Seven-Round Packers Mock Draft: Big Citrus, Big Corner, Big Back

Barring an unlikely trade into the first round, the Green Bay Packers will be on the clock for the first time in the 2026 NFL Draft exactly one month from today.

The Packers are coming off a third consecutive playoff berth, but the wheeling and dealing of free agency left behind some important holes, which I attempted to fill in my first seven-round mock draft of the offseason.

This mock was run through the Stick to the Model simulator .

Second Round, No. 52: Iowa State DT Domonique Orange

In 2009, the Packers were switching to a 3-4 defense under the new coordinator, Dom Capers. Then-general manager Ted Thompson’s introductory gift to Capers? Defensive tackle B.J. Raji in the first round.

The Packers don’t have a first-round pick this year but they do have a new defensive coordinator, Jonathan Gannon, who is switching to a 3-4 defense. So, how about a big squeeze of Iowa State’s Domonique Orange – aka Big Citrus.

Orange had only 18 tackles in 2025, but it was enough to earn him some All-American accolades. He came up big against Iowa’s Logan James, who wound up winning the Rimington Award as the nation’s top center. He’ll probably never be an impact pass rusher but, at 6-foot-2 and 322 pounds with long arms, he can be a force in the run game.

Also considered: Nobody, really. The Packers needed a defensive tackle, anyway, and that need has only intensified with the schematic change.

Third Round, No. 84: Texas CB Malik Muhammad

The Packers’ need at cornerback goes beyond the current depth chart, which features Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine and free-agent addition Benjamin St-Juste. Other than St-Juste, the Packers literally don’t have a cornerback under contract for 2027.

Malik Muhammad is 6-foot with 4.42 speed and a 39-inch vertical. The Packers typically shy away from light defensive backs, and his 182-pound frame could be an issue if matched against powerhouses like A.J. Brown. However, he’s excellent in coverage with a 57.8 passer rating allowed last season.

Malik Muhammad is a CB prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.45 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 154 out of 2779 CB from 1987 to 2026.



Pending agilities and bench, splits projected.https://t.co/G79uST03Vp pic.twitter.com/veb0DxMWcF — RAS.football (@MathBomb) February 27, 2026

Also considered: Mississippi WR De'Zhaun Stribling because of his size, speed and hands. Duke offensive lineman Brian Parker, who can help at most positions. Florida CB Devin Moore, though his injury history is a bit long. Nebraska RB Emmett Johnson because of his three-down ability. Penn State edge Dani Dennis-Sutton, especially if the Packers have decided to not take the fifth-year option on Lukas Van Ness.

Fourth Round, No. 120: Boise State OT Kage Casey

Boise State Broncos offensive lineman Kage Casey | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Kage Casey was a three-year starting left tackle for the Broncos. He earned a bunch of second-team All-American honors in 2024, when he allowed zero sacks. He was charged with four in 2025.

He’s got shorter-than-desired arms for a tackle at 32 3/4 inches, but he’s got the skill to at least be a swing tackle – the Packers don’t have a clear backup at left tackle behind Jordan Morgan – while learning the ropes at guard.

Also considered: Penn State RB Kaytron Allen, who rushed for 4,180 yards and caught 70 passes in four seasons. Baylor WR Josh Cameron, who at 220 pounds would bring a different skill than Jayden Reed, Christian Watson and Matthew Golden, though that’s supposed to be Savion Williams’ niche. Plus, he is a proven returner

Fifth Round, No. 160: Clemson RB Adam Randall

The Packers like big backs; north-south runners who pack a punch just fit given the late-season field conditions.

Randall measured 6-foot-3 and 232 pounds. Not just a plodder, he’s got 4.50 speed and a 37-inch vertical. This is a big man who can make big plays. After spending most of his career at receiver, he moved to running back in 2025 and rushed for 814 yards and 10 touchdowns while adding 36 receptions. As an added bonus, because he’s played only one season of running back, there’s not a lot of wear and tear.

Adam Randall is a RB prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.42 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 123 out of 2115 RB from 1987 to 2026.



Pending bench tomorrow, then pro day. Splits projected.https://t.co/w3dJLoAREz pic.twitter.com/U4PyG9UijE — RAS.football (@MathBomb) February 28, 2026

He’d be a work in progress in pass protection, but the return of Chris Brooks would buy running backs coach Ben Sirmans plenty of time.

Also considered: Having contemplated a running back in the third and fourth round, this was a pretty simple pick. However, edge defenders like Max Llewellyn of Iowa and Caden Curry of Ohio State were considerations, as was Indiana center Pat Coogan.

Sixth Round, No. 201: Duke edge Wesley Williams

Wesley Williams had 7.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for losses in 2024 but fell back to two sacks and nine TFLs in 2025. He doesn’t have a lot of juice, which is a byproduct of not taking an edge until the sixth round, though this line from NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein would probably endear Williams to Micah Parsons: “Williams plays every snap with a white-hot motor and intensity that opponents found hard to match in 2025.”

Also considered: Indiana edge Mikail Kamara and Navy DT Landon Robinson, two probably-too-short prospects; Utah edge Logan Fano.

Seventh Round, No. 236: SMU WR Jordan Hudson

Jordan Hudson (82) of SMU grabs a pass during Senior Bowl practice. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

With Christian Watson, Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks heading into their contract seasons, receiver is a sneaky need. Under the assumption that Watson will be given a contract extension, we intentionally bypassed some of the tall speedsters in earlier rounds and never really found the right fit.

Jordan Hudson caught 61 passes for 766 yards and six touchdowns as a senior. He’s a solid YAC threat. At 6-foot-1 and with 4.48 speed in the 40, he’s got a nice blend of size and athleticism but isn’t elite in either.

“Do you want a dawg or not?” Hudson said at the Scouting Combine. “I’m an animal on the field.”

Seventh Round, No. 255: Kansas C Bryce Foster

The Packers don’t have an obvious backup at center. Jacob Monk had a solid game against the Vikings in Week 18, but he can’t just be handed the job behind Sean Rhyan.

Between three seasons at Texas A&M and two seasons at Kansas, Foster played 3,329 snaps at center. He did not allow a sack in two seasons with the Jayhawks. At 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds, he can probably be cross-trained at center.

Also considered at these spots: Florida State C Luke Petitbone; UConn QB Joe Fagnano; BYU WR Chase Roberts; John Carroll WR Tyren Montgomery.

What I Liked

Two of the big needs were addressed right off the bat. The Packers need a big, run-stopping defensive tackle. Iowa State’s Domonique Orange would fill that hole. The Packers need to get better at cornerback. After signing Benjamin St-Juste in free agency, Malik Muhammad would add to the depth and provide a potential starter.

Offensive tackle Kage Casey fits the Green Bay prototype of a college left tackle who can move inside if he can’t hold up on the edge. Running back Adam Randall brings an enticing size-hands skill-set. The Packers are thin at offensive tackle, with Jordan Morgan moving into the starting lineup to replace Rasheed Walker, and the backfield is shorthanded because Emanuel Wilson wasn’t re-signed and MarShawn Lloyd hasn’t stayed healthy.

What I Didn’t Like

The challenge of trading for Micah Parsons is there is no first-round pick. Parsons is better than anyone the Packers would have picked at No. 20, so this is a champagne problem.

Nonetheless, the number of needs quickly outnumber the quality options, which means the edge defender isn’t a great pass rusher, the center options either lacked length or lacked athleticism, and the receivers on the board either lacked size or speed. The Packers could use a blocking tight end but the Day 3 options were lacking.