than the Packers initially thought. He joined Javon Hargrave on injured reserve. The Packers said they’ll have a plan at defensive tackle. It just won’t include Ford.

Injured Reserve: WR/KR/PR Skyy Moore

Skyy Moore had been a gift to Green Bay’s anemic return game, but is going to miss some time after suffering a high ankle sprain last week against Chicago. Moore was seen earlier in the week on a scooter and in a walking boot to move around the locker room.

Moore confirmed the injury he is dealing with is a high ankle sprain.

“It's hard to explain, but when I got tackled when I caught that pass, my ankle was like this and the defender landed on it like that,” Moore said But it's just an unfortunate football play, but I definitely feel like I'm making good progress and I should be back pretty soon.”

Soon will have to mean at least four games as Moore was placed on injured reserve along with the rest of his teammates.

Elevated: WR Coleman Owen

Owen just signed to the practice squad in late September. second-yearHe’s a second year player after spending last season with the Indianapolis Colts.

He was a star in college as a slot receiver. He caught 78 passes for 1,245 yards in his senior season at Ohio. He had seven games of more than 100 yards. He also had a 61-yard punt return that year, which is likely going to be his role if he sees action on Sunday night.

Among the Packers’ roster moves was elevating WR Coleman Owen. I wrote about him when he signed to the practice squad.https://t.co/IWccuztWQo — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) October 17, 2026

With Moore out of the lineup, Matthew Golden was the punt returner. The Packers could throw Golden back to return punts again, but he’s one of their two healthy receivers that have given consistent production. They may not want to risk him getting injured on special teams.

Elevated: EDGE Arron Mosby

Mosby has spent multiple seasons on the practice squad, elevating sporadically when the Packers need support for their special teams.

Sunday will be another opportunity for Mosby to do that as he’s been elevated for Sunday night’s game.

Not Elevated: DT David Blay

Coach Matt LaFleur said the team had “a plan” for all the injuries that had wiped out the defensive line depth.

The only player on the practice squad is David Blay Jr., an undrafted free agent who was signed less than three weeks ago.

After an excellent 2024 season at Louisiana Tech, when he recorded 6.5 sacks and 10.5 tackles for losses, he transferred to Miami for his final season. He played in 13 games with nine starts and finished with 28 tackles, with zero sacks and 2.5 TFLs. His best game was the rivalry game against Florida, when he had six tackles and one-half of a TFL.

He went undrafted this year and spent training camp with the Patriots and Eagles.

He was not elevated for Sunday’s game, so it appears the Packers are going in house to add to their shaky depth on the defensive line.

Not Elevated: OL Mekhi Becton

During the same handful of days in which the Packers signed veterans Laken Tomlinson and Kevin Zeitler, they also signed former first-round pick Mekhi Becton to the practice squad.

Becton has been working as a right-side backup and is “absolutely” ready to contribute, coach Matt LaFleur said on Friday.

“Got a lot of confidence with what he’s been able to display on the practice field. So, 100 percent,” LaFleur said.

Not Elevated: CB Domani Jackson

With Keisean Nixon dealing with a bit of a groin issue – he was off the final injury report – rookie Brandon Cisse questionable with a hip injury and veteran backup Benjamin St-Juste out with a hamstring injury, Domani Jackson was in line to make his NFL debut.

A sixth-round pick out of Alabama, he missed the offseason practices and the start of training camp following core-muscle surgery and never really was in position to compete for a roster spot.

“I'm going to give it my all,” Jackson said after taking a few first-team reps during camp. “Do my one-eleventh every play and make sure other people can count on me and just give it my all.”

St-Juste spent most of the season as the No. 4 cornerback behind the starters and Carrington Valentine, but he was a core member of the special teams with 59 snaps in five games.

Jackson’s debut will have to wait at least another week as he was not elevated from the practice squad.

You know who will be waiting all day for Sunday night?



Packers QB Jordan Love, who is the GOAT of Sunday nights. ⬇️https://t.co/oHCuARKE8p — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) October 16, 2026

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