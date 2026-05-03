Senior Bowl executive director Drew Fabianich has a fun description of Chris McClellan, the 313-pound defensive tackle the Green Bay Packers drafted in the third round last week.

“I called him a sexy fat man because he’s more than a two-gapper,” Fabianich told Packers On SI. “He's strong, he can two-gap, but he’s got a little pass rush about him. He’s a pretty damn good athlete for his size.

“That’s what I really like about certain nose tackles that are more than just what we call need-two guys, and they just eat up two blocks and that’s really all they are. When they’re more than that, that’s what makes them more valuable. If they got pass-rush ability, it’s a plus-plus. And again, good athlete for his size. Was motivated all week, competed really well. He had kind of a little bit of a chip on his shoulder. And I called him ‘Sexy Fat Man’ because he can pass rush.”

With the Packers looking for a nose tackle, they traded up from No. 84 of the third round to No. 77 to select McClellan. Iowa State’s Domonique Orange also was available and went at No. 82 to the rival Vikings.

Why McClellan over Orange?

“Because he’s more athletic than regular fat men,” Fabianich said. “I keep calling them fat men because fat men can’t pass rush. All they do is push the pocket.

“He’s got the athletic ability to actually use speed and be able to flip his hips at the top of his rush, and he can change directions. So, that’s what makes him a better pass rusher than those guys. Now, Domonique Orange now, I love him. Lined up against him for two years [when Fabianich was general manager and director of scouting at West Virginia]. He is going to destroy people in the run game.”

The 322-pound Orange played in 50 games with 24 starts at Iowa State and had one sack and seven tackles for losses. In 51 games with 22 starts at Florida and Missouri, McClellan had 10.5 sacks and 17 tackles for losses. During his senior season at Missouri alone, he had six sacks and eight tackles for losses.

Sacks are great but can he do the dirty-work stuff that’s mandated for the position?

“Yeah, he can do the fat-man stuff,” Fabianich said. “The reason why he was more valuable is because of the pass rush. He can handle the two-gap sh**. I mean, he can do all that. He’s fine with that. And he’ll eat two and he’ll bust a double-team and he’ll make a play. I don’t see an issue with him whatsoever, and I thought he went right where he should have went, too. I thought he might even actually have went a little higher, to be honest with you.”

The Packers drafted one more Senior Bowl player, Penn State edge Dani Dennis-Sutton, in the fourth round.

“He did a good job” at the Senior Bowl, Fabianich said. “He showed that he has some pass rush. He is a little bit stiff-hipped. He does struggle at the top of his rush. But he’s powerful, he’s strong, he plays the run really well. He’s got heavy hands. He did a really good job during the week. You’re right, I could have seen him go at the top of the third. …

“He’s a base end. He can play inside, he can play the 4i, he can play the 5, he can play the 9. He’s got some versatility, and that’s what I thought made him valuable. You know, is he a super-athlete? No, but he’s good enough. And he is powerful, he is strong, he is long. He plays with a good motor. He’s tough. I like the kid or I wouldn’t have brought him here.”

Packers Pick Three From Shrine Bowl

The Packers’ final three draft picks participated in the East-West Shrine Bowl, including Kentucky interior lineman Jager Burton in the fifth round. Burton was a four-year starter, primarily at left guard in 2022, right guard in 2023, left guard in 2024 and center in 2025.

“Jager is one of the most athletic interior offensive linemen in the entire draft class,” Shrine Bowl executive director Eric Galko said. “I was expecting him to go over two rounds earlier. So, I think for Green Bay, just a tremendous value who fits what they want. He’s played over 500 snaps at both guards and center. So, plug-and-play guy, athletic, long enough to play there in the NFL. Super-smart, super-impressive.

The Packers drafted Kentucky center Jager Burton in the fifth round. | Photo courtesy Kentucky Athletics

“I think this guy is an NFL starter in time, but I think for them, he was a luxury that they couldn’t pass on in the fifth round. He can play in the NFL tomorrow, so if he’s not starting Week 1, that’s a huge luxury to have a starting-level player as a backup. I would guess that they were like, we can’t believe he’s still on the board here in the fifth round.”

With the first of their sixth-round picks, the Packers selected Alabama cornerback Domani Jackson. Jackson transferred from USC to Alabama for his final two seasons. In 2024, he had two interceptions and nine pass breakups. In 2025, he had zero interceptions and one pass breakup and lost his starting job for five games.

“The Alabama secondary is loaded,” Galko said when asked about Jackson’s talent and demotion. “He didn’t get beat out because he’s awful; it’s because they have a lot of talent there and they have the luxury of doing that. I think if you played Domani Jackson’s college career 10 times, I think seven or eight of those times, he’s a first-round pick.”

Galko called Jackson “uber-talented,” noting his background as an elite sprinter and recruit.

“I think we’ll look back and be like, ‘Wow, they got a talent like that in the sixth round? (He has) first-, second-round traits all day long and has shown first-, second-round potential in his college career. So, you’re getting him on a discount because of the 2025 season, which is fair. I totally understand it, but they could look really smart a year from now being like, ‘Wow, we got a guy that coming into the year we thought was a first-round pick, we got him in the sixth round.’ That’s crazy.”

The last of Green Bay’s picks was Florida kicker Trey Smack. Smack has the type of leg needed to succeed in Green Bay. He made 10-of-13 field-goal attempts from 50-plus yards in college and nailed a 57-yarder at the Shrine Bowl.

#Packers got the draft’s top kicker in two-time Groza semifinalist Trey Smack.



One of just three FBS kickers to make FIVE 50+ yard field goals in 2025, he also made a 57 yarder in the 2026 @ShrineBowl.



A career 83% kicker, Smack is the ideal blend of accuracy with 55-60+ range.… pic.twitter.com/7nJCfYoTAy — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) April 25, 2026

Smack made 18-of-22 field goals during his senior season. He missed three in the opener against Long Island – two were near-misses and the other was from 57, Galko said – but only one the rest of the season.

“He’s got a leg that can go on to 60 yards,” Galko said. “He’s done it. I mean, a 57-yarder in the Shrine Bowl game is relevant. This is a pressure game. All the teams are watching this game, right? Not every GM is watching his games in Florida, but everyone watched that game and he buries a 57 yarder.

“There are some years where I think he goes as high as Jake Moody went in the third round. He’s that good of a kicker, that good of a prospect, and he can absolutely kick in the Green Bay cold. He can kick anywhere with that kind of leg, so he’s going to be just fine. It was a great pick in the sixth round.”

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