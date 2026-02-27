Scouting Combine Day 1: Winners at Packers Positions of Need

The NFL Scouting Combine had its front seven defenders take center stage on Thursday night, as linebackers, defensive ends, and defensive tackles took the field to try and wow those that were in attendance.

One of those people in attendance was Green Bay Packers’ General Manager Brian Gutekunst.

Gutekunst was in luck if he was looking for players at positions of need, because the Packers could realistically use a player at each of the three positions who were on the field on Thursday night.

The Scouting Combine gives players a chance to wow teams both on the field, and off of it. If there’s anything we know about the Packers essentially since Ron Wolf took over as the man in charge in Green Bay, it’s that they value athleticism as part of their long term projections for a potential draft prospect.

With the Packers not slated to be on the clock until the 52nd pick, Gutekunst will need to leave no stone unturned to find some diamonds in the rough to help his front seven.

Here are some of those players who won big on Thursday night.

Defensive Line

Gracen Halton, DT, Oklahoma

Halton, out of Oklahoma, was one of the top performers on the day. He ran a 4.83 40-yard dash while weighing in at 293 pounds, measuring in at 6-foot-3. We know the Packers value size in their defensive tackles under Gutekunst.

Since taking over as general manager in 2018, Gutekunst has drafted eight defensive linemen. The shortest was James Looney at 6-foot-2 3/8. That means that this week’s measurements will go a long way toward weeding out the draft board.

The Packers need a nose tackle if they are going to shore up their run defense, but we have seen in the past the Packers have leaned more towards explosion and pass rush ability. The question here will be what new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon wants from his defensive line and what they’re asking those guys to do.

Regardless of what answers Gannon can provide, the reality is the Packers might need multiple guys at defensive tackle with all three of their top defensive tackles set to be free agents after the 2026 season.

Darrell Jackson Jr, DT, Florida State

If Halton was someone who was looking for more speed and explosion, Jackson is someone who has the size Green Bay needs on their interior.

Jackson measured in at 6-foot-5, and 315 pounds. That’s 13 pounds lighter than he was at the Shrine Bowl.

Jackson was one of the top performers at the Shrine Bowl and still looks the part as someone who has the size to add to Green Bay’s defensive line.

That leaner frame could make him more explosive as he looks to improve his pass rush ability.

None the less, Jackson at least looked the part, which is part of what the Combine is all about.

Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

Banks has questions about him that will come away from the field as he missed most of last year with a foot injury.

On Thursday, however, Banks was one of the most impressive players at the Combine. He’s a mammoth of a man at 6-foot-6, 327 pounds. He added a 5.05 40-yard dash to the mix at that size, and showed impressive explosion with a 32 inch vertical jump.

Unfortunately, Banks did have to tap out of workouts early due to an equipment issue. He’ll have another chance to show his skill set at Florida’s pro day, which is exactly one month from Thursday night.

He did plenty to prove his athleticism and win the day before calling it a day, and he could be in line for a big jump on the draft board.

The problem for Green Bay? There was a slim chance Banks would be available when they were on the clock anyway, now those chances dwindled down to very close to zero.

Malachi Lawrence, DE, UCF

On the edge, there may not have been a more impressive player who could be in Green Bay’s range when they pick than UCF’s Malachi Lawrence.

Lawrence ran the second fastest 40-time at 4.52 seconds, which was second only to Texas Tech’s David Bailey.

Bailey is in the conversation to be one of the first players taken in the draft. Lawrence being able to essentially match him stride-for-stride, is impressive.

Lawrence is currently ranked 97th on the NFL Draft’s consensus big board, which could have him in range for Green Bay’s third round pick. While defensive end is not as pressing of a need as defensive tackle, they could potentially use another body there depending what decisions they make with Kingsley Enagbare and Rashan Gary.

A mid-round pick on an explosive athlete who can rush the passer is almost never a bad idea, and Lawrence may have put himself in those conversations with his performance on Thursday night.

Linebacker

Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech

In terms of instincts, you may not find a better linebacker in this class than Texas Tech’s Jacob Rodriguez. Rodriguez was one of the top players in college football last season, forcing seven fumbles, picking off four passes, and adding one sack for good measure.

Rodriguez was a weapon for a Texas Tech defense that spearheaded a playoff run for the Red Raiders. The question was whether or not he was athletic enough to compete at the next level. Rodriguez was able to quell those concerns on the track.

Rodriguez ran the 40-yard dash in 4.58 seconds and the 3-cone in 6.90, showcasing an ability to change directions quickly. That 3-cone time was the best of all linebackers who worked out on the field on Thursday night.

Linebacker is a position that Gutekunst noted he needed to add competition to, and Quay Walker could be shown the door after four seasons. That means linebacker could be in play as soon as the 52nd overall pick, and Rodriguez may have put himself square in the conversation today.

Jake Golday, Cincinnati

If Rodriguez is not the top linebacker who could be in range for Green Bay to take in the second round, it might be Cincinnati’s Jake Golday.

Golday’s performance on the track at the Combine proved what his game tape already showed. He moves well, and can change directions quickly.

He had a vertical jump of 39.00’, a 7.02-second 3-cone, and a 4.34 short shuttle. That change of direction and short area explosiveness is something that could pair well with Edgerrin Cooper. The only question is if the Packers will see him as a MIKE linebacker in the event that Quay Walker is allowed to leave in free agency.